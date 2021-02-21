2021 NSIC men’s basketball tournament announced

The 2021 NSIC / Sanford Health Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket has been released as the regular season ended Sunday afternoon.  Northern State (13-1) won the NSIC North Division for the fourth year in a row and will be the top seed in the north division. Wayne State (10-4) won its second south division title and will be the top seed in the south. 
 
The NSIC / Sanford Health Men’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Championships will take place Thursday-Sunday, February 25-28 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The top four teams from each division will compete in the eight-team tournaments. Men’s quarterfinals are scheduled for Thursday & Friday at 4 & 7 p.m. Men’s semifinals will be Saturday at 4 & 7 p.m. and the championship will be Sunday at 4 p.m. All games will air on MidcoSN and on the NSIC Network.

