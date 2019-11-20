2019 NSIC Football All-Conference Teams

NSIC Offensive Player of the Year

#23 Nate Gunn (RB, 6-2, 220, Sr., Minooka, Ill. / Minooka HS)

Minnesota State University, Mankato

– Leads MSU with 1,309 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns

– His 1,309 rushing yards are the third-most in a season in team history

– The 21 touchdowns are the second most in a season in team history

– Has rushed for more than 100 yards in seven games this season

– Set a team record with six touchdown carries vs. Sioux Falls

– Is Minnesota State’s all-time career leader in carries (787), rushing yards (4,564) and touchdown carries (55)

NSIC Defensive Player of the YEAR

#52 Chris Garrett (DL, 6-4, 230, Jr., Milwaukee, Wis. / Wisconsin Lutheran HS)

Concordia University, St. Paul

– Two-time All-NSIC South First Team selection

– Reigning 2018 AFCA & AP All-America First Team

– Two-time NSIC Defensive Player of the Week

– Earned D2Football.com National Defensive Player of the Week once

– National leader with seven forced fumbles, 3rd most in DII history

-Set DII career record with 15 forced fumbles

– Second-straight year leading NSIC in sacks (1.27/game), ranking 2nd in DII

– Second in the NSIC and ninth in NCAA DII with 1.9 TFLs per game

– Set CSP career sacks record with 36.5, ranking 13th in DII career history

– Has 48.5 career TFLs in just 28 games played following junior year

– Set school record with 6.5 TFLs and second-most sacks (5.0) in CSP history with DII & NSIC single game highs vs MSU Moorhead

NSIC Offensive Newcomer of the Year

#21 Ali Mohamed (RB, 5-10, 185, Fr., Glendale, Ariz. / Apollo HS)

Minot State University

– Led Minot State with 817 rushing yards, averaging 74.3 yards per game

– Scored seven touchdowns, six rushing on the season

– Added another 15.3 receiving yards per game

– Led Minot State with 1044 all-purpose yards in 2019

– Ranked fifth in the NSIC rushing and tenth in all-purpose yards

– Set Minot State record for D2 era single season rushing yards

NSIC Defensive Newcomer of the Year

#29 Jack Leius (DB, 6-1, 195, Jr., Plymouth, Minn. / Robbinsdale Armstrong HS)

Minnesota State University, Mankato

– Second on the team in tackles with 47

– Has notched 7.0 tackles for a loss and one sack

– Added two interceptions on the season

– Recorded a season-high seven tackles in four games this season, including three consecutive games

– Is a member of the No. 1 ranked defense in Division II in total yards allowed per game (233.2) and points allowed per game (12.5)

NSIC Coach of the Year

Jerry Olszewski (Seventh Season)

Augustana University

– Guided the Vikings to the playoffs for the second time in his tenure at Augustana and for fifth time in program history

– Is the second coach at Augustana to lead a team to at least nine wins on two occasions

– Augustana secured a perfect home record under his guidance in 2019

– Has oversaw a team that ranks third in the nation in turnovers gained, fourth in third-down conversion defense and sixth in fourth-down conversion defense

– In seven seasons at Augustana, he has compiled a 47-31 record

NSIC Assistant Coach of the Year

Jim Glogowski (Fourth Season)

Minnesota State University, Mankato

– Coordinated the MSU defense that is ranked No. 1 in Division II in points per game allowed (12.5)

– The Maverick defense is ranked No. 1 in Division II in yards allowed per game (233.2)

– MSU ranks fifth in Division II in rushing yards allowed per game with 65.3

– Minnesota State has allowed the third fewest first downs in Division II this season with 148



