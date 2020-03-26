2020 Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends for Kids postponed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The 2020 edition of the Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends for Kids is postponed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the new schedule, the heart of the event will be Aug. 6-8. That includes the banquet on Aug. 6 at the Sanford Pentagon and 14 free youth sports clinics on Aug. 6-8 held at the Sanford Sports Complex, Minnehaha Country Club Driving Range and Augustana University.

The Legends football team camp is moving to July 20-22 and will be held at the Sanford Sports Complex and Augustana University.

Originally, the banquet and sports clinics were set for June 11-13 with the Legends Football Camp from June 22-24.

“Pushing the events back is the right thing to do in terms of public health and our supportive sponsors,” said Brad Coleman, Legends for Kids co-director. “Typically, Legends kicks off the summer, and now we’ll look forward to it being a celebration to end the summer.”

This year’s lineup of celebrity athletes will be announced later. Registration for the free sports clinics will open at that time, as well.

The Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends program provides learning opportunity for young student-athletes to grow and be inspired in the world of sports by providing different sporting clinics and camps. Each year, celebrity athletes who represent the Legends goals—quality, integrity and character—are brought to Sioux Falls.

The sessions are conducted by professional athletes and the region’s best college and high school coaches who have been recognized as positive role models on and off the field. Parents and coaches also participate in clinics designed to help them further understand their role as mentors while sharpening their coaching skills.

Last year, Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends and Celebrity Football Camp raised a record $255,000 for the Legends Grant Program for area communities. Since 2005, Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends has raised nearly $2.345 million.

Legends is continuing its scholarship program in 2020. The Legends for Kids Scholarship is a $5,000 award given to 10 outstanding graduating seniors who have demonstrated exceptional character and leadership in athletics, school and community involvement. The scholarship program was created by Hy-Vee, Sanford, First PREMIER and other valuable sponsors to be used for post-secondary education.



2020 Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends Schedule Date Camp Time Location July 20-22 Legends Football Camp* Augustana University/Sanford Sports Complex August 6 Legends Golf Clinic 1-3 p.m. Minnehaha Country Club August 6 Legends Banquet 5-9:30 p.m. Sanford Pentagon August 6 VIP Party 9:30-11 p.m. Sanford Pentagon August 7 Legends Golf Tournament 9:30 a.m. Four area golf courses August 7 Legends Soccer Clinic 9-11 a.m. Sanford Fieldhouse August 7 Legends Tennis Clinic 9-11 a.m. Huether Family Match Pointe August 7 Legends Hockey Clinic 10 a.m. – noon SCHEELS IcePlex August 7 Immunization Clinic 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Bus parking at Sanford Pentagon August 7 Legends Cheer Clinic 1-3 p.m. Sanford Pentagon August 7 Legends Baseball/Softball Clinic 3:30-5:30 p.m. Sanford Fieldhouse August 7 Immunization Clinic 5-7 p.m. Bus parking at Sanford Pentagon August 7 Legends Volleyball Clinic 6-8 p.m. Sanford Pentagon August 7 Legends Lacrosse Clinic 6-8 p.m. Sanford Fieldhouse August 7 Legends Martial Arts Clinic 6:30-8 p.m. Sanford Pentagon August 8 Legends Basketball Clinic 9-11 a.m. Sanford Pentagon August 8 Free Lunch 11 a.m. – noon Sanford Pentagon August 8 Legends Wrestling Clinic 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sanford Pentagon August 8 Legends Gymnastics Clinic (5-6 year-olds) 12:30-1:30 p.m. Power & Grace August 8 Legends Gymnastics Clinic (7-9 year-olds) 1:45-3 p.m. Power & Grace August 8 Legends Gymnastics Clinic (10 & older) 3:15-4:45 p.m. Power & Grace August 8 Legends Football Clinic 1-3 p.m. Augustana University August 8 Legends Rugby Clinic 3:45-5:45 p.m. Sanford Sports Complex

*registration required



Donations Since 2005 2005 $103,000 2006 $130,000 2007 $110,000 2008 $120,000 2009 $110,000 2010 $105,000 2011 $135,000 2012 $145,000 2013 $165,000 2014 $175,000 2015 $180,000 2016 $185,000 2017 $210,000 2018 $220,000 2019 $255,000 Total $2,345,000

