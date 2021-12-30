2021 Floyd Farrand Wrestling Invite results

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The annual Floyd Farrand Wrestling Invite was held on Thursday, December 30.

You can view results from Thursday’s event below:

TEAM RESULTS

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

106

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Karstyn Lhotak of Wagner
  • 2nd Place – Aidan Wells of Sioux Falls Jefferson
  • 3rd Place – Teryn Zebroski of Sturgis
  • 4th Place – Tyler Woodring of Tea Area
  • 5th Place – Gage Reichert of Parkston
  • 6th Place – Tate Helmbolt of Brookings

1st Place Match

  • Karstyn Lhotak (Wagner) 12-3, So. over Aidan Wells (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 19-3, Fr. (Dec 3-0)

3rd Place Match

  • Teryn Zebroski (Sturgis) 14-6, So. over Tyler Woodring (Tea Area) 18-7, 8th. (Inj. 2:45)

5th Place Match

  • Gage Reichert (Parkston) 12-6, 8th. over Tate Helmbolt (Brookings) 9-8, So. (Dec 3-1)

113

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Sloan Johannsen of Watertown
  • 2nd Place – Hayden Schroeder of Vermillion
  • 3rd Place – Emory Johnson of Harrisburg
  • 4th Place – Holden Hight of Sioux Falls OGorman
  • 5th Place – Tegan Zebroski of Sturgis
  • 6th Place – Hayden McGuire of Brandon Valley

1st Place Match

  • Sloan Johannsen (Watertown) 19-0, So. over Hayden Schroeder (Vermillion) 10-2, So. (Dec 8-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Emory Johnson (Harrisburg) 9-8, So. over Holden Hight (Sioux Falls OGorman) 13-9, Fr. (Dec 6-1)

5th Place Match

  • Tegan Zebroski (Sturgis) 13-5, So. over Hayden McGuire (Brandon Valley) 12-9, Fr. (M. For.)

120

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Maddix Slykhuis of Tea Area
  • 2nd Place – Nolan Miles of Brookings
  • 3rd Place – Jesse Johnson of Brandon Valley
  • 4th Place – Carter Sommer of Parkston
  • 5th Place – Braden Le of Watertown
  • 6th Place – Eliot Ellenbecker of Sioux Falls Lincoln

1st Place Match

  • Maddix Slykhuis (Tea Area) 17-1, Jr. over Nolan Miles (Brookings) 12-2, So. (Dec 9-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Jesse Johnson (Brandon Valley) 15-6, Jr. over Carter Sommer (Parkston) 10-7, Fr. (Fall 2:22)

5th Place Match

  • Braden Le (Watertown) 15-7, Jr. over Eliot Ellenbecker (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 14-9, So. (SV-1 6-4)

126

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Jordon Oehme of Brandon Valley
  • 2nd Place – Connor Hanson of Watertown
  • 3rd Place – Kaden Olson of Sturgis
  • 4th Place – John Mortrude of Dell Rapids
  • 5th Place – Bentley Williams of Sioux Falls Lincoln
  • 6th Place – Michael Roob of Vermillion

1st Place Match

  • Jordon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 19-3, Jr. over Connor Hanson (Watertown) 16-4, Sr. (MD 11-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Kaden Olson (Sturgis) 9-3, Sr. over John Mortrude (Dell Rapids) 6-6, So. (Dec 8-4)

5th Place Match

  • Bentley Williams (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 19-7, So. over Michael Roob (Vermillion) 7-6, Fr. (SV-1 9-5)

132

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Korbyn Ockenga of Harrisburg
  • 2nd Place – Jhett Breen of Wagner
  • 3rd Place – Ayden Dooley of Sioux Falls Jefferson
  • 4th Place – Dawson Wallen of Sioux Falls Lincoln
  • 5th Place – Weston Everson of Watertown
  • 6th Place – Austin Eimers of Tea Area

1st Place Match

  • Korbyn Ockenga (Harrisburg) 11-6, Sr. over Jhett Breen (Wagner) 12-2, So. (Dec 11-5)

3rd Place Match

  • Ayden Dooley (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 18-8, Fr. over Dawson Wallen (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 16-10, So. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

  • Weston Everson (Watertown) 10-9, Jr. over Austin Eimers (Tea Area) 6-4, So. (Dec 5-1)

