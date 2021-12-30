2021 Floyd Farrand Wrestling Invite results

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The annual Floyd Farrand Wrestling Invite was held on Thursday, December 30.
You can view results from Thursday’s event below:
TEAM RESULTS
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Karstyn Lhotak of Wagner
- 2nd Place – Aidan Wells of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 3rd Place – Teryn Zebroski of Sturgis
- 4th Place – Tyler Woodring of Tea Area
- 5th Place – Gage Reichert of Parkston
- 6th Place – Tate Helmbolt of Brookings
1st Place Match
- Karstyn Lhotak (Wagner) 12-3, So. over Aidan Wells (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 19-3, Fr. (Dec 3-0)
3rd Place Match
- Teryn Zebroski (Sturgis) 14-6, So. over Tyler Woodring (Tea Area) 18-7, 8th. (Inj. 2:45)
5th Place Match
- Gage Reichert (Parkston) 12-6, 8th. over Tate Helmbolt (Brookings) 9-8, So. (Dec 3-1)
113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Sloan Johannsen of Watertown
- 2nd Place – Hayden Schroeder of Vermillion
- 3rd Place – Emory Johnson of Harrisburg
- 4th Place – Holden Hight of Sioux Falls OGorman
- 5th Place – Tegan Zebroski of Sturgis
- 6th Place – Hayden McGuire of Brandon Valley
1st Place Match
- Sloan Johannsen (Watertown) 19-0, So. over Hayden Schroeder (Vermillion) 10-2, So. (Dec 8-3)
3rd Place Match
- Emory Johnson (Harrisburg) 9-8, So. over Holden Hight (Sioux Falls OGorman) 13-9, Fr. (Dec 6-1)
5th Place Match
- Tegan Zebroski (Sturgis) 13-5, So. over Hayden McGuire (Brandon Valley) 12-9, Fr. (M. For.)
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Maddix Slykhuis of Tea Area
- 2nd Place – Nolan Miles of Brookings
- 3rd Place – Jesse Johnson of Brandon Valley
- 4th Place – Carter Sommer of Parkston
- 5th Place – Braden Le of Watertown
- 6th Place – Eliot Ellenbecker of Sioux Falls Lincoln
1st Place Match
- Maddix Slykhuis (Tea Area) 17-1, Jr. over Nolan Miles (Brookings) 12-2, So. (Dec 9-3)
3rd Place Match
- Jesse Johnson (Brandon Valley) 15-6, Jr. over Carter Sommer (Parkston) 10-7, Fr. (Fall 2:22)
5th Place Match
- Braden Le (Watertown) 15-7, Jr. over Eliot Ellenbecker (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 14-9, So. (SV-1 6-4)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jordon Oehme of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place – Connor Hanson of Watertown
- 3rd Place – Kaden Olson of Sturgis
- 4th Place – John Mortrude of Dell Rapids
- 5th Place – Bentley Williams of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 6th Place – Michael Roob of Vermillion
1st Place Match
- Jordon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 19-3, Jr. over Connor Hanson (Watertown) 16-4, Sr. (MD 11-3)
3rd Place Match
- Kaden Olson (Sturgis) 9-3, Sr. over John Mortrude (Dell Rapids) 6-6, So. (Dec 8-4)
5th Place Match
- Bentley Williams (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 19-7, So. over Michael Roob (Vermillion) 7-6, Fr. (SV-1 9-5)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Korbyn Ockenga of Harrisburg
- 2nd Place – Jhett Breen of Wagner
- 3rd Place – Ayden Dooley of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 4th Place – Dawson Wallen of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 5th Place – Weston Everson of Watertown
- 6th Place – Austin Eimers of Tea Area
1st Place Match
- Korbyn Ockenga (Harrisburg) 11-6, Sr. over Jhett Breen (Wagner) 12-2, So. (Dec 11-5)
3rd Place Match
