2020 Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends for Kids postponed

by: Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The 2020 edition of the Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends for Kids is postponed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the new schedule, the heart of the event will be Aug. 6-8. That includes the banquet on Aug. 6 at the Sanford Pentagon and 14 free youth sports clinics on Aug. 6-8 held at the Sanford Sports Complex, Minnehaha Country Club Driving Range and Augustana University.

The Legends football team camp is moving to July 20-22 and will be held at the Sanford Sports Complex and Augustana University.

Originally, the banquet and sports clinics were set for June 11-13 with the Legends Football Camp from June 22-24.

“Pushing the events back is the right thing to do in terms of public health and our supportive sponsors,” said Brad Coleman, Legends for Kids co-director. “Typically, Legends kicks off the summer, and now we’ll look forward to it being a celebration to end the summer.”

This year’s lineup of celebrity athletes will be announced later. Registration for the free sports clinics will open at that time, as well.

The Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends program provides learning opportunity for young student-athletes to grow and be inspired in the world of sports by providing different sporting clinics and camps. Each year, celebrity athletes who represent the Legends goals—quality, integrity and character—are brought to Sioux Falls.

The sessions are conducted by professional athletes and the region’s best college and high school coaches who have been recognized as positive role models on and off the field. Parents and coaches also participate in clinics designed to help them further understand their role as mentors while sharpening their coaching skills.

Last year, Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends and Celebrity Football Camp raised a record $255,000 for the Legends Grant Program for area communities.  Since 2005, Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends has raised nearly $2.345 million.

Legends is continuing its scholarship program in 2020. The Legends for Kids Scholarship is a $5,000 award given to 10 outstanding graduating seniors who have demonstrated exceptional character and leadership in athletics, school and community involvement. The scholarship program was created by Hy-Vee, Sanford, First PREMIER and other valuable sponsors to be used for post-secondary education.
 

2020 Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends Schedule
DateCampTimeLocation
July 20-22Legends Football Camp* Augustana University/Sanford Sports Complex
August 6Legends Golf Clinic1-3 p.m.Minnehaha Country Club
August 6Legends Banquet5-9:30 p.m.Sanford Pentagon
August 6VIP Party9:30-11 p.m.Sanford Pentagon
August 7Legends Golf Tournament9:30 a.m.Four area golf courses
August 7Legends Soccer Clinic9-11 a.m.Sanford Fieldhouse
August 7Legends Tennis Clinic9-11 a.m.Huether Family Match Pointe
August 7Legends Hockey Clinic10 a.m. – noonSCHEELS IcePlex
August 7Immunization Clinic11 a.m. – 1 p.m.Bus parking at Sanford Pentagon
August 7Legends Cheer Clinic1-3 p.m.Sanford Pentagon
August 7Legends Baseball/Softball Clinic3:30-5:30 p.m.Sanford Fieldhouse
August 7Immunization Clinic5-7 p.m.Bus parking at Sanford Pentagon
August 7Legends Volleyball Clinic6-8 p.m.Sanford Pentagon
August 7Legends Lacrosse Clinic6-8 p.m.Sanford Fieldhouse
August 7Legends Martial Arts Clinic6:30-8 p.m.Sanford Pentagon
August 8Legends Basketball Clinic9-11 a.m.Sanford Pentagon
August 8Free Lunch11 a.m. – noonSanford Pentagon
August 8Legends Wrestling Clinic12:30-2:30 p.m.Sanford Pentagon
August 8Legends Gymnastics Clinic (5-6 year-olds)12:30-1:30 p.m.Power & Grace
August 8Legends Gymnastics Clinic (7-9 year-olds)1:45-3 p.m.Power & Grace
August 8Legends Gymnastics Clinic (10 & older)3:15-4:45 p.m.Power & Grace
August 8Legends Football Clinic1-3 p.m.Augustana University
August 8Legends Rugby Clinic3:45-5:45 p.m.Sanford Sports Complex

*registration required
 

Donations Since 2005
2005$103,000
2006$130,000
2007$110,000
2008$120,000
2009$110,000
2010$105,000
2011$135,000
2012$145,000
2013$165,000
2014$175,000
2015$180,000
2016$185,000
2017$210,000
2018$220,000
2019$255,000
Total$2,345,000

###

