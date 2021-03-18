2021 KELOLAND Sports NCAA tournament show special

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hosted by KELOLAND Sports reporter Tanner Castora and joined by special guests Tom Hanson, Bridget Bennett and Don Jorgensen, we’ve broken down the entire field of 68, region by region, game by game, to try and help you fill out that perfect bracket.

Join the KELOLAND Basketball Challenge to see how your bracket compares to fellow KELOLAND VIPs.

The NCAA Men’s tournament tips off with play-in games Thursday and most of the action beginning Friday afternoon. Find a schedule of games airing on KELOLAND-TV online.

