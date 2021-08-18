2021 KELOLAND High School Football Preview Show

Click the video player above to see watch the Football Preview Show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND High School Football Preview Show returned on Wednesday, August 18 as all seven classes were previewed.

KELOLAND’s Sean Bower and Tanner Castora introduce you to 22 teams across the seven classes, including all seven of last year’s state champions.

KELOLAND will have coverage of several games in the first fall SportsZone on Friday, August 20.

You can also see livestream coverage from Friday as #1 Platte-Geddes hosts #2 Canistota/Freeman.