60th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals postponed

KNOXVILLE, IOWA (KELO) — The 60th running of the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Marion County Fair Board and Knoxville Raceway made the decision on Tuesday. The event is now scheduled for August 11-14, 2021.

In lieu, Knoxville Raceway will partner with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series for three nights of racing, August 13-15. Only 7,000 spectators will be permitted to attend each night. Knoxville Raceway says more on this race will be announced at a later date.

“This is devastating for all of us on the fair board and at the track, as we know it is for all our fans, competitors, sponsors, employees and everyone in the racing community,” said Brian Bailey, president of the Marion County Fair Board. “A year without the Knoxville Nationals just feels surreal. This is not the outcome any of us wanted. We can promise everyone, that when the 60th running of the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s happens, it will be our biggest event yet. We’ll be eager and ready to welcome all 23,000-plus fans back to Knoxville.”

Tickets for the 2020 Knoxville Nationals will not be transferable to the aforementioned three-day World of Outlaws event this August.