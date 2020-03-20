Three DWU Players earn All-American Honors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Three Dakota Wesleyan basketball players have been named to the NAIA All-American teams.

3 Dakota Wesleyan Tigers have been named to the All-American teams. @KELOSports https://t.co/5Y7u0ziPgT — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) March 20, 2020

DWU Senior Ty Hoglund was named to the NAIA Men’s All-American First Team. Hoglund became the first player in DWU school history to earn an All-American spot in all four years of his college career.

Hoglund concludes his career with 2,729, which makes him the third all-time scorer for DWU.

Hoglund led this year’s team with 23.1 points per game. Hoglund and the Tigers finished the 2019-2020 season with a 23-9 record and a spot in the NAIA national tournament, which was later canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

DWU seniors Sarah Carr and Kynedi Cheeseman also earned All-American honors.

Cheeseman becomes the second player in school history to be named to the NAIA Women’s All-American First Team in consecutive seasons.

Cheeseman averaged 20.7 points per game in her senior season as she concludes her career with 2,130 points.

Carr was named to the All-American Second Team last year and followed that great season with a spot on the 2020 NAIA Women’s All-American Third Team.

Carr finishes her career with more than 700 rebounds. She also averaged 15.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game in her final season as a Tiger.

The DWU women finished the 2019-20 season with a 21-11 record. The Tigers earned a 78-67 win over Indiana Wesleyan in the first round of the NAIA Division II Women’s National Tournament.

The Tigers earned their 11 point win on the same morning that the NAIA canceled the 2020 National Championships.

Click the following links to see the full list of All-American awards from NAIA.com: Mens Womens