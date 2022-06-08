SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the final South Dakota High School State Tournaments concluding, the winners of the 2021-22 KELO Cup have been determined.

2022 Winners – Congratulations to O’Gorman winning Class AA, Sioux Falls Christian winning Class A and Platte-Geddes for Class B!

The KELO Cup recognizes the champions and the championships of South Dakota high schools. Each school year, KELOLAND Sports will award the KELO Cup to three South Dakota high schools – one in each class AA, A and B. Since not all sports have three classes, schools will compete in the class in which they play basketball.



Schools earn points with each first, second and third place finish in the state championship for each sport. First place is worth 5 points, second place is worth 2 points and third place is worth 1 point. If a third place finisher is not determined as in football, then no points will be awarded. The school with the most total points in its class wins the KELO Cup.



KELOLAND Sports will award the points and post the standings here and on the KELOLAND SportsZone. For questions on the points and the standings, please contact sports@keloland.com.

Past Winners:

2021: O’Gorman wins Class AA, Sioux Falls Christian wins Class A and Platte-Geddes wins Class B!

2020: Lincoln wins Class AA, Sioux Falls Christian wins Class A, and Burke wins Class B!

2019: Lincoln wins Class AA, Tea Area wins Class A, and Deubrook wins Class B!

2018: Lincoln wins Class AA, St. Thomas More wins Class A, and Ipswich wins Class B!

2017: Lincoln wins Class AA, Madison wins Class A, Deubrook Area wins Class B!

2016: Lincoln wins Class AA, St. Thomas More wins Class A, and Ipswich wins Class B!

2015: Lincoln, St. Thomas More, and Ipswich!

2014: Lincoln, Madison, Warner, and Ipswich!

2013: Washington, Harrisburg, and Warner

2012: O’Gorman, Madison, White River, and Ipswich!

2021-22 KELO Cup Standings