- Ayden Dooley (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 18-8, Fr. over Dawson Wallen (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 16-10, So. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
- Weston Everson (Watertown) 10-9, Jr. over Austin Eimers (Tea Area) 6-4, So. (Dec 5-1)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Alex Mentzer of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place – Peyton Tryon of Harrisburg
- 3rd Place – Wyatt Stuntebeck of Tea Area
- 4th Place – Carson Hansmann of Watertown
- 5th Place – Maverick Simons of Sturgis
- 6th Place – Brayden Christensen of Milbank
1st Place Match
- Alex Mentzer (Brandon Valley) 18-0, Jr. over Peyton Tryon (Harrisburg) 13-6, Jr. (Fall 5:07)
3rd Place Match
- Wyatt Stuntebeck (Tea Area) 20-2, Jr. over Carson Hansmann (Watertown) 9-5, Sr. (Fall 3:49)
5th Place Match
- Maverick Simons (Sturgis) 14-6, Jr. over Brayden Christensen (Milbank) 14-6, Jr. (Fall 1:29)
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Keenan Sheridan of Sioux Falls OGorman
- 2nd Place – Gavin Chapman of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place – Jackson Boonstra of Dakota Valley
- 4th Place – Riley Roberts of Wagner
- 5th Place – Perry Ketelsen of Sturgis
- 6th Place – Jagger Gribble of Harrisburg
1st Place Match
- Keenan Sheridan (Sioux Falls OGorman) 18-5, Fr. over Gavin Chapman (Brandon Valley) 14-6, So. (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match
- Jackson Boonstra (Dakota Valley) 13-3, Fr. over Riley Roberts (Wagner) 12-6, So. (Dec 8-4)
5th Place Match
- Perry Ketelsen (Sturgis) 6-4, Sr. over Jagger Gribble (Harrisburg) 2-3, Sr. (Dec 9-2)
152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Clayton Donovan of Spearfish
- 2nd Place – Porter Neugebauer of Parkston
- 3rd Place – Gannon Knebel of Wagner
- 4th Place – Caleb Kenable of Sioux Falls OGorman
- 5th Place – Ian Johnson of Watertown
- 6th Place – Rollie French of Vermillion
1st Place Match
- Clayton Donovan (Spearfish) 16-2, Sr. over Porter Neugebauer (Parkston) 8-2, Jr. (Dec 7-3)
3rd Place Match
- Gannon Knebel (Wagner) 14-4, 8th. over Caleb Kenable (Sioux Falls OGorman) 15-8, Sr. (TF-1.5 3:23 (16-1))
5th Place Match
- Ian Johnson (Watertown) 14-7, Jr. over Rollie French (Vermillion) 10-6, Fr. (Dec 12-9)
160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Tyson Brandt of Brookings
- 2nd Place – Barrett Schneck of Milbank
- 3rd Place – Soren Aadland of Harrisburg
- 4th Place – Jax Kettwig of Watertown
- 5th Place – Kolter Kramer of Parkston
- 6th Place – Asher Eidem of Sioux Falls Washington
1st Place Match
- Tyson Brandt (Brookings) 10-2, Jr. over Barrett Schneck (Milbank) 15-4, Jr. (Dec 9-3)
3rd Place Match
- Soren Aadland (Harrisburg) 13-5, So. over Jax Kettwig (Watertown) 14-6, Jr. (Dec 6-2)
5th Place Match
- Kolter Kramer (Parkston) 15-6, Fr. over Asher Eidem (Sioux Falls Washington) 11-7, Sr. (Dec 12-7)
170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Reese Jacobs of Sturgis
- 2nd Place – Lucas Slack of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place – Tae Ellenbecker of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 4th Place – Carson Holt of Sioux Falls OGorman
- 5th Place – Jack Kratz of Vermillion
- 6th Place – Ben Althoff of Watertown
1st Place Match
- Reese Jacobs (Sturgis) 15-1, Jr. over Lucas Slack (Brandon Valley) 16-6, Jr. (Fall 3:13)
3rd Place Match
- Tae Ellenbecker (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 20-5, Sr. over Carson Holt (Sioux Falls OGorman) 14-7, Sr. (Dec 3-0)
5th Place Match
- Jack Kratz (Vermillion) 13-4, Sr. over Ben Althoff (Watertown) 18-4, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)
