43rd Annual Ringneck Softball Tournament returns to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 43rd Annual Ringneck Softball Tournament returned to Sioux Falls this weekend, with tournament play beginning Friday and going through Sunday at Sherman and Harmodon Parks.

Normally the invitational attracts 132 teams but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the field is only at 113 teams this year.

“Unfortunately we don’t have any Canadian teams. They were unable to make it because of the borders and with COVID. But we have some teams from Kansas, Missouri, Wisconsin, and Wyoming besides South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa, Nebraska too, North Dakota,” Tournament Director Cheryl Morgan said.

Coming up tonight at 10 p.m. on KELOLAND Weekend News, we’ll show you how social distancing measures are being installed, and what having this tournament means to the players.