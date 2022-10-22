HURON, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 South Dakota State Cross Country Meet was held at Broadland Creek National Golf Course in Huron on Saturday.

You can see full results by visiting Dakota Timing’s website here.

Individual Girls State Champions

Class ‘AA’

Ali Bainbridge (Lincoln) – 17:26.09

Class ‘A’

Isabelle Bloker (Sioux Valley) – 18:32.67

Class ‘B’

Emery Larson (Chester Area) – 18:15.24

Girls Team Standings

Class ‘AA’

Rapid City Stevens 96 Brandon Valley 100 Lincoln 115 O’Gorman 126 Rapid City Central 127 Spearfish 128 Sturgis 131 Harrisburg 147 Pierre 219 Watertown 241 Yankton 257 Aberdeen Central 314 Brookings 390 Huron 404 Washington 418 Roosevelt 426 Jefferson 438

Class ‘A’

Sioux Falls Christian 30 Chamberlain 82 Custer 84 Red Cloud 87 Vermillion 97 Sioux Valley 111 West Central 130 Hill City 148 Milbank 153 Lennox 154 Dakota Valley 155 Kimball/White Lake 161 Clark/Willow Lake 162 Deuel 198 Miller 254

Class ‘B’

Potter County 24 Arlington 60 Gayville-Volin 64 James Valley Christian 69 Northwestern 72 Colman-Egan 78 Aberdeen Christian 80 Lemmon 82 Ipswich 83 Philip 103 Centerville 104 Jones County 105 Dell Rapids St. Mary 105 Andes Central/Dakota Christian 112 Burke 114 Frederick Area 121 Highmore-Harrold 136 Scotland 140 Wall 152 Wessington Springs 196

Individual Boys Champions

Class ‘AA’

Simeon Birnbaum (Rapid City Stevens) – 15:15.19

Class ‘A’

Sawyer Clarkson (Belle Fourche) – 15:30.28

Class ‘B’

Josiah Schroeder (Canistota) – 16:38.25

Boys Team Standings

Class ‘AA’

Rapid City Stevens 122 Yankton 142 Lincoln 146 Sturgis 151 Rapid City Central 181 O’Gorman 194 Roosevelt 196 Pierre 209 Jefferson 218 Brandon Valley 232 Harrisburg 241 Aberdeen Central 242 Washington 306 Watertown 317 Brookings 365 Huron 370 Spearfish 381 Douglas 452

Class ‘A’

Belle Fourche 38 Hill City 46 Sioux Falls Christian 59 Custer 86 Dakota Valley 111 Vermillion 112 Milbank 114 Miller 128 Lennox 155 West Central 161 Flandreau 164 Ethan/Parkston 180 Deuel 222 Chamberlain 236 Aberdeen Roncalli 257 Kimball/White Lake 300

Class ‘B’