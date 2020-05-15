2020 Sanford International moving forward as planned

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SANFORD HEALTH) – The Sanford International Presented by Cambria is moving ahead as scheduled with COVID-19 precautions in mind for players, patrons, partners and volunteers. The third annual tournament will take place September 7-13 at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

“We continue to work closely with the PGA TOUR Champions and Sanford Health in preparation to conduct the safest possible event for our community,” said Josh Brewster, tournament director of the Sanford International. “We look forward to bringing everyone back together and putting on a first-class tournament while continuing to make a positive economic and charitable impact in Sioux Falls and the region.”

Tournament organizers will continue to monitor the situation regarding COVID-19 and make adjustments as necessary. The Sanford International is including several COVID-19 protections and precautions throughout the week of the tournament, including the following:

Increased hand sanitizer dispensers, hand washing stations and dispersion of masks in key areas.

Additional food safety protocols including eliminating self-serve buffets, increased pre-packaged options, and encouraging cashless transactions.

Hospitality venues cleaned and sanitized regularly. Re-configuring seating to encourage social distancing measures.

Shuttles sanitized after every drop off. Additional shuttles provided to accommodate sanitizing fulfillment.

“We are confident that with the guidance from our team of experts at Sanford Health, the Sanford International can be held safely and responsibly,” said Dr. Michael Wilde, vice president medical officer for Sanford in Sioux Falls. “This event has done a wonderful job of bringing people together the past two years, and we are looking forward to leading the way in helping our community return to some normalcy and enjoyment.”

Tickets to the Sanford International are on sale now. Patrons may purchase tickets at sanfordinternational.com or by phone at 877-748-3376. Kids 15 and under are FREE with paid adult admission. Proceeds from your ticket purchase will continue to focus on charitable giving and making a lasting impact in Sioux Falls.

About the Sanford International

The Sanford International Presented by Cambria, a PGA TOUR Champions event contested in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will be played at Minnehaha Country Club the week of September 7-13, featuring a $1.8 million purse. A five-year agreement is in place through 2022. In its third year, the Sanford International will continue to focus on charitable giving and making a lasting impact in Sioux Falls. These organizations are supported through the proceeds of the tournament and via direct donations to participating charities. For more information about the tournament, please visit sanfordinternational.com. You can also follow the tournament on social media via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About PGA TOUR Champions

PGA TOUR Champions is a membership organization of professional golfers age 50 and older, including 33 members of the World Golf Hall of Fame. The Tour’s mission is to provide financial opportunities for its players, entertain and inspire its fans, deliver substantial value to its partners, create outlets for volunteers to give back and generate significant charitable and economic impact in tournament communities. In 2020, the PGA TOUR Champions schedule includes 27 tournaments across the United States, Morocco, Japan, England and Canada, with purses totaling nearly $59 million. The Charles Schwab Cup, which includes the Regular Season and the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs, is used to determine the season-long champion. All events are televised in the United States, with most receiving complete coverage on Golf Channel, the exclusive cable-television partner of PGA TOUR Champions. Internationally, telecasts air in excess of 170 countries and territories, reaching more than 340 million potential households, and distributed in 15+ markets via GOLFTV. Follow PGA TOUR Champions online at PGATOUR.com, at facebook.com/PGATOURChampions, on Twitter @ChampionsTour and on Instagram @pgatourchampions.