182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Ryan Hirschkorn of Harrisburg
- 2nd Place – Mac Young of Watertown
- 3rd Place – Dominic Tucker of Brandon Valley
- 4th Place – Bryce Kwiecinski of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 5th Place – Quinn Carr of Dell Rapids
- 6th Place – Jackson Maag of Watertown
1st Place Match
- Ryan Hirschkorn (Harrisburg) 13-3, Sr. over Mac Young (Watertown) 16-3, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
- Dominic Tucker (Brandon Valley) 18-6, Sr. over Bryce Kwiecinski (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 19-8, Sr. (Fall 4:21)
5th Place Match
- Quinn Carr (Dell Rapids) 9-5, Fr. over Jackson Maag (Watertown) 4-4, Jr. (Fall 3:20)
195
Guaranteed Places
- 2nd Place – Damion Schunke of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place – Jack Detert of Harrisburg
- 4th Place – Jase Langbehn of Lennox
- 4th Place – Brock Eitreim of Watertown
- 5th Place – Nolan Dvorak of Wagner
- 6th Place – Isaac Johnson of Tea Area
1st Place Match
- This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
- This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
- Nolan Dvorak (Wagner) 6-7, Sr. over Isaac Johnson (Tea Area) 14-9, Sr. (Fall 2:32)
220
Guaranteed Places
- 2nd Place – Luke Rasmussen of Brookings
- 2nd Place – Ayden Viox of Harrisburg
- 4th Place – Griffen Schnider of Tea Area
- 4th Place – Micah Hach of Watertown
- 5th Place – Zak Juelfs of Sturgis
- 6th Place – Abraham Myers of Sioux Falls Washington
1st Place Match
- This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
- This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
- Zak Juelfs (Sturgis) 14-5, So. over Abraham Myers (Sioux Falls Washington) 11-8, Jr. (Fall 1:48)
285
Guaranteed Places
- 2nd Place – Navarro Schunke of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place – Zach Brady of Vermillion
- 4th Place – Brennan Leines of Wagner
- 4th Place – Elliott Renville of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 5th Place – Aiden Schroeder of Harrisburg
- 6th Place – Landon Novy of Milbank
1st Place Match
- This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
- This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
- Aiden Schroeder (Harrisburg) 8-11, So. over Landon Novy (Milbank) 12-7, So. (Dec 6-3)
106G
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Maraia Kruske of Spearfish
- 2nd Place – Hannah Jensen of Dell Rapids
- 3rd Place – Madelynn Schlup of Spearfish
- 4th Place – Haven Baker of Spearfish
- 5th Place – Kendall Clayton of Brandon Valley
- 6th Place – Kyla Heeney of Lennox
1st Place Match
- Maraia Kruske (Spearfish) 14-1, Jr. over Hannah Jensen (Dell Rapids) 2-1, Fr. (Fall 0:31)
3rd Place Match
- Madelynn Schlup (Spearfish) 5-3, Fr. over Haven Baker (Spearfish) 4-4, 7th. (Fall 1:29)
5th Place Match
- Kendall Clayton (Brandon Valley) 1-4, 7th. over Kyla Heeney (Lennox) 3-8, So. (Dec 9-6)
113G
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Brooklyn Baird of Sturgis
- 2nd Place – Ellie Jeffery of Spearfish
- 3rd Place – Nicole Rodriguez of Sioux Falls Washington
- 4th Place – SageLynn Culley of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- 5th Place – Brooklyn Heeney of Lennox
- 6th Place – Grace Carson of Brandon Valley
1st Place Match
- Brooklyn Baird (Sturgis) 12-2, 8th. over Ellie Jeffery (Spearfish) 9-3, Fr. (Fall 3:07)
3rd Place Match
- Nicole Rodriguez (Sioux Falls Washington) 5-6, Sr. over SageLynn Culley (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 4-7, Fr. (Fall 2:49)
5th Place Match
- Brooklyn Heeney (Lennox) 2-6, Jr. over Grace Carson (Brandon Valley) 0-5, 7th. (For.)
