BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – You know the names and know their game… and now you will learn a bit more about who these young men are as people.

Welcome to the second edition of 5th Down; where each week five members of the Jackrabbit program will be asked to answer five questions.

(From left to right: Amar Johnson, Mike Morgan, Adam Bock, Kevin Brenner, Quinten Christensen)

Adam Bock | Junior linebacker | Solon, Iowa (Solon HS)

Major: Mechanical Engineering

Who was your favorite player growing up?

“Brian Urlacher.”

2. Favorite pregame song or artist?

“Whatever’s on in the locker room, I’m not a big headphones guy.”

3. Who is the best player you’ve ever played against?

“I can give you the best player I’ve ever played with, Tyler Linderbaum (Baltimore Ravens center, played together at Solon HS).”

4. What three words best describe who you are as a person?

“Competitive. Consistent. Leader.”

5. What change would you most like to see in this world?

“There’s a lot of division in this world, I’d like people to see the bigger picture from a whole point of view.”

Michael Morgan | Senior fullback / tight end | New Lenox, Illinois (Lincoln-Way Central HS)

Major: Civil Engineering

Who was your favorite player growing up?

“Walter Payton. Even though I never got to watch him in person, my dad would sit me down and we would watch clips before every game in youth football.”

2. Favorite pregame song or artist?

“Motley Crue or Lil’ Uzi Vert”

3. Who is the best player you’ve ever played against?

“Devin O’Rourke (Currently a defensive end at Northwestern).”

4. What three words best describe who you are as a person?

“Versatile. Quiet. Hard-working.”

5. What change would you most like to see in this world?

“World peace. Especially with Russia and Ukraine, I want us all to get along.”

Amar Johnson | Sophomore running back | O’Fallon, Missouri (Chamindae College Prep)

Major: Business Economics

Who was your favorite player growing up?

“Herschel Walker.”

2. Favorite pregame song or artist?

“Lil’ Baby”

3. Who is the best player you’ve ever played against?

“Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams running back). He put up like 6 touchdowns on us (In high school).”

4. What three words best describe who you are as a person?

“Outgoing. Nice. Hard-working.”

5. What change would you most like to see in this world?

“Everyone to be looked at as equal. If we could accept people for who they are, the world would be way better.”

Quinten Christensen | Freshman offensive lineman | Wessington Springs, SD (Wessington Springs HS)

Major: Agricultural Business

Who was your favorite player growing up?

“Jared Allen. I’m a big Vikings fan.”

2. Favorite pregame song or artist?

“Ain’t No Mountain High Enough – Marvin Gaye, Tammi Terrell”

3. Who is the best player you’ve ever played against?

“Charlie Pravecek (Former Winner HS running back). He wasn’t the biggest but that guy was so tough.”

4. What three words best describe who you are as a person?

“Tough. Energetic. Hard-working.”

5. What change would you most like to see happen in this world?

“For people to stop being so soft.”

Kevin Brenner | Junior defensive end | Silver Lake, Wisconsin (Wilmot Union HS)

Major: Biology and Pre-Veterinary Medicine

Who was your favorite player growing up?

“Brian Urlacher.”

2. Favorite pregame artist or song?

“Through the Wire – Kanye West”

3. Who is the best player you’ve ever played against?

“Andrew Lyons (Former Wisconsin offensive lineman).”

4. What three words best describe who you are as a person?

“Passionate. Caring. Goofy.”

5. What change would you most like to see in this world?

“I’d like to see more faith in the world, honestly. I think people have lost faith or don’t even know faith.”