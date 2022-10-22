HURON, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 South Dakota State Cross Country Meet was held at Broadland Creek National Golf Course in Huron on Saturday.

You can see full results by visiting Dakota Timing’s website here.

Individual Girls State Champions
Class ‘AA’
Ali Bainbridge (Lincoln) – 17:26.09

Class ‘A’
Isabelle Bloker (Sioux Valley) – 18:32.67

Class ‘B’
Emery Larson (Chester Area) – 18:15.24

Girls Team Standings
Class ‘AA’

  1. Rapid City Stevens 96
  2. Brandon Valley 100
  3. Lincoln 115
  4. O’Gorman 126
  5. Rapid City Central 127
  6. Spearfish 128
  7. Sturgis 131
  8. Harrisburg 147
  9. Pierre 219
  10. Watertown 241
  11. Yankton 257
  12. Aberdeen Central 314
  13. Brookings 390
  14. Huron 404
  15. Washington 418
  16. Roosevelt 426
  17. Jefferson 438

Class ‘A’

  1. Sioux Falls Christian 30
  2. Chamberlain 82
  3. Custer 84
  4. Red Cloud 87
  5. Vermillion 97
  6. Sioux Valley 111
  7. West Central 130
  8. Hill City 148
  9. Milbank 153
  10. Lennox 154
  11. Dakota Valley 155
  12. Kimball/White Lake 161
  13. Clark/Willow Lake 162
  14. Deuel 198
  15. Miller 254

Class ‘B’

  1. Potter County 24
  2. Arlington 60
  3. Gayville-Volin 64
  4. James Valley Christian 69
  5. Northwestern 72
  6. Colman-Egan 78
  7. Aberdeen Christian 80
  8. Lemmon 82
  9. Ipswich 83
  10. Philip 103
  11. Centerville 104
  12. Jones County 105
  13. Dell Rapids St. Mary 105
  14. Andes Central/Dakota Christian 112
  15. Burke 114
  16. Frederick Area 121
  17. Highmore-Harrold 136
  18. Scotland 140
  19. Wall 152
  20. Wessington Springs 196

Individual Boys Champions
Class ‘AA’
Simeon Birnbaum (Rapid City Stevens) – 15:15.19

Class ‘A’
Sawyer Clarkson (Belle Fourche) – 15:30.28

Class ‘B’
Josiah Schroeder (Canistota) – 16:38.25

Boys Team Standings
Class ‘AA’

  1. Rapid City Stevens 122
  2. Yankton 142
  3. Lincoln 146
  4. Sturgis 151
  5. Rapid City Central 181
  6. O’Gorman 194
  7. Roosevelt 196
  8. Pierre 209
  9. Jefferson 218
  10. Brandon Valley 232
  11. Harrisburg 241
  12. Aberdeen Central 242
  13. Washington 306
  14. Watertown 317
  15. Brookings 365
  16. Huron 370
  17. Spearfish 381
  18. Douglas 452

Class ‘A’

  1. Belle Fourche 38
  2. Hill City 46
  3. Sioux Falls Christian 59
  4. Custer 86
  5. Dakota Valley 111
  6. Vermillion 112
  7. Milbank 114
  8. Miller 128
  9. Lennox 155
  10. West Central 161
  11. Flandreau 164
  12. Ethan/Parkston 180
  13. Deuel 222
  14. Chamberlain 236
  15. Aberdeen Roncalli 257
  16. Kimball/White Lake 300

Class ‘B’

  1. Philip 20
  2. Northwestern 38
  3. Freeman Academy/Marion 53
  4. Ipswich 55
  5. Arlington 61
  6. Frederick Area 63
  7. Mitchell Christian 71
  8. Gregory 87
  9. Deubrook Area 98
  10. Highmore-Harrold 103
  11. Lemmon 104
  12. Centerville 125
  13. Potter County 128
  14. Herreid/Selby Area 130
  15. Wall 148
  16. McCrossan 152
  17. Wolsey-Wessington 164
  18. Timber Lake 193