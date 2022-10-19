BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Welcome to the 6th journal of 5th Down.

In an attempt to take a deeper dive into who these young men are as people, each week three members of the Jackrabbit football program will be featured within this article.

(From left to right: Jadon Janke, Graham Spalding, Quinton Hicks)

Quinton Hicks | Senior Defensive End | Wichita, KS (Campus HS)

Major: Business Economics

Background Bio

Growing up in the Sunflower state, just 10 minutes away from the campus of Wichita State, Hicks came up on Shockers basketball.

“I was a big fan when they had Ron Baker and Fred VanVleet, I had such good times going to watch games at Koch Arena, it was always sold out,” Hicks remembered.

(For those who don’t recall, behind the tandem of Baker and VanVleet, the Shockers would advance to the NCAA Final Four in 2013.)

In part thanks to his older brother Marcus, football would soon become Quinton’s passion as a youngster. As a 4-star recruit, Marcus would collect over 40 offers through out his high school career, ultimately choosing to play at Oklahoma.

“My brother was a freak athlete at 6’6 260 and that just wasn’t me,” Hicks said.

SDSU and USD would both pursue the Kansas native, but in the end, he would chose to be a Jack.

Off all your teammates on the defensive side of the ball, who do you feel has improved the most this season?

“I have two in mind. Jarod DePriest; the dude gained like 20 pounds from last year, got way stronger and also Daeton Mcgaughy. He’s really stepped up with Isaiah getting injured. I’d go with those two guys.”

2. Who do you feel is the most important person in your life?

“Easy question, my mom (Kim Hicks). My mom was a single mom and she was a teacher, already a tough enough job, and then taking me to all these camps, all these recruitment trips. She comes to all my games (8 hours and sometimes longer drives).

3. What one word best describes who you are as a person?

Playful – Everyone looks at me as that kid who really never grew up. I’m 21, but people still look at me as an 18-year-old kid and I mean I like it, I like having fun with the guys.”

Jadon Janke | Senior Wide Receiver | Madison, SD (Madison HS)

Major: Agricultural Business

Background Bio

Growing up about 45 minutes south of Brookings in Madison, South Dakota, Janke participated in many activities growing up on the farm, but his very first competitive sport may surprise you.

“My first competitive sport was probably track; the Hersey track meet when I was around 7-years-old. I just remember winning the 400,” Janke said with a smile.

By his senior year of high school, himself and his brother Jaxon were not just standouts on the gridiron, but on the hardwood as well. There was a time when it seemed the two may choose to play basketball at the next level, but they ultimately decided to play football for the Jackrabbits. The two brothers feature story can be watched here.

Of all your teammates on the offensive side of the ball, who do you feel has improved the most so far this season?

“Gus Miller. Enough said.”

2. Who do you think is the most important person in your life?

“My mother (Linda Janke). She’s been there for me every single day of my life, I love her to death. She’s goofy, she’s defiantly someone I can just relax and be myself around and go to her for anything. So I defiantly look up to her and I like to try and keep her kind of care free attitude but also, she does all the right stuff, she has great morals. So, yea, I look up to her.”

3. What one word best describes who you are as a person?

Courageous – I have never backed down from a challenge and I always face my fears head on. I would consider myself a leader and I enjoy doing things that get me out of my comfort zone because that’s when you really grow as a person and in life.”

Graham Spalding | Junior Linebacker | Oviedo, FL (Lake Howell HS)

Major: Sport and Recreation Management

Background Bio

It’s not everyday you find someone moving from Florida to South Dakota, but SDSU junior linebacker Graham Spalding is one of them.

“Coach Lujan in 2018, when they played Kennesaw State in the playoffs was going to the bathroom and was on his phone and he saw my twitter link and just happened to press on it, watched a couple clips and then sent it to coach Rodgers and that’s how I got here,” Spalding said with a laugh.

“When they started talking to me I started looking at film and stuff and I saw a bunch of snow and I was like I can play in whatever they need me to play in. I don’t mind it, I like it.”

Spalding played safety in high school, but from the very beginning of his recruitment with South Dakota State, his future was made clear.

“When I was talking to coach Rogers on the phone, I said I can play safety because I’d never really thought about playing linebacker. But he was like no, we’re going to make you play linebacker and I was like hey, whatever gets me on the field,” Spalding spoke with a grin.

Spalding has tallied 18 tackles so far this season.

Off all your teammates on the defensive side of the ball, who do you feel has improved the most this season?

“I’d have to say Kevin (Brenner) and not just at defense, he’s come a long way on defense, but I’d say in every aspect of the game. Special teams, we put him on offense last game, he’s a Jackrabbit guy as we like to say. He’s down to do whatever for the team, he’s gotten a lot better. He puts everything into this and you can tell.”

2. Who is the most important person in your life?

“I’d say my parents. Just because I’ve learned everything from them, right from wrong, good and bad, its cliché but defiantly my parents (Brett and Leanne Spalding).

3. What one word do you think best describes who you are as a person?

Gritty – I’m going to do whatever it takes to the best of my ability to do whatever I need to do for the team.”