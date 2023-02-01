SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGIE) – Augustana head football coach Jerry Olszewski has announced the addition of 27 student-athletes on National Signing Day. The group of future Vikings will join the AU football program at Fall Camp in August 2023.
“Today is a special day for Augustana University football as we officially welcome our 2023 signing class and their families to the Viking Football Family,” Olszewski, a two-time NSIC Coach of the Year, said. “I am excited for the talent we assembled in this group that comes from eight different states and that we addressed the immediate needs and depth in our football program. This is an exceptional group of talent, accomplishments and leadership that will strive to ensure AU Football continues to be one of the top teams in the country for years to come.
“I am proud of the tireless work and professionalism of our staff for attracting every position needed through graduation. This is a special group that will continue to demonstrate the excellence expected in Viking Football.”
2023 Class By The Numbers
- 20 Team Captains
- 15 All-State Honorees
- 9 Position Groups Covered
- 8 States Represented
- 5 Offensive Linemen
- 5 Defensive Backs
- 4 Defensive Linemen
- 4 Wide Receivers
- 3 Linebackers
- 2 Quarterbacks
- 2 Running Backs
- 1 Tight End
Jackson Adams | WR | 5-11 | 185 | Waukee, Iowa | Waukee Northwest
High School: Adams led Waukee Northwest High School with 16 receptions and 325 yards as a senior, helping the Wolves to their first winning record. He added two touchdowns while earning an honorable mention to the All-State team in Iowa. As a junior, he was one of just five juniors to start.
Personal: Adams is the son of Jamie and Steve. He has two siblings. At Augustana, he plans to major in business with hopes of becoming a medical salesman.
Connor Akey | DL | 6-4 | 260 | Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. | Lincoln
High School: Akey earned an honorable mention to the All-State Team after earning the VFA Defensive Player of the Year. He totaled 32 tackles including 13 tackles for a loss while earning a unanimous First Team All-Conference honor. As a team captain, he helped lead the Red Raiders to back-to-back conference championships. During his junior season, he recorded 46 tackles enroute to earning First Team All-Conference honors.
Personal: Connor is the son of Kim and Jeremy. He has one sibling. At Augustana, he plans to earn a degree in business management in hopes of owning his own custom woodworking business.
Braxton Baker | QB | 6-3 | 190 | Lewisville, Texas | Hebron
High School: As a starter during his senior season, Baker threw for 2,246 yards and 26 touchdowns. He completed 68 percent of his pass attempts enroute to earning Second Team All-District honors. As a team captain, Baker was also an Academic All-State and Academic All-District honoree.
Personal: Baker is the son of Shannon, Rick and Lesa and has two siblings. He plans to earn a degree in exercise science at Augustana.
Brady Belisle | DB | 6-2 | 195 | Saint Croix Falls, Wis. | Saint Croix Falls
High School: Due to injury, played just two games as a senior totaling three tackles and two pass breakups. During junior season, Belisle recorded 56 tackles as a team captain and was named First Team All-Conference. On the offensive side of the ball, played quarterback where he earned Second Team All-Conference honors.
Personal: Brady is the son of Steph and Grant. He has two siblings. At Augustana, Brady plans to earn his degree in biology.
Jack Detert | DL | 6-3 | 220 | Sioux Falls, S.D. | Harrisburg
High School: Detert was named a team captain for 2022 and excelled earning All-State, Argus Leader Elite 45 and All-Conference honors. He played under head coach Brandon White where as a junior he helped lead the Tigers to a state championship.
Personal: Detert is the son of Kris and Mike. He has three siblings and plans to earn his degree in biology from AU.
Parker Fontaine | OL | 6-7 | 315 | Oshkosh, Wis. | Oshkosh West
High School: As a senior captain, Fontaine earned Fox Valley Association All-Conference honors at both offensive line and defensive line. Fontaine was named to the Appleton Post Crescent Elite 11 and the Bob Hartman Outstanding Lineman Award. As a junior, he earned all-conference accolades, marking him a three-time all-conference honoree.
Personal: Parker is the son of Melissa and Chris and has two siblings. At Augustana, he plans to major in business.
Jermaine Hampton Jr. | DB | 6-2 | 185 | Chicago, Ill. | Mount Carmel
High School: Hampton helped lead Mount Carmel to an undefeated record at 14-0 as a senior while winning the 7A State Championship. In addition to the state championship, Hampton helped lead his high school to the Catholic Blue Championship with a 9-0 record.
Personal: Hampton is the son of Deangeler and Jermaine. While at Augustana, Jermaine will pursue his degree in computer science.
Jaxon Haynes | WR | 5-10 | 170 | Chandler, Ariz. | Hamilton
High School: An honorable mention to the All-State teams in Arizona, Haynes recorded 51 receptions for 680 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior. He is a two-time First Team All-Premier Region honoree and has been named to multiple all-academic teams.