NSIC North Division All-Conference First Team Offense 72 Hank Bellefy OL Jr. Bemidji State Bemidji, Minn. 1 Jalen Frye RB So. Bemidji State Mahtomedi, Minn. 69 Nick Niemi OL Sr. Bemidji State Cloquet, Minn. 6 Malik Williams WR Jr. Bemidji State Lake Worth, Fla. 62 Joe Woods OL Sr. Bemidji State Fertile, Minn. 76 Brent Laing OL So. Minnesota Duluth Lakeville, Minn. 9 John Larson QB Jr. Minnesota Duluth Braham, Minn. 61 Noah LeBlanc OL Jr. Minnesota Duluth Hayward, Wis. 26 Wade Sullivan RB So. Minnesota Duluth Lakeville, Minn. 3 Grady Bresnahan WR Jr. MSU Moorhead Casselton, N.D. 7 Dakota Larson WR So. Northern State Spring Creek, Nev. 87 Anthony Carver TE Sr. St. Cloud State Milwaukee, Wis. NSIC North Division All-Conference First Team Defense 9 Gabe Ames LB Jr. Bemidji State Rosemount, Minn. 99 Alex Hoffman DL Sr. Bemidji State Lakeville, Minn. 20 Michael Junker DB Sr. Bemidji State Hastings, Minn. 3 Bill Atkins DB Sr. Minnesota Duluth Minnetonka, Minn. 49 Isaac Erdmann LB Sr. Minnesota Duluth Menasha, Wis. 94 Tom Johnson DL Sr. Minnesota Duluth Freedom, Wis. 11 Austin Kurylo DB So. Minnesota Duluth Bristol, Wis. 97 Dan Monson DL Jr. Minnesota Duluth Inver Grove Heights, Minn. 51 Nate Pearson LB Jr. Minnesota Duluth Lake Nebagamon, Wis. 46 Cole Refsnider LB So. Minnesota Duluth Roberts, Wis. 8 Deiondre Taylor DB Sr. MSU Moorhead Crest Hill, Ill. 45 Graham Miller LB Sr. St. Cloud State Minneapolis, Minn. NSIC North Division All-Conference First Team Special Teams 87 Danny Kittner WR So. University of Mary Gilbert, Ariz. 4 JoseLuis Moreno K Sr. Minot State San Lorenzo, Calif. 4 JoseLuis Moreno P Sr. Minot State San Lorenzo, Calif. NSIC North Division All-Conference Second Team Offense 19 Brendan Beaulieu WR So. Bemidji State Cottage Grove, Minn. 33 Zach Ojile TE So. Minnesota Duluth Blaine, Minn. 70 Zach Oruruo OL Sr. Minnesota Duluth Madison, Wis. 10 Jake Richter WR Jr. MSU Moorhead Detroit Lakes, Minn. 6 Jakup Sinani QB Jr. MSU Moorhead Oak Creek, Wis. 21 Ali Mohamed RB Fr. Minot State Glendale, Ariz. 62 Parker Franzen OL Sr. Minot State Casper, Wyo. 70 Sebastian Gutierrez OL Jr. Minot State Pasco, Wash. 1 Isaiah Cherrier RB So. Northern State Minnetonka, Minn. 61 Drew Fahrman OL Sr. Northern State Fargo, N.D. 73 Robert Kraklow OL Jr. St. Cloud State Mukwonago, Wis. 9 John Solberg WR Sr. St. Cloud State Cambridge, Minn. NSIC North Division All-Conference Second Team Defense 34 Gunnar Feldhege DB So. Bemidji State Cold Spring, Minn. 13 Yaquub Mohamed LB So. Bemidji State Kansas City, Mo. 9 Joe Warner DL Sr. Minnesota Crookston St. Louis Park, Minn. 52 Joe Kordus LB Jr. Minnesota Duluth Menasha, Wis. 5 Barry Moreland DB Jr. Minnesota Duluth Zion, Ill. 52 Darius Woods-Steichen DL Jr. MSU Moorhead Mahnomen, Minn. 24 Preston Droessler LB Sr. Northern State Cuba City, Wis. 20 Chance Olson DB Jr. Northern State Langford, S.D. 99 Joe Carpenter DL Jr. St. Cloud State Robbins, Ill. 97 Ferris Ingraham DL Sr. St. Cloud State Evanston, Ill. 13 Matthew Lechner DB Sr. St. Cloud State Waukesha, Wis. 44 Devon Krzanowski LB So. St. Cloud