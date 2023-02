SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The fifth-ranked O’Gorman girls earned a narrow 47-43 win over #1 Jefferson on Thursday evening.

The Cavaliers had a strong start in the first quarter, but the Knights slowly began to close the gap.

O’Gorman took the lead with a minute to go and they’d hang on by converting on their free throws.

The Knights are now 14-4 on the season and have won three straight. Jefferson has seen their eight game win streak snapped. They sit at 14-3.