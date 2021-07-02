44th Annual Ringneck Softball Tournament returns to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 44th Annual Ringneck Softball Tournament got underway Friday with 124 teams from primarily the upper Midwest competing across 5 age divisions.

The tournament is once again being split between Sherman and Harmodon Parks in Sioux Falls.

Each team will play 3 pool play matches Friday and Saturday, with the elimination round and championships set for Sunday.

Tournament organizers say 124 teams is more than the tournament had last year but still short of the 130 it typically attracts.

One change to this year’s tournament is there is no entrance fee for spectators.

“Well what we did this year is we combined the gate fee with the entry fee, which is becoming popular with most tournaments. So now there’s no admission fee to the parents or grandparents, it’s all built into the cost of them entering the tournament,” Tournament Director Rick Graff said.

The Midwest United out of Sioux Falls opened Ringneck play against the Nebraska Swingers. Midwest scored 7 unanswered runs to pick up the 8-4 win over the Swingers. Click the video player above to view highlights.

