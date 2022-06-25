BRANDON, S.D. (World of Outlaws) — Paying a staggering $250,000-to-win, the event will expand in purse and length with an extra day being added to the docket (June 21-24, 2023).

“I’m thrilled to say we’re bringing the biggest race in Sprint Car history to Brandon, South Dakota next year,” said Huset’s Speedway owner, Tod Quiring. “We’ve had a vision for several years now of growing a specific race at this place into elite status, and I believe we’ve found just that with the High Bank Nationals. This is going to be a can’t miss event. I hope everyone comes out to support us next year and enjoy the immaculate facility we have at Huset’s.”

With next year’s $250,000 payday, the Huset’s High Bank Nationals will surpass the likes of Eldora’s Mopar Million ($200,000), Knoxville’s Knoxville Nationals ($176,000), and Eldora’s Kings Royal ($175,000) as the current biggest payday in Sprint Car history.

Racers will be competing for big bucks throughout the four-day event next year with Saturday’s finale paying $5,000-to-start.

Stay tuned to the World of Outlaws and Huset’s Speedway social channels throughout the year and into the off-season as more details are finalized for this history-making event.

