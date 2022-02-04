SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – A 12-point second-quarter run from the Augustana women’s basketball team was enough to cruise to victory against Winona State inside the Sanford Pentagon on Friday night, winning 75-57.

The win elevates Augustana to 11-7 overall with a 7-7 record within the NSIC while Winona State falls to 11-10 and 8-9 within the loop.

The Warriors maintained a lead for the majority of the first 10 minutes of action, ending the quarter with an 18-15 advantage.

Midway through the second quarter, the Vikings’ offense began to shine. A 8-1 run flipped the score from 25-24 in favor of Winona State into a 33-25 nod for Augustana.

Michaela Jewett kindled the offense with a shot from long-range with Aby Phipps scoring back-to-back baskets to help contribute to the cause.

Kenzie Rensch knocked in the second long-range basket of the run, with Lauren Sees getting one of her well-known jumpers to fall to close out the run.

From that point, Augustana would sustain at least a seven-point cushion.

Phipps hit her third basket of the night to end the quarter, putting Augustana up 10 going into the half, 37-27.

Augustana shot an incredible 71.4 percent from the field in the third quarter, going 10-of-14 from the field to outscore the Warriors 25-14.

Both Vishe’ Rabb and Jewett would knock down 3-pointers in the quarter to give the Vikings their largest lead of the game heading into the final quarter up 62-41.

The Vikings got to the line in the final quarter of action, going 7-for-8 from the charity stripe.

Phipps scored the final basket of the night to lift Augustana over its scoring average, besting the Warriors 75-57.

Duffy led the Vikings in three categories with another impressive stat line of 17 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists, marking her ninth double-double of the season.

Three additional Vikings scored in double-figures with Sees having 14 and both Rabb and Jewett accounting for 11 apiece.

The Warriors were led by Emily Kieck with 19 points while Taylor Hustad grabbed nine rebounds.