SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Livestream Game of the Week returns this week with a critical season finale between Harrisburg and O’Gorman.

This week’s livestream will be on Thursday, October 20. That is the when all football games will be played in South Dakota, due to the start of the playoffs.

O’Gorman and Harrisburg are in 11AAA, which is one of three classes that will play their regular season finales on Thursday.

The matchup is a critical meeting as the two teams are playing for the second seed in the 11AAA playoffs.

Whichever team owns the second seed will get to play the seventh seeded team and potentially host a semifinal game, with a win in the quarterfinals.

Harrisburg is 6-1 in 11AAA play this season. Their lone loss came to Jefferson.

O’Gorman is also 6-1 in 11AAA, and just like the Tigers, their lone loss came to Jefferson.

Thursday’s matchup is quite simple. The winner, will advance to the 11AAA playoffs as the second seed.

WHERE TO WATCH

The contest will livestream on KELOLAND.com on Thursday, with kick-off set for 6 p.m. in Sioux Falls.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.