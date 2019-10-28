29 games scheduled for Hoop City Classic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some of the top high school basketball players in the country are coming to South Dakota.

The 10th annual Hoop City Classic will take place at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls and the Corn Palace in Mitchell.

The 29-game schedule features high school and college basketball programs from eight states. It will take place December 27th through the 28th.

The Corn Palace will host 19 games during the three-day event, while the Pentagon’s Heritage Court will host 10 games.