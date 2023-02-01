SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGIE) – Augustana head football coach Jerry Olszewski has announced the addition of 27 student-athletes on National Signing Day. The group of future Vikings will join the AU football program at Fall Camp in August 2023.



“Today is a special day for Augustana University football as we officially welcome our 2023 signing class and their families to the Viking Football Family,” Olszewski, a two-time NSIC Coach of the Year, said. “I am excited for the talent we assembled in this group that comes from eight different states and that we addressed the immediate needs and depth in our football program. This is an exceptional group of talent, accomplishments and leadership that will strive to ensure AU Football continues to be one of the top teams in the country for years to come.



“I am proud of the tireless work and professionalism of our staff for attracting every position needed through graduation. This is a special group that will continue to demonstrate the excellence expected in Viking Football.”



2023 Class By The Numbers

20 Team Captains

15 All-State Honorees

9 Position Groups Covered

8 States Represented

5 Offensive Linemen

5 Defensive Backs

4 Defensive Linemen

4 Wide Receivers

3 Linebackers

2 Quarterbacks

2 Running Backs

1 Tight End

Jackson Adams | WR | 5-11 | 185 | Waukee, Iowa | Waukee Northwest

High School: Adams led Waukee Northwest High School with 16 receptions and 325 yards as a senior, helping the Wolves to their first winning record. He added two touchdowns while earning an honorable mention to the All-State team in Iowa. As a junior, he was one of just five juniors to start.



Personal: Adams is the son of Jamie and Steve. He has two siblings. At Augustana, he plans to major in business with hopes of becoming a medical salesman.



Connor Akey | DL | 6-4 | 260 | Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. | Lincoln

High School: Akey earned an honorable mention to the All-State Team after earning the VFA Defensive Player of the Year. He totaled 32 tackles including 13 tackles for a loss while earning a unanimous First Team All-Conference honor. As a team captain, he helped lead the Red Raiders to back-to-back conference championships. During his junior season, he recorded 46 tackles enroute to earning First Team All-Conference honors.



Personal: Connor is the son of Kim and Jeremy. He has one sibling. At Augustana, he plans to earn a degree in business management in hopes of owning his own custom woodworking business.



Braxton Baker | QB | 6-3 | 190 | Lewisville, Texas | Hebron

High School: As a starter during his senior season, Baker threw for 2,246 yards and 26 touchdowns. He completed 68 percent of his pass attempts enroute to earning Second Team All-District honors. As a team captain, Baker was also an Academic All-State and Academic All-District honoree.



Personal: Baker is the son of Shannon, Rick and Lesa and has two siblings. He plans to earn a degree in exercise science at Augustana.



Brady Belisle | DB | 6-2 | 195 | Saint Croix Falls, Wis. | Saint Croix Falls

High School: Due to injury, played just two games as a senior totaling three tackles and two pass breakups. During junior season, Belisle recorded 56 tackles as a team captain and was named First Team All-Conference. On the offensive side of the ball, played quarterback where he earned Second Team All-Conference honors.



Personal: Brady is the son of Steph and Grant. He has two siblings. At Augustana, Brady plans to earn his degree in biology.



Jack Detert | DL | 6-3 | 220 | Sioux Falls, S.D. | Harrisburg

High School: Detert was named a team captain for 2022 and excelled earning All-State, Argus Leader Elite 45 and All-Conference honors. He played under head coach Brandon White where as a junior he helped lead the Tigers to a state championship.



Personal: Detert is the son of Kris and Mike. He has three siblings and plans to earn his degree in biology from AU.



Parker Fontaine | OL | 6-7 | 315 | Oshkosh, Wis. | Oshkosh West

High School: As a senior captain, Fontaine earned Fox Valley Association All-Conference honors at both offensive line and defensive line. Fontaine was named to the Appleton Post Crescent Elite 11 and the Bob Hartman Outstanding Lineman Award. As a junior, he earned all-conference accolades, marking him a three-time all-conference honoree.



Personal: Parker is the son of Melissa and Chris and has two siblings. At Augustana, he plans to major in business.



Jermaine Hampton Jr. | DB | 6-2 | 185 | Chicago, Ill. | Mount Carmel

High School: Hampton helped lead Mount Carmel to an undefeated record at 14-0 as a senior while winning the 7A State Championship. In addition to the state championship, Hampton helped lead his high school to the Catholic Blue Championship with a 9-0 record.



Personal: Hampton is the son of Deangeler and Jermaine. While at Augustana, Jermaine will pursue his degree in computer science.



Jaxon Haynes | WR | 5-10 | 170 | Chandler, Ariz. | Hamilton

High School: An honorable mention to the All-State teams in Arizona, Haynes recorded 51 receptions for 680 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior. He is a two-time First Team All-Premier Region honoree and has been named to multiple all-academic teams.



Personal: Jaxon is the son of Darby, Tom and Russel. He has two siblings. At Augustana, he plans to earn a degree in business with the hopes of owning his own business.



Austin Johnston | WR | 6-1 | 184 | Mesa, Ariz. | Eastmark

High School: Earned First Team All-Arizona honors after corralling 77 receptions for 1,562 yards and 22 touchdowns. The First Team All-Region honoree was a star in the return game, marking 285 return yards on kickoffs with a touchdown and 451 return yards on punts, returning four for touchdowns. That earned him the 3A Player of the Year for special teams. The team captain helped lead Eastmark to the 3A State Championships.



Personal: Austin is the son of Cindy and Mike and has one sibling. He plans to major in sport management at Augustana.



Ryan Kenny | RB | 5-10 | 193 | Parker, Colo. | Lutheran

High School: Kenny was named a member of the First Team All-State team after compiling 1,516 yards as a senior while racking up 26 touchdowns. He earned Offensive MVP honors for the Metro League and served as team captain. Kenny helped the Lions to an 11-3 record while advancing to the Colorado State Championship game.



Personal: Ryan is the son of Amy and George. He has three siblings. Kenny plans to major in finance at Augustana.



Joshua Lee-O’Bryant | DL | 6-3 | 275 | Milwaukee, Wis. | Grafton

High School: Lee-O’Bryant earned all-conference honors as a senior for each side of the ball. He was then named the Defensive Lineman of the Year while leading Grafton High School to a conference championship. For his senior campaign, he was named a team captain.



Personal: Joshua is the son of Dhana. He was one brother. He’ll study pre-athletic training at Augustana.



Luke Leonard | DB | 6-2 | 180 | Minnetrista, Minn. | Mount Westonka

High School: Earned an All-District honor at Mount Westonka High School after totaling 28 tackles and recording two interceptions. The team captain also added a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery. On the offensive side of the ball, rushed 12 times for 55 yards and recorded seven receptions for 116 yards. Totaled three touchdowns.



Personal: Luke is the son of Rebecca and Tony and has two siblings. Brother, Logan, is a member of the Viking football team. Luke plans to earn a degree in finance at Augustana.

Trey Malone III | DB | 6-2 | 180 | Bourbonnais, Ill. | Bradley-Bourbonnais Community

High School: Malone earned All-Conference honors as a senior after totaling 23 solo tackles and recording eight pass breakups. He helped the Boilermakers earn a conference championship while blocking four kicks on special teams, setting a program record.

Personal: Vernon is the son of Sara and Christopher and has one sibling. At Augustana, he plans to earn his degree in sports management.