Personal: Jaxon is the son of Darby, Tom and Russel. He has two siblings. At Augustana, he plans to earn a degree in business with the hopes of owning his own business.
Austin Johnston | WR | 6-1 | 184 | Mesa, Ariz. | Eastmark
High School: Earned First Team All-Arizona honors after corralling 77 receptions for 1,562 yards and 22 touchdowns. The First Team All-Region honoree was a star in the return game, marking 285 return yards on kickoffs with a touchdown and 451 return yards on punts, returning four for touchdowns. That earned him the 3A Player of the Year for special teams. The team captain helped lead Eastmark to the 3A State Championships.
Personal: Austin is the son of Cindy and Mike and has one sibling. He plans to major in sport management at Augustana.
Ryan Kenny | RB | 5-10 | 193 | Parker, Colo. | Lutheran
High School: Kenny was named a member of the First Team All-State team after compiling 1,516 yards as a senior while racking up 26 touchdowns. He earned Offensive MVP honors for the Metro League and served as team captain. Kenny helped the Lions to an 11-3 record while advancing to the Colorado State Championship game.
Personal: Ryan is the son of Amy and George. He has three siblings. Kenny plans to major in finance at Augustana.
Joshua Lee-O’Bryant | DL | 6-3 | 275 | Milwaukee, Wis. | Grafton
High School: Lee-O’Bryant earned all-conference honors as a senior for each side of the ball. He was then named the Defensive Lineman of the Year while leading Grafton High School to a conference championship. For his senior campaign, he was named a team captain.
Personal: Joshua is the son of Dhana. He was one brother. He’ll study pre-athletic training at Augustana.
Luke Leonard | DB | 6-2 | 180 | Minnetrista, Minn. | Mount Westonka
High School: Earned an All-District honor at Mount Westonka High School after totaling 28 tackles and recording two interceptions. The team captain also added a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery. On the offensive side of the ball, rushed 12 times for 55 yards and recorded seven receptions for 116 yards. Totaled three touchdowns.
Personal: Luke is the son of Rebecca and Tony and has two siblings. Brother, Logan, is a member of the Viking football team. Luke plans to earn a degree in finance at Augustana.
Trey Malone III | DB | 6-2 | 180 | Bourbonnais, Ill. | Bradley-Bourbonnais Community
High School: Malone earned All-Conference honors as a senior after totaling 23 solo tackles and recording eight pass breakups. He helped the Boilermakers earn a conference championship while blocking four kicks on special teams, setting a program record.
Personal: Vernon is the son of Sara and Christopher and has one sibling. At Augustana, he plans to earn his degree in sports management.
Mack Molander | QB | 6-2 | 200 | Phoenix, Ariz. | Eastmark
High School: Molander was a two-year starter at Eastmark High School earning a pair of all-region honors including the Region Offensive Player of the Year as a senior. That senior season culminated with the first Arizona State Championship in program history after Molander threw for 3,066 yards and 37 touchdowns. The team captain completed 69 percent of his pass attempts and ran for another 484 yards and 11 touchdowns. The 3A Offensive Player of the Year and All-State honoree tossed for 1,367 yards and 18 touchdowns in six games as a junior.
Personal: Molander is the son of Teresa and Scooter and has two siblings. At Augustana, he will pursue a degree in journalism with the career goal of becoming a sports broadcaster.
Cody Oswald | WR | 6-3 | 190 | Yankton, S.D. | Yankton
High School: Oswald earned All-State honors after catching 52 passes for 719 yards and 11 touchdowns. As a team captain, he earned ESD All-Conference honors. In an All-State junior season, he recorded 41 receptions for 569 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Personal: Oswald is the son of Sherri and Jason. He has two siblings. At AU, he plans to earn his degree in biology and exercise science.
Wes Overton | LB | 6-2 | 200 | Rockford, Minn. | Rockford
High School: A team captain as a senior, Overton was the Defensive Player of the Year for Rockford and earned First Team All-Conference honors. He totaled 118 tackles with nine credited as a tackle for loss. He was named the Mid-State Red Linebacker of the Year. As a junior, he led all of Minnesota with seven interceptions while earning Star Tribune Second Team All-Metro honors.
Personal: Wes is the son of Cara and Tim and he has three siblings. At Augustana, he plans to earn a degree in business management.
Nate Ratzlaff | LB | 6-1| 210 | Sioux Falls, S.D. | O’Gorman
High School: Ratzlaff earned All-State honors after totaling 83 tackles for O’Gorman High School in 2022. The team captain helped the Knights to the semifinals while also earning All-Conference and Academic All-State accolades.
