28th annual Presidents Bowl kicks off Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Presidents Bowl is the Sioux Falls School District’s biggest fundraiser, and Saturday’s 28th annual event will feature a pair of rivalry football games.

Roosevelt and O’Gorman kick off the Presidents Bowl. The top-ranked Rough Riders have posted back-to-back wins over top-5 teams, while the Knights are fresh off a loss against Brandon Valley. Roosevelt is the favorite, but head coach Kim Nelson is concerned with O’Gorman’s speed.

“It’s tough to cover them on defense, it’s tough to get away from them on offense. They run around, they don’t just line up and play they move around a bit more than some teams and give you different looks and that’s hard,” Roosevelt head coach Kim Nelson said.

“Can we give up yards and bent but don’t break? Can our offense do well enough to keep putting them in long drive situations? Not necessarily score points every time, but be able to force Roosevelt to have to go 80 yards, not give them 40-yard fields, or short fields, like we did last week,” O’Gorman head coach Jayson Poppinga said.

The Rough Riders like to spread the field and throw it around, but have found great success running the football.

“Roosevelt runs the ball really well now and obviously their size up front is superior to ours, so that’s going to be a big task for us,” Poppinga said.

“The best part about our team so far is that we’ve been able to run the ball when we have to down the stretch in the fourth quarter. If we can do that we’ve got a chance, and that’s all you can ask for,” Nelson said.

Lincoln and Washington each suffered a loss last Friday, and will play in the nightcap. The Patriots went toe-to-toe with Roosevelt, while a slow start cost the Warriors at Harrisburg.

“You’re not a bad team because you lost a football game. We were in that game, we know the mistakes we made, we know what we’ve got to do to get better, and a lot of it has to go back to practice and the way we practice, and that’s going to be our focus this week,” Washington head coach Chad Stadem said.

“I was happy with the effort, just the execution when you go up against somebody like Roosevelt they’re going to take advantage. If you make a mistake, they’re going to find it,” Lincoln head coach Jared Fredenburg said.

Lincoln will now attempt to slow Washington’s young, but talented offense.

“Our offense needs to become a little more consistent. There are times our offense is showing greatness and times that it doesn’t do anything, and that comes with maturity and we’ll get there, but we have to put it all together to win this game,” Stadem said.

“If we can control the line of scrimmage against that big offensive line and make them one dimensional and have to throw the ball, I think that is in our favor,” Fredenburg said.

Roosevelt and O’Gorman cross paths Saturday afternoon at Howard Wood Field. Kickoff is set for 3:30, while Lincoln and Washington renew their rivalry at approximately 7:00.