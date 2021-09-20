4th Sanford International tournament ends with playoff

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford International extended beyond 54 holes for the first time in tournament history on Sunday.

Darren Clarke outlasted K.J. Choi and Steve Flesch in a two-hole playoff to claim the championship.

Clarke left his tee-shot just short of the 18th green three consecutive times, but misplayed his second shot twice before finally taking advantage on the second, and final, playoff hole.

“Such a great finish. It’s a testament to him. He stuck to it; he hit the same shot every time and then he finally got it up there and made the birdie putt, so it’s incredible,” tournament director Josh Brewster said.

Clarke will defend his title next fall. The fifth annual Sanford International is set for September 12 -18, 2022.