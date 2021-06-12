2021 South Dakota All-Star Football Highlights

Vermillion, S.D. — Saturday afternoon, some of the state’s best seniors on the gridiron gathered in the Dakota Dome in Vermillion for the 2021 South Dakota high school football All-star game.

Some of these student athletes will be playing in college but for others, this would be their final time suiting up.

6 minutes to go in the first half, Lemmon High School’s Cody Thompson finds Harrisburg’s Ethyn Rollinger for the touchdown and the guys in Red have their first score of the day.

3rd and goal for Team Blue. Mobridge-Pollock’s Cayden Eisemann is stopped short so they’ll go for it… And Jaxon Kampshoff from Howard High school will have none of it. Turnover on downs.

Team Red has the ball with about 2 minutes left in the half and this time Trevor Fitzgerald from Yankton High school hits Rollinger for another touchdown. Team red pulls within 6.

In the 3rd quarter Team Blue regains some momentum with a Eisemann touchdown toss to Trsitan Abbott from Wolsey-Wessington Highschool.

And that would be the final points of the game as team blue goes on to win it 25-13.