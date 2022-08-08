SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SDHSSCA) –Below is the 2022 South Dakota High School Coaches Preseason Poll for Boys and Girls soccer.

Boys AA

T1. Aberdeen Central

T1. Sioux Falls Jefferson

3. Rapid City Stevens

4. O’Gorman

5. Yankton

Receiving Votes: SF Washington, SF Lincoln, SF Roosevelt, Spearfish, RC Central, Pierre T.F. Riggs, Brandon Valley, Huron



Girls AA

1. Sioux Falls Lincoln

2. Aberdeen Central

3. Rapid City Stevens

T4. Harrisburg

T4. Sioux Falls Roosevelt

Receiving Votes: Brandon Valley, RC Central, O’Gorman, SF Jefferson, Spearfish, Mitchell, Watertown



Boys A

1. Sioux Falls Christian

2. Tea Area

3. St. Thomas More

4. Vermillion

5. Belle Fourche

Receiving Votes: West Central, Freeman Academy, Hot Springs, James Valley Christian

Girls A

1. West Central

2. Tea Area

3. Sioux Falls Christian

4. Dakota Valley

5. Vermillion

Receiving Votes: St. Thomas More, Garretson, Groton Area