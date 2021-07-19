5 new drivers head into the Husets Hall of Fame

BRANDON, S.D.– This past Sunday night, five new drivers would be inducted into the Husets Hall of Fame.

“You would think as the years go on it would be easier and easier but it’s truly getting harder and harder to get the inductee’s narrowed down to just five. There’s so many desvering people in so many different ways at the race track, it’s really a battle to try and come up with just five each year to be inducted,” said Rod Pattison, the Huset’s Hall of Fame Chairman.

One of those five drivers who recieved the news he would be inducted was John Miller.

“I was shocked, literally shocked. That was one of the few times in my life that i didn’t know what to say. I’m humbled and I’m so honored to be here with this group of people; the past inductees and the ones that are going in this year,” Said Miller. “It’s amazing, just amazing.”

“You dont know you’re making history while you’re doing it until you look back at it but to do able to tell these people that they’re being inducted into the Husets Speedway Hall of Fame and to have them be so humbled as to bring tears to their eyes… thats pretty powerful stuff,” Pattison said.

And after a few years off, it feels oh so good to be back at Huset’s for a full race season.

“It is so great to be back at Husets Speedway. The welcoming open arms from Todd Quiring, Doug Johnson and their staff to have the celebration at the race track, the induction at the intermission like we used to do back in the eariler days,” Pattison stated. “It’s just amazing just how much at home we feel with the hall of fame and with the inductees, it’s just a natural thing”