Personal: Nate is the son of Nicole and Kurt. He has four siblings and plans to earn his degree in business administration.
Elliott Renville | OL | 6-3 | 290 | Sioux Falls, S.D. | Lincoln
High School: Despite an injury that derailed his senior season, Renville was named a team captain and earned the Bob Uecker Most Influential Offensive Lineman award. As a junior, Renville earned All-State honors. In all, he is a three-year starter for the Patriots.
Personal: Elliott is the son of Mia and Wesley. He has two siblings. While at Augustana, Renville will pursue a degree in biology.
Ryan Retzer | OL | 6-3 | 285 | Belle Plaine, Minn. | Belle Plaine
High School: Retzer was named a team captain for his senior season and earned All-District honors. Prior to the start of the season, he was named a Prep Redzone Preseason All-State honoree, then had the same honor in the postseason. Retzer also garnered a finalist accolade for the Frank Ragnow Award, marking him as a top-10 offensive lineman in the state.
Personal: Ryan is the son of Stacey and Jamey. He has one sibling and plans to earn his degree in education. After Augustana, he wants to coach football and become an athletics director.
Kael Ryan | DB | 6-0 | 195 | Sterling, Ill. | Sterling
High School: Ryan was named the Western Big 6 Conference MVP during his senior season where he also earned 5A First Team All-State honors. He was a First Team All-Conference selection as a linebacker and a Second Team All-Conference selection at quarterback. The team captain totaled 26 touchdowns including a defensive touchdown while helping the Warriors to the state quarterfinals.
Personal: Ryan is the son of Melissa and Joe. He has three siblings and plans to earn his degree in exercise science at Augustana.
Brock Salm | LB | 6-2 | 205 | Appleton, Wis. | Appleton North
High School: Salm earned an Honorable Mention to the Wisconsin All-State team while earning the FVA Conference Defensive Back of the Year award. With 51 tackles and five interceptions including one for a touchdown, Salm was a unanimous First Team All-Conference selection as a senior. The team captain was a Jim Leonhard Award finalist while also returning 23 kicks for 227 yards. As a junior, Salm was an all-conference honoree with 42 tackles and two interceptions.
Personal: Brock is the son of Christi and Nick and has one sibling. He will major in biology at Augustana.
Joey Schulz | OL | 6-4 | 270 | Northfield, Minn. | Northfield
High School: As a senior, Schulz earned all-district honors as a lineman. He played under head coach Brent Yule. In both his junior and senior seasons, he garnered the “Toughness” award.
Personal: Joey is the son of Kenna and Mike. He has two siblings and plans to earn his degree in business management at Augustana.
Sam Siegfried | DL | 6-3 | 225 | Sioux Falls, S.D. | Jefferson
High School: Siegfried earned All-State honors after helping lead Jefferson High School to its first South Dakota State Championship in program history with a 12-0 record. He also earned Academic All-State honors as a senior. As a tight end, Siegfried recorded six touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, he recorded eight tackles for loss including three sacks.
Personal: Siegfried is the son of Kayli and Josh and has one sibling. He plans to major in business at Augustana.
Jackson Stewart | TE | 6-5 | 250 | Delano, Minn. | Delano
High School: Jackson earned all-district honors after totaling 179 yards on 18 receptions. He scored two touchdowns while serving as a team captain. On the defensive side of the ball, Stewart totaled 23 tackles with three sacks.
Personal: Jackson is the son of Wendy and Jake. He has two siblings and plans to earn his degree in finance at Augustana.
Antonio Tablante | RB | 6-1 | 210 | Sterling, Ill. | Sterling
High School: Tablante was a team captain for Sterling High School as a senior while helping the Warriors to a 9-3 record. He played for Jon Schlemmer.
Personal: Tablante is the son of Kate and Antonio. He has three younger siblings and is undecided on a major.
Levi Teetzel | DB | 6-0 | 196 | Hutchinson, Minn. | Hutchinson
High School: On offense, Teetzel carried the ball 228 times for 2,093 yards and 20 touchdowns enroute to First Team All-District honors. As a junior, Teetzel rushed 176 times for 1,530 yards and 17 touchdowns. He concluded his career third all-time in rushing yards in Hutchinson High School history.
Personal: Levi is the son of Dawn and William. He has two siblings. He plans to earn a degree in business at Augustana.
Sawyer Tordsen | OL | 6-6 | 287 | Fairmont, Minn. | Fairmont
High School: Helped lead the Cardinals to a conference championship as a junior and senior after serving as a three-year starter. During his senior campaign, he was the first unanimous selection as a team captain. On the defensive side of the ball, he totaled 35 tackles including six for a loss.
Personal: Tordsen is the son of April and Jamie and has three siblings. At Augustana, he will pursue a degree in business finance.