2021 NSIC women’s basketball tournament bracket announced

The 2021 NSIC / Sanford Health Women’s Basketball Tournament bracket has been released as the regular season ended Sunday afternoon. Minnesota Duluth (9-1) won the NSIC North Division for the second year in a row and will be the top seed in the north. Augustana (10-3) won its third south division title and will be the top seed in the south.
The NSIC / Sanford Health Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Championships will take place Thursday-Sunday, February 25-28 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The top four teams from each division will compete in the eight-team tournament. Women’s quarterfinals are scheduled for Thursday & Friday at 10 a.m. & 1 p.m. Women’s semifinals will be Saturday at 10 a.m. & 1 p.m. and the championship will be Sunday at 1 p.m. All games will air on MidcoSN and on the NSIC Network.