State Fond du Lac, Wis. NSIC North Division All-Conference Second Team Special Teams 82 Bailey Meyer P Sr. University of Mary Sheboygan, Wis. 1 Dain Hudson WR So. Minnesota Duluth Waukesha, Wis. 46 Adam Stage K Jr. St. Cloud State Appleton, Wis. NSIC North Division All-Conference Honorable Mention Team 87 Jacob Anderson WR Sr Bemidji State Merrill, Wis. 71 Ryan Fuller OL Jr. Bemidji State Necedah, Wis. 48 Matt Gross TE Sr. Bemidji State Napoleon, N.D. 75 Joshua Wleh DL Jr Bemidji State Brooklyn Park, Minn. 78 Drake Lalim OL Fr. University of Mary Saint Stephen, Minn. 8 Paul Guptill LB Sr. University of Mary Quinn, S.D. 7 Jarad Zittleman DB Jr. University of Mary Mandan, N.D. 54 Will Cross LB Sr. Minnesota Crookston Turtle Lake, Wis. 5 Jalin Scott QB Sr. Minnesota Crookston Houston, Texas 77 Trey Cahalan OL Fr. Minnesota Duluth Champlin, Minn. 28 Cazz Martin RB Jr. Minnesota Duluth Rochester, Minn. 82 Kurtis Weigand WR So. Minnesota Duluth Blaine, Minn. 7 Quincy Woods WR Jr. Minnesota Duluth Bolingbrook, Ill. 64 Nathan Belisle OL Sr. MSU Moorhead Athens, Wis. 57 Jordan Magnuson DL Jr. MSU Moorhead Valley City, N.D. 33 Matt Schoh LB Jr. MSU Moorhead Winona, Minn. 32 Shad Vedaa DB Jr. MSU Moorhead Velva, N.D. 7 Isaiah Bigby DB Fr. Minot State Las Vegas, Nev. 2 Ben Bolinske QB Jr. Minot State Minot, N.D. 14 Lavante Bushnell WR Sr. Minot State Stockton, Calif. 96 Zach Mohs DL Sr. Northern State Horace, N.D. 4 Hunter Trautman QB Jr. Northern State St. Francis, Minn. 2 Dwayne Lawhorn QB Sr. St. Cloud State Germantown, Wis. 72 Skyler Kurt DL Sr. St. Cloud State Lodi, Wis. 47 Zach Stecklein OLB Jr. St. Cloud State Mt. Horeb, Wis. NSIC South Division All-Conference First Team Offense 18 Sean Engel WR Jr. Augustana Chaska, Minn. 75 Jake Lacina OL Sr. Augustana St. Paul, Minn. 70 Rich Kelly OL Sr. Concordia-St. Paul Plainfield, Ill. 66 Jared Gossen OL So. Minnesota State De Pere, Wis. 69 Evan Heim OL Sr. Minnesota State De Pere, Wis. 23 Nate Gunn RB Sr. Minnesota State Minooka, Ill. 86 Tyler Schmidt TE Sr. Minnesota State Cedar Falls, Iowa 84 Shane Zylstra WR Sr. Minnesota State Spicer, Minn. 74 Nolan Kern OL Sr. Sioux Falls Eau Claire, Wis. 2 Caden Walters QB Sr. Sioux Falls Dodge City, Kan. 80 Daniel Davis WR Sr. SMSU Tarpon Springs, Fla. 23 Sam Santiago-Lloyd RB Jr. Winona State Milwaukee, Wis. NSIC South Division All-Conference First Team Defense 59 Logan Swanson DL Jr. Augustana Mankato, Minn. 17 Eli Weber DB So. Augustana Dawson, Minn. 52 Chris Garrett DL Jr. Concordia-St. Paul Milwaukee, Wis. 17 Jack Curtis DB Sr. Minnesota State Lombard, Ill. 3 Zach Robertson LB Sr. Minnesota State Rochester, Minn. 34 Onte Burns LB So. SMSU Plymouth, Minn. 4 Cory Hollowell DB Sr. SMSU Corona, Calif. 38 Erik Hansen DL Jr. Upper Iowa Burlington, Ill. 97 Jacob Protzman DL Sr. Wayne State Grimes, Iowa 55 Tyler Thomsen LB Sr. Wayne State Fremont, Neb. 4 Isaiah Hall DB Jr. Winona State Minneapolis, Minn. 7 Nick Pridgeon LB Sr. Winona State Wauwatosa, Wis. NSIC South Division All-Conference First Team Special Teams 5 Jake Balliu RS Jr. Winona State Lake Villa, Ill. 9 Paul Ortiz K Sr. Winona State Chula Vista, Calif. 