SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SDHSSCA) –Below is the 2022 South Dakota High School Coaches Preseason Poll for Boys and Girls soccer.
Boys AA
T1. Aberdeen Central
T1. Sioux Falls Jefferson
3. Rapid City Stevens
4. O’Gorman
5. Yankton
Receiving Votes: SF Washington, SF Lincoln, SF Roosevelt, Spearfish, RC Central, Pierre T.F. Riggs, Brandon Valley, Huron
Girls AA
1. Sioux Falls Lincoln
2. Aberdeen Central
3. Rapid City Stevens
T4. Harrisburg
T4. Sioux Falls Roosevelt
Receiving Votes: Brandon Valley, RC Central, O’Gorman, SF Jefferson, Spearfish, Mitchell, Watertown
Boys A
1. Sioux Falls Christian
2. Tea Area
3. St. Thomas More
4. Vermillion
5. Belle Fourche
Receiving Votes: West Central, Freeman Academy, Hot Springs, James Valley Christian
Girls A
1. West Central
2. Tea Area
3. Sioux Falls Christian
4. Dakota Valley
5. Vermillion
Receiving Votes: St. Thomas More, Garretson, Groton Area