138

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Alex Mentzer of Brandon Valley
  • 2nd Place – Peyton Tryon of Harrisburg
  • 3rd Place – Wyatt Stuntebeck of Tea Area
  • 4th Place – Carson Hansmann of Watertown
  • 5th Place – Maverick Simons of Sturgis
  • 6th Place – Brayden Christensen of Milbank

1st Place Match

  • Alex Mentzer (Brandon Valley) 18-0, Jr. over Peyton Tryon (Harrisburg) 13-6, Jr. (Fall 5:07)

3rd Place Match

  • Wyatt Stuntebeck (Tea Area) 20-2, Jr. over Carson Hansmann (Watertown) 9-5, Sr. (Fall 3:49)

5th Place Match

  • Maverick Simons (Sturgis) 14-6, Jr. over Brayden Christensen (Milbank) 14-6, Jr. (Fall 1:29)

145

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Keenan Sheridan of Sioux Falls OGorman
  • 2nd Place – Gavin Chapman of Brandon Valley
  • 3rd Place – Jackson Boonstra of Dakota Valley
  • 4th Place – Riley Roberts of Wagner
  • 5th Place – Perry Ketelsen of Sturgis
  • 6th Place – Jagger Gribble of Harrisburg

1st Place Match

  • Keenan Sheridan (Sioux Falls OGorman) 18-5, Fr. over Gavin Chapman (Brandon Valley) 14-6, So. (Dec 4-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Jackson Boonstra (Dakota Valley) 13-3, Fr. over Riley Roberts (Wagner) 12-6, So. (Dec 8-4)

5th Place Match

  • Perry Ketelsen (Sturgis) 6-4, Sr. over Jagger Gribble (Harrisburg) 2-3, Sr. (Dec 9-2)

152

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Clayton Donovan of Spearfish
  • 2nd Place – Porter Neugebauer of Parkston
  • 3rd Place – Gannon Knebel of Wagner
  • 4th Place – Caleb Kenable of Sioux Falls OGorman
  • 5th Place – Ian Johnson of Watertown
  • 6th Place – Rollie French of Vermillion

1st Place Match

  • Clayton Donovan (Spearfish) 16-2, Sr. over Porter Neugebauer (Parkston) 8-2, Jr. (Dec 7-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Gannon Knebel (Wagner) 14-4, 8th. over Caleb Kenable (Sioux Falls OGorman) 15-8, Sr. (TF-1.5 3:23 (16-1))

5th Place Match

  • Ian Johnson (Watertown) 14-7, Jr. over Rollie French (Vermillion) 10-6, Fr. (Dec 12-9)

160

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Tyson Brandt of Brookings
  • 2nd Place – Barrett Schneck of Milbank
  • 3rd Place – Soren Aadland of Harrisburg
  • 4th Place – Jax Kettwig of Watertown
  • 5th Place – Kolter Kramer of Parkston
  • 6th Place – Asher Eidem of Sioux Falls Washington

1st Place Match

  • Tyson Brandt (Brookings) 10-2, Jr. over Barrett Schneck (Milbank) 15-4, Jr. (Dec 9-3)

3rd Place Match

  • Soren Aadland (Harrisburg) 13-5, So. over Jax Kettwig (Watertown) 14-6, Jr. (Dec 6-2)

5th Place Match

  • Kolter Kramer (Parkston) 15-6, Fr. over Asher Eidem (Sioux Falls Washington) 11-7, Sr. (Dec 12-7)

170

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Reese Jacobs of Sturgis
  • 2nd Place – Lucas Slack of Brandon Valley
  • 3rd Place – Tae Ellenbecker of Sioux Falls Lincoln
  • 4th Place – Carson Holt of Sioux Falls OGorman
  • 5th Place – Jack Kratz of Vermillion
  • 6th Place – Ben Althoff of Watertown

1st Place Match

  • Reese Jacobs (Sturgis) 15-1, Jr. over Lucas Slack (Brandon Valley) 16-6, Jr. (Fall 3:13)

3rd Place Match

  • Tae Ellenbecker (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 20-5, Sr. over Carson Holt (Sioux Falls OGorman) 14-7, Sr. (Dec 3-0)

5th Place Match

  • Jack Kratz (Vermillion) 13-4, Sr. over Ben Althoff (Watertown) 18-4, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)

182

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Ryan Hirschkorn of Harrisburg
  • 2nd Place – Mac Young of Watertown
  • 3rd Place – Dominic Tucker of Brandon Valley
  • 4th Place – Bryce Kwiecinski of Sioux Falls Lincoln
  • 5th Place – Quinn Carr of Dell Rapids
  • 6th Place – Jackson Maag of Watertown