9 Paul Ortiz K Sr. Winona State Chula Vista, Calif. NSIC South Division All-Conference Second Team Offense 16 Jarod Epperson RB Fr. Augustana Omaha, Neb. 27 Justin Arnold WR Sr. Minnesota State Chaska, Minn. 74 Carter Dowdle OL Jr. Minnesota State Cottage Grove, Minn. 70 Hunter Toppel OL Jr. Minnesota State DeForest, Wis. 18 Kyle Barnetche TE Sr. Sioux Falls Susanville, Calif. 1 Nate Johnson WR Sr. Sioux Falls Vista, Calif. 34 Thuro Reisdorfer RB So. Sioux Falls Sioux Falls, S.D. 63 Nick Zimmerman OL Sr. Sioux Falls Rosendale, Wis. 2 Boyer Bouman QB Sr. SMSU Holland, Minn. 65 Zach Stratmoen OL Sr. SMSU Dawson, Minn. 5 Jake Balliu WR Jr. Winona State Lake Villa, Ill. 73 Carter Berlin OL Jr. Winona State Augusta, Wis. NSIC South Division All-Conference Second Team Defense 3 Michael Kloza DB Sr. Augustana Wylie, Texas 43 T.J. Liggett LB So. Augustana Rosemount, Minn. 99 Brayden Thomas DL Jr. Minnesota State Bismarck, N.D. 95 Michael Buetow DL Jr. Minnesota State Fond du Lac, Wis. 49 Alex Goettl LB Sr. Minnesota State North Mankato, Minn. 1 Parrish Marrow DB Sr. Minnesota State Pittsboro, N.C. 20 Cole Schroedermeier DB Jr. Minnesota State Sioux Falls, S.D. 90 Logan Dykstra DL Sr. Sioux Falls Hull, Iowa 31 Michael Enalls LB Jr. Sioux Falls Sioux Falls, S.D. 36 Tucker Stout DB Sr. Sioux Falls Spokane, Wash. 11 Michael Gomez DL Jr. Winona State Cary, Ill. 1 Devon Moore LB Jr. Winona State Chicago, Ill. NSIC South Division All-Conference Second Team Special Teams 23 Luis Guarita K So. Augustana Sao Paulo, Brazil 35 Adien Belt P Fr. SMSU Sioux City, Iowa 4 Isaiah Hall RS Jr. Winona State Minneapolis, Minn. NSIC South Division All-Conference Honorable Mention Team 26 Kenneth Griffin CB Sr. Augustana New Orleans, La. 53 Kevin Hartman OL Jr. Augustana Falcon Heights, Minn. 45 Anthony Karmazyn TE Sr. Augustana Centennial, Colo. 47 Kyle Theis LB Sr. Augustana Germantown, Wis. 26 Jackson Dobbs DL Sr. Concordia-St. Paul Little Canada, Minn. 45 Jake Portz LB So. Concordia-St. Paul Plainfield, Ill. 32 Dalton Smerchek LB Jr. Concordia-St. Paul Casco, Wis. 42 Jordan Bergren DE Sr. Minnesota State Elgin, Ill. 4 Ty’Shonan Brooks DB Jr. Minnesota State Brooklyn Park, Minn. 7 JD Ekowa QB Jr. Minnesota State Plainfield, Ill. 21 Cade Johnson DB Jr. Minnesota State Redwood Falls, Minn. 5 Ryan Schlichte QB Sr. Minnesota State Mankato, Minn. 10 Brody Grantham LB Sr. Sioux Falls Hayti, S.D. 22 Ryan Nieman DB Sr. Sioux Falls Mentone, Calif. 51 Nick Zimmerman DL Sr. Sioux Falls Oceanside, Calif. 32 Garrett Chapman DB Jr. SMSU Sacramento, Calif. 27 Davaeon Johnson DB Sr. SMSU Sacramento, Calif. 1 Max Simmons RB Sr. SMSU Bloomington, Minn. 70 Sam Jennings OL So. Upper Iowa Winfield, Iowa 96 Christian Ruff DL Sr. Upper Iowa Plainfield, Ill. 13 Alexander Stevens WR Jr. Upper Iowa Detroit, Mich. 62 Ryan Kennedy OL So. Wayne State Norwalk, Iowa 28 Ethan Knudson K Sr. Wayne State Harlan, Iowa 20 Cam Gavin DB Jr. Winona State New Lenox, Ill. 95 Cole LaLiberty DL Jr. Winona State Chetek, Wis.

