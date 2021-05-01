410 Sprints to return to I-90 Speedway

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — I-90 Speedway is set to host its season opener a week from today, and as the track enters its 3rd year since re-opening, it’ll see the return of 410 sprints to Hartford this season for the first time in more than a decade.

There’s something about 410 sprint racing that brings excitement to both drivers and fans alike.

“The power. So usable. They’re fun to drive. When they’re right there’s nothing more fun to drive. When they’re not right, there’s nothing more evil to drive,” Jody Rosenboom said.

“It don’t get any better than the 410’s. It’s the most horsepower sprint car out there. It’s the best drivers out there,” I-90 Track Owner Lyle Howey said.

For the first time since 2009, 410’s will race at I-90 Speedway when the Northern Outlaw Sprint Association visits on May 15th.

“The last 410 show I had was more of a local 410 deal. So you know, this, for a regional 410 show at I-90 Speedway, it goes back to the late 80’s probably,” Howey said.

Jody Rosenboom took home the checkered flag the last time 410 races were held in Hartford.

“I remember basically ran at the top the whole race. I remember starting qualifying starting on the front row and basically led the whole race,” Rosenboom said.

Rosenboom says it’s nice to see more local tracks hosting 410’s again.

“It opens up different avenues for them to draw people in, draw cars in, you guys that you wouldn’t, names you wouldn’t normally hear at these tracks you will hear for these races,” Rosenboom said.

The NOSA sprints will be the only 410 races held at I-90 Speedway, and the track can’t wait for them to come.

“It’s a lot of good racing. Lot of dicing back and forth, lot of experience. Anytime you can get those guys in field, it’s just an awesome event,” Howey said.

I-90 Speedway’s season opens on May 8th. Hot laps are set to begin at 6:30 with the first races scheduled to start at 7:00.