2020 Summit League Swimming and Diving Championships – Day 1

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The 2020 Summit League Swimming and Diving Championships presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare began Wednesday night at the Midco Aquatic Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.

South Dakota State senior Mitch Raihle earned his second-straight Summit League Diving title with a victory in the 3-meter dive. Raihle posted a six-dive season-high final score of 340.75 to defeat the field of 10 divers. Denver senior Alex Morgan finished second (318.20) while teammate and freshman Jason Gleason finished third (313.05).

In the pool, Denver picked up where they left off last year as the won the first event of the night. The Pioneer women took home the gold in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:39.28. The Pioneers winning relay team consisted of Natalie Arky, Brandi Vu, Kylie Cronin and Josie Valette. Rounding out the top three were South Dakota and Omaha.

The Pioneer men didn’t disappoint in their first event of the Championship as they walked away with the title in the 200-yard medley relay with a new Summit League championship record-time of 1:24.87. The Denver relay team was made of Cameron Auchinachie Cy Jager, Adriel Sanes and Sid Farber. Rounding out the top three were South Dakota and Western Illinois.

In the 800-yard freestyle relay, the Denver women notched their second victory of the evening. The Pioneers won the event with a time of 7:15.40. Their winning team was made up of Josie Valette, Andi Johnston, Sofia Nosack and Aysia Leckie. Rounding out the top three were Omaha and South Dakota State.

The final event of the evening saw Denver claim another title as they competed in the 800-yard freestyle relay, touching the wall with a time of 6:28.84. The Pioneers relay team consisted of Cameron Auchinachie, Sid Farber, Colin Gilbert and Hugo Sykes. Rounding out the top three were South Dakota and South Dakota State.

Team Standings

Men

1. South Dakota – 120

2. Denver – 113

3. South Dakota State – 111

4. Western Illinois – 58

Eastern Illinois – 58

6. Valparaiso – 54

Women

1. Denver – 80

2. Omaha – 66

3. South Dakota – 64

4. South Dakota State – 62

5. Eastern Illinois – 56

6. Western Illinois – 52





Champions

Relays

Women’s 200 Yard Medley Relay – Denver (1:39.28)

Men’s 200 Yard Medley Relay – Denver (1:24.87)

Women’s 800 Yard Freestyle Relay – Denver (7:15.40)

Men’s 800 Yard Freestyle Relay – Denver (6:28.84)

Diving

Men’s 3-meter – Mitch Raihle, South Dakota State – 340.75



Up Next

Day Two of the Summit League Swimming and Diving Championships presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare begins tomorrow with prelims at 10 a.m. CT followed by finals at 5 p.m. CT. The entire championships can be live streamed HERE and followed via Twitter @thesummitleague.