1st Place Match

  • Ryan Hirschkorn (Harrisburg) 13-3, Sr. over Mac Young (Watertown) 16-3, Sr. (Dec 3-1)

3rd Place Match

  • Dominic Tucker (Brandon Valley) 18-6, Sr. over Bryce Kwiecinski (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 19-8, Sr. (Fall 4:21)

5th Place Match

  • Quinn Carr (Dell Rapids) 9-5, Fr. over Jackson Maag (Watertown) 4-4, Jr. (Fall 3:20)

195

Guaranteed Places

  • 2nd Place – Damion Schunke of Brandon Valley
  • 2nd Place – Jack Detert of Harrisburg
  • 4th Place – Jase Langbehn of Lennox
  • 4th Place – Brock Eitreim of Watertown
  • 5th Place – Nolan Dvorak of Wagner
  • 6th Place – Isaac Johnson of Tea Area

1st Place Match

  • This match has not been wrestled yet.

3rd Place Match

  • This match has not been wrestled yet.

5th Place Match

  • Nolan Dvorak (Wagner) 6-7, Sr. over Isaac Johnson (Tea Area) 14-9, Sr. (Fall 2:32)

220

Guaranteed Places

  • 2nd Place – Luke Rasmussen of Brookings
  • 2nd Place – Ayden Viox of Harrisburg
  • 4th Place – Griffen Schnider of Tea Area
  • 4th Place – Micah Hach of Watertown
  • 5th Place – Zak Juelfs of Sturgis
  • 6th Place – Abraham Myers of Sioux Falls Washington

1st Place Match

  • This match has not been wrestled yet.

3rd Place Match

  • This match has not been wrestled yet.

5th Place Match

  • Zak Juelfs (Sturgis) 14-5, So. over Abraham Myers (Sioux Falls Washington) 11-8, Jr. (Fall 1:48)

285

Guaranteed Places

  • 2nd Place – Navarro Schunke of Brandon Valley
  • 2nd Place – Zach Brady of Vermillion
  • 4th Place – Brennan Leines of Wagner
  • 4th Place – Elliott Renville of Sioux Falls Lincoln
  • 5th Place – Aiden Schroeder of Harrisburg
  • 6th Place – Landon Novy of Milbank

1st Place Match

  • This match has not been wrestled yet.

3rd Place Match

  • This match has not been wrestled yet.

5th Place Match

  • Aiden Schroeder (Harrisburg) 8-11, So. over Landon Novy (Milbank) 12-7, So. (Dec 6-3)

106G

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Maraia Kruske of Spearfish
  • 2nd Place – Hannah Jensen of Dell Rapids
  • 3rd Place – Madelynn Schlup of Spearfish
  • 4th Place – Haven Baker of Spearfish
  • 5th Place – Kendall Clayton of Brandon Valley
  • 6th Place – Kyla Heeney of Lennox

1st Place Match

  • Maraia Kruske (Spearfish) 14-1, Jr. over Hannah Jensen (Dell Rapids) 2-1, Fr. (Fall 0:31)

3rd Place Match

  • Madelynn Schlup (Spearfish) 5-3, Fr. over Haven Baker (Spearfish) 4-4, 7th. (Fall 1:29)

5th Place Match

  • Kendall Clayton (Brandon Valley) 1-4, 7th. over Kyla Heeney (Lennox) 3-8, So. (Dec 9-6)

113G

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Brooklyn Baird of Sturgis
  • 2nd Place – Ellie Jeffery of Spearfish
  • 3rd Place – Nicole Rodriguez of Sioux Falls Washington
  • 4th Place – SageLynn Culley of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
  • 5th Place – Brooklyn Heeney of Lennox
  • 6th Place – Grace Carson of Brandon Valley

1st Place Match

  • Brooklyn Baird (Sturgis) 12-2, 8th. over Ellie Jeffery (Spearfish) 9-3, Fr. (Fall 3:07)

3rd Place Match

  • Nicole Rodriguez (Sioux Falls Washington) 5-6, Sr. over SageLynn Culley (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 4-7, Fr. (Fall 2:49)

5th Place Match

  • Brooklyn Heeney (Lennox) 2-6, Jr. over Grace Carson (Brandon Valley) 0-5, 7th. (For.)

