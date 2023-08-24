SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the first full week of high school football is upon us, so is the first livestream of the fall sports season.

KELOLAND Sports will livestream 15 games this fall, including two rematches of state championships from the 2022 season.

The livestream schedule is subject to change

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25 – JEFFERSON AT HARRISBURG

The first stream of the season features one of those state title game rematches. Harrisburg is set to host Jefferson on August 25.

The Cavaliers rolled past Harrisburg in last year’s 11AAA championship game.

Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. with Grant Sweeter on the call.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26 – BRANDON VALLEY AT O’GORMAN

The second livestream of the season comes just 25 hours later when Brandon Valley travels to O’Gorman to play in the 45th Bob Burns Dakota Bowl.

The Knights rolled past Brandon Valley, 55-20 to kick off the season in 2022. The Lynx are looking to turn those tides on Saturday.

Kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m. KELOLAND’s Ian Sacks will provide play-by-play.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 – O’GORMAN AT ROOSEVELT

The third livestream game of the week takes us to Howard Wood Field, where Roosevelt is set to host O’Gorman.

The Knights posted over 60 points against the Rough Riders a season ago and Roosevelt is looking to change that narrative quickly.

The two will meet on September 1 at 4 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 – HARRISBURG AT BRANDON VALLEY

The second game of that weekend will see a rematch of the 2020 and 2021 state championships when Brandon Valley welcomes Harrisburg to town.

The Tigers have had the Lynx number over the past couple seasons, but with the size up front, Brandon Valley will make it tough.

The game is set to begin at 6 p.m. on September 2.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 – TEA AREA AT O’GORMAN

The fifth livestream game of the week is a rematch of a thrilling game from last season when Tea Area meets O’Gorman.

The two played in a thrilling shootout last year, that saw the Titans walk away with a narrow win. However, O’Gorman is hoping to change that on their home turf.

Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. at O’Gorman High School.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 – LINCOLN VS JEFFERSON

The next of games is one of our double headers for the season and it’s the President Bowl!

The first matchup of the afternoon pits Jefferson and Lincoln against each other.

Then, the night cap will see Washington face off against Roosevelt.

The Jefferson-Lincoln game will kick-off at 3:30 with Grant Sweeter on the call.

Ian Sacks will bring you the action in the night cap between the Warriors and Rough Riders.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 – HARRISBURG AT LINCOLN

The eighth stream of the football season will feature the top two teams in 11AAA, according to the preseason prep media poll.

Lincoln and Harrisburg were voted first and second respectively to open the season. One wonders if they’ll still be the top two teams by the time mid-September rolls around.

The Patriots and Tigers will meet on September 15 at 5 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 – ROOSEVELT AT HARRISBURG

September 22 returns us back to Harrisburg where the Tigers will welcome Roosevelt.

Harrisburg and the Rough Riders will play in late September, at which point the playoff picture will be coming into focus.

The two will play at 5 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 – JEFFERSON AT O’GORMAN

After a trip to Harrisburg, the livestream Game of the Week returns to Sioux Falls at O’Gorman High School.

The tenth game to stream will see O’Gorman host Jefferson. That game is set for 5 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5 – O’GORMAN AT WASHINGTON

The calendar turns to October, leaving just three weeks in the regular season and that’s when we have our first Thursday night contest of the fall.

Washington is set to welcome O’Gorman to Howard Wood Field, renewing one of the oldest matchups in South Dakota history.

The two will meet at 6 p.m. Ian Sacks will provide play-by-play.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6 – LINCOLN AT BRANDON VALLEY

A key matchup late in the season should be out 12th livestream of the season.

Brandon Valley is set to host Lincoln and the battle could be epic, especially with big playoff implications on the line.

Lincoln returns one of the top skill player groups, while Brandon Valley may have the biggest offensive line in the state.

The two will meet in Brandon at 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13 – BRANDON VALLEY AT JEFFERSON

After a close look at Brandon Valley against a good team, we’ll see them again a week later, when they travel to Sioux Falls to play Jefferson.

This is the second to last game for both teams, meaning the playoff implications will be high.

The Lynx and Cavaliers will do battle at 5 p.m. at Howard Wood Field.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13 – PIERRE AT TEA AREA

That evening will have a double feature on KELOLAND.com as we’ll also livestream the Pierre vs. Tea Area contest.

It’s a rematch of the last two 11AA state championships, which have been very close contests and many expect it to be the same in October.

Ian Sacks will provide play-by-play, beginning at 7 p.m. in Tea.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19 – O’GORMAN AT HARRISBURG

Our 15th and final regular season game to livestream will see a year end staple when Harrisburg meets O’Gorman.

These two teams have met in the regular season finale over the past few years and it usually leads to some sort of thrilling game.

Kick-off in Harrisburg is set for 6 p.m.

PLAYOFF GAMES

KELOLAND Sports is eager to livestream 15 regular season contests, but the hope is to not stop there.

The quarterfinal and semifinal rounds of high school football should open a window for more livestream coverage.

That information will be announced, following the bracket releases in October.