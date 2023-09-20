HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND Sports Livestream Game of the Week returns with an 11AAA battle in Harrisburg.

The fourth-ranked Tigers will welcome Roosevelt to town for a 6 p.m. kick-off on Friday.

Harrisburg is coming off their second loss of the season to top-ranked Lincoln. They sit at 2-2 and are looking to get back above .500.

Roosevelt suffered setback number three with a tough loss to Brandon Valley. The Rough Riders are 1-3, having edged Washington two weeks ago.

Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. in Sioux Falls.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND’s Ian Sacks.