120G

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Riley Weisbeck of Brookings
  • 2nd Place – Shea Irion of Spearfish
  • 3rd Place – MK Joseph of Brandon Valley
  • 4th Place – Brookyln Brant of Sturgis
  • 5th Place – Jumah DuKuly of Sioux Falls Jefferson
  • 6th Place – Olivia Kolbreck of Sioux Falls Washington

1st Place Match

  • Riley Weisbeck (Brookings) 7-0, Sr. over Shea Irion (Spearfish) 12-3, Fr. (Fall 4:59)

3rd Place Match

  • MK Joseph (Brandon Valley) 6-3, Fr. over Brookyln Brant (Sturgis) 10-3, So. (Dec 8-5)

5th Place Match

  • Jumah DuKuly (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 6-7, Fr. over Olivia Kolbreck (Sioux Falls Washington) 10-7, 8th. (Fall 4:26)

126G

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Sydney Badwound of Spearfish
  • 2nd Place – Cierra Strand of Brookings
  • 3rd Place – Madison Snyder of Sturgis
  • 4th Place – Sierra Smidt of Lennox
  • 5th Place – Rylee Bird of Dell Rapids

1st Place Match

  • Sydney Badwound (Spearfish) 13-6, 8th. over Cierra Strand (Brookings) 4-4, So. (Fall 1:34)

3rd Place Match

  • Madison Snyder (Sturgis) 10-3, So. over Sierra Smidt (Lennox) 2-4, So. (Fall 0:52)

5th Place Match

  • Rylee Bird (Dell Rapids) 0-3, Fr. over () , . (Bye)

132G

Guaranteed Places

  • No wrestlers are guaranteed any place.

Round 1

  • This match has not been wrestled yet.

Round 2

  • This match has not been wrestled yet.

Round 3

  • This match has not been wrestled yet.

142G

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Taylor Graveman (Fierbach) of Spearfish
  • 2nd Place – Alexis Fischer of Lennox
  • 3rd Place – Avalon Brenner of Sioux Falls OGorman
  • 4th Place – Jayden Werlinger of Spearfish
  • 5th Place – Saige Hinricher of Brookings
  • 6th Place – Mikayla Hight of Dell Rapids

1st Place Match

  • Taylor Graveman (Fierbach) (Spearfish) 14-0, Jr. over Alexis Fischer (Lennox) 10-2, Sr. (Fall 1:01)

3rd Place Match

  • Avalon Brenner (Sioux Falls OGorman) 9-8, So. over Jayden Werlinger (Spearfish) 11-9, 8th. (Fall 2:53)

5th Place Match

  • Saige Hinricher (Brookings) 6-4, Jr. over Mikayla Hight (Dell Rapids) 1-9, Fr. (Fall 0:22)

154G

Guaranteed Places

  • No wrestlers are guaranteed any place.

Round 1

  • This match has not been wrestled yet.

Round 2

  • This match has not been wrestled yet.

Round 3

  • This match has not been wrestled yet.

170G

Guaranteed Places

  • 1st Place – Kennedy Niedan of Sioux Falls Jefferson
  • 2nd Place – Stephanie Halouska of Lennox
  • 3rd Place – Maya Erickson of Brookings
  • 4th Place – Annala Davis of Brandon Valley
  • 5th Place – An Lee of Dakota Valley

1st Place Match

  • Kennedy Niedan (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 5-2, Sr. over Stephanie Halouska (Lennox) 3-2, Sr. (Fall 1:24)

3rd Place Match

  • Maya Erickson (Brookings) 3-3, Jr. over Annala Davis (Brandon Valley) 1-4, So. (Fall 2:46)

5th Place Match

  • An Lee (Dakota Valley) 1-5, Fr. over () , . (Bye)

190G

Guaranteed Places

  • No wrestlers are guaranteed any place.

Round 1

  • This match has not been wrestled yet.

Round 2

  • This match has not been wrestled yet.

Round 3

  • This match has not been wrestled yet.

285G

Guaranteed Places

  • 2nd Place – Betsy Martinez of Sioux Falls Lincoln
  • 2nd Place – Maria Larson of Sioux Falls Lincoln
  • 4th Place – Maizy Mathis of Brookings
  • 4th Place – Jenessa Skyberg of Brandon Valley
  • 5th Place – Brianna Johnson of Tea Area

1st Place Match

  • This match has not been wrestled yet.

3rd Place Match

  • This match has not been wrestled yet.

5th Place Match

  • Brianna Johnson (Tea Area) 3-7, So. over () , . (Bye)

