BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – You know the names and know their game… and now you will learn a bit more about who these young men are as people.

Welcome to the third edition of 5th Down, where each week five members of the Jackrabbit program will be asked to answer five questions about themselves.

(From left to right: Derrick Brown, Matt Durrance, Mason McCormick, Adam Kusler, Hunter Dustman)

Matthew Durrance | RS Freshman Safety | Lutz, Florida (Steinbrenner HS)

Major: Business Economics

Growing up who was your favorite athlete?

“Cristiano Ronaldo. I played goalie up until high school. Honestly, soccer was my favorite sport.”

2. If you weren’t playing football, what other sport do you most believe you could have become a Division one athlete in?

“I do believe I could of been a division I goalie, for sure.”

3. Who do you think is the most intelligent player on the team?

“I’d go with Adam Bock. When you look at him on the field, you can see the intelligence. He reads things like that and then when you look at him off the field he’s some crazy engineer major I’m pretty sure.”

4. What three words best describe you as a person?

“Interesting. Funny. Serious.”

5. What change would you most like to see happen in this world?

“I think love should be taught. It would make the world a far better place.”

Derrick Brown | RS Freshman offensive lineman | Mesa, Arizona (Queen Creek HS)

Major: Engineering

Growing up who was your favorite athlete?

“LeBron James. I loved his competitive attitude.”

2. If you weren’t playing football, what other sport do you most believe you could have become a Division one athlete in?

“Track and field. I was pretty good at shot and disc in high school.”

3. Who do you think is the most intelligent on the team?

“I’d go with Mason McCormick. He knows defensive blitzes and what the defense is going to do; he kind of has eyes on the entire field.”

4. What three words best describe who you are as a person?

“Hard-worker. Endurance. Relentless.”

5. What change would you most like to see happen in this world?

“More equality. It’s getting better but we still need to be more accepting.”

Hunter Dustman | Junior kicker / punter | East Bethel, Minnesota (St. Francis HS)

Major: Business Economics

Growing up who was your favorite athlete?

“Probably Aaron Rodgers.”

2. If you weren’t playing football, what other sport do you most believe you could have become a Division one athlete in?

“I played soccer all my life. So, I would have to go with soccer.”

3. Who do you think is the most intelligent on the team?

“I know a lot of people who aren’t,” Dustman said with a smile. “But I’d probably say Adam Bock or Mark Gronowski. They’re both mechanical engineers, they’re pretty school smart to say the least.”

4. What three words best describe who you are as a person?

“Honest. Forgiving. Hard-working.”

5. What change would you most like to see in this world?

“Everybody treating people better. What’s the point of being a downer towards others when you hardly know who they really are.”

Mason McCormick | Senior offensive lineman | Sioux Falls, SD (Roosevelt HS)

Major: Construction Management

Growing up who was your favorite athlete?

“Ryan Jensen (Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s center). He’s super unconventional and tough.”

2. If you weren’t playing football, what other sport do you most believe you could have become a Division one athlete in?

“I’d go with track & field as a thrower. But I do want to say, I think I’d be a heck of an NAIA hooper.”

3. Who do you think is the most intelligent on the team?

“I would say Ryan Van Marel is the most intelligent book-wise. Sometimes he’s so smart that his brain works faster than he can talk and his words just sound horrific but he’s a super smart guy.”

4. What three words best describe who you are as a person?

“Truthful. Hard-working. Fun.”

5. What change would you most like to see in this world?

“All these kids overseas and where ever not getting meals; there’s no reason any kid should be suffering in any way.”

Adam Kusler | Sophomore linebacker | Sioux Falls, SD (Roosevelt)

Major: Construction Management

Who was your favorite athlete growing up?

“Ray Lewis.”

2. If you weren’t playing football, what other sport do you most believe you could have become a Division one athlete in?

“Ping pong.”

3. Who do you think is the most intelligent on the team?

“Maybe Mark, but I’m going with Landon Wolf. He’s a smart dude.”

4. What three words best describe who you are as a person?

“Hard-working. Charismatic. Optimistic.”

5. What change would you most like to see happen in this world?

“My dad always says hurt people hurt people. So, if you base the fundamental process where you come at something from love, that’s when a lot of good change can happen.”