2019 NSIC volleyball preseason coaches poll

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – The defending NSIC Co-Champions of Northern State University have been picked by the league coaches in the NSIC Preseason Volleyball Poll. The Wolves are coming off a season in which they won a share of the NSIC regular season title and advanced to the NCAA Central Region Tournament.

NSU received six first place votes to tally 209 points. Minnesota Duluth, which shared the NSIC regular season title with NSU last year, and Concordia-St. Paul tied for second as both received 203 points. CSP received five first place votes while UMD got four. Wayne State was fourth in the poll with 178 points while Southwest Minnesota State was fifth with 170 points and the other first place vote.

The 2019 NSIC Volleyball season will begin with non-conference matches on Thursday, September 5 while the NSIC schedule begins Friday, September 20. The 2019 NSIC regular season champion will be determined by the 20-game conference schedule. The top eight teams will play in the single elimination NSIC Volleyball Tournament on November 22-24. All three rounds of the tournament will take place at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

1. Northern State (6) 209

2. Concordia-St. Paul (5) 203

2. Minnesota Duluth (4) 203

4. Wayne State 178

5. Southwest Minnesota State (1) 170

6. Minnesota State 146

7. Winona State 135

8. St. Cloud State 126

9. Upper Iowa 125

10. Sioux Falls 114

11. Augustana 78

12. MSU Moorhead 76

13. Bemidji State 43

14. Minot State 42

15. Minnesota Crookston 38

16. University of Mary 34

*first place votes in ( )