120G
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Riley Weisbeck of Brookings
- 2nd Place – Shea Irion of Spearfish
- 3rd Place – MK Joseph of Brandon Valley
- 4th Place – Brookyln Brant of Sturgis
- 5th Place – Jumah DuKuly of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 6th Place – Olivia Kolbreck of Sioux Falls Washington
1st Place Match
- Riley Weisbeck (Brookings) 7-0, Sr. over Shea Irion (Spearfish) 12-3, Fr. (Fall 4:59)
3rd Place Match
- MK Joseph (Brandon Valley) 6-3, Fr. over Brookyln Brant (Sturgis) 10-3, So. (Dec 8-5)
5th Place Match
- Jumah DuKuly (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 6-7, Fr. over Olivia Kolbreck (Sioux Falls Washington) 10-7, 8th. (Fall 4:26)
126G
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Sydney Badwound of Spearfish
- 2nd Place – Cierra Strand of Brookings
- 3rd Place – Madison Snyder of Sturgis
- 4th Place – Sierra Smidt of Lennox
- 5th Place – Rylee Bird of Dell Rapids
1st Place Match
- Sydney Badwound (Spearfish) 13-6, 8th. over Cierra Strand (Brookings) 4-4, So. (Fall 1:34)
3rd Place Match
- Madison Snyder (Sturgis) 10-3, So. over Sierra Smidt (Lennox) 2-4, So. (Fall 0:52)
5th Place Match
- Rylee Bird (Dell Rapids) 0-3, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
132G
Guaranteed Places
- No wrestlers are guaranteed any place.
Round 1
- This match has not been wrestled yet.
Round 2
- This match has not been wrestled yet.
Round 3
- This match has not been wrestled yet.
142G
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Taylor Graveman (Fierbach) of Spearfish
- 2nd Place – Alexis Fischer of Lennox
- 3rd Place – Avalon Brenner of Sioux Falls OGorman
- 4th Place – Jayden Werlinger of Spearfish
- 5th Place – Saige Hinricher of Brookings
- 6th Place – Mikayla Hight of Dell Rapids
1st Place Match
- Taylor Graveman (Fierbach) (Spearfish) 14-0, Jr. over Alexis Fischer (Lennox) 10-2, Sr. (Fall 1:01)
3rd Place Match
- Avalon Brenner (Sioux Falls OGorman) 9-8, So. over Jayden Werlinger (Spearfish) 11-9, 8th. (Fall 2:53)
5th Place Match
- Saige Hinricher (Brookings) 6-4, Jr. over Mikayla Hight (Dell Rapids) 1-9, Fr. (Fall 0:22)
154G
Guaranteed Places
- No wrestlers are guaranteed any place.
Round 1
- This match has not been wrestled yet.
Round 2
- This match has not been wrestled yet.
Round 3
- This match has not been wrestled yet.
170G
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Kennedy Niedan of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 2nd Place – Stephanie Halouska of Lennox
- 3rd Place – Maya Erickson of Brookings
- 4th Place – Annala Davis of Brandon Valley
- 5th Place – An Lee of Dakota Valley
1st Place Match
- Kennedy Niedan (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 5-2, Sr. over Stephanie Halouska (Lennox) 3-2, Sr. (Fall 1:24)
3rd Place Match
- Maya Erickson (Brookings) 3-3, Jr. over Annala Davis (Brandon Valley) 1-4, So. (Fall 2:46)
5th Place Match
- An Lee (Dakota Valley) 1-5, Fr. over () , . (Bye)
190G
Guaranteed Places
- No wrestlers are guaranteed any place.
Round 1
- This match has not been wrestled yet.
Round 2
- This match has not been wrestled yet.
Round 3
- This match has not been wrestled yet.
285G
Guaranteed Places
- 2nd Place – Betsy Martinez of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 2nd Place – Maria Larson of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 4th Place – Maizy Mathis of Brookings
- 4th Place – Jenessa Skyberg of Brandon Valley
- 5th Place – Brianna Johnson of Tea Area
1st Place Match
- This match has not been wrestled yet.
3rd Place Match
- This match has not been wrestled yet.
5th Place Match
- Brianna Johnson (Tea Area) 3-7, So. over () , . (Bye)