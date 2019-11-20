 

2019 NSIC Football All-Conference Teams

by: Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

NSIC Offensive Player of the Year
#23 Nate Gunn (RB, 6-2, 220, Sr., Minooka, Ill. / Minooka HS)
Minnesota State University, Mankato
– Leads MSU with 1,309 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns
– His 1,309 rushing yards are the third-most in a season in team history
– The 21 touchdowns are the second most in a season in team history
– Has rushed for more than 100 yards in seven games this season
– Set a team record with six touchdown carries vs. Sioux Falls
– Is Minnesota State’s all-time career leader in carries (787), rushing yards (4,564) and touchdown carries (55)

NSIC Defensive Player of the YEAR
#52 Chris Garrett (DL, 6-4, 230, Jr., Milwaukee, Wis. / Wisconsin Lutheran HS)
Concordia University, St. Paul
– Two-time All-NSIC South First Team selection
– Reigning 2018 AFCA & AP All-America First Team
– Two-time NSIC Defensive Player of the Week
– Earned D2Football.com National Defensive Player of the Week once
– National leader with seven forced fumbles, 3rd most in DII history
 -Set DII career record with 15 forced fumbles
– Second-straight year leading NSIC in sacks (1.27/game), ranking 2nd in DII
– Second in the NSIC and ninth in NCAA DII with 1.9 TFLs per game
– Set CSP career sacks record with 36.5, ranking 13th in DII career history
– Has 48.5 career TFLs in just 28 games played following junior year
– Set school record with 6.5 TFLs and second-most sacks (5.0) in CSP history with DII & NSIC single game highs vs MSU Moorhead

NSIC Offensive Newcomer of the Year
#21 Ali Mohamed (RB, 5-10, 185, Fr., Glendale, Ariz. / Apollo HS)
Minot State University
– Led Minot State with 817 rushing yards, averaging 74.3 yards per game
– Scored seven touchdowns, six rushing on the season
– Added another 15.3 receiving yards per game
– Led Minot State with 1044 all-purpose yards in 2019
– Ranked fifth in the NSIC rushing and tenth in all-purpose yards
– Set Minot State record for D2 era single season rushing yards

NSIC Defensive Newcomer of the Year
#29 Jack Leius (DB, 6-1, 195, Jr., Plymouth, Minn. / Robbinsdale Armstrong HS)
Minnesota State University, Mankato
– Second on the team in tackles with 47
– Has notched 7.0 tackles for a loss and one sack
– Added two interceptions on the season
– Recorded a season-high seven tackles in four games this season, including three consecutive games
– Is a member of the No. 1 ranked defense in Division II in total yards allowed per game (233.2) and points allowed per game (12.5)

NSIC Coach of the Year
Jerry Olszewski (Seventh Season)
 Augustana University
– Guided the Vikings to the playoffs for the second time in his tenure at Augustana and for fifth time in program history
– Is the second coach at Augustana to lead a team to at least nine wins on two occasions
–  Augustana secured a perfect home record under his guidance in 2019
– Has oversaw a team that ranks third in the nation in turnovers gained, fourth in third-down conversion defense and sixth in fourth-down conversion defense
– In seven seasons at Augustana, he has compiled a 47-31 record

NSIC Assistant Coach of the Year
Jim Glogowski (Fourth Season)
Minnesota State University, Mankato
– Coordinated the MSU defense that is ranked No. 1 in Division II in points per game allowed (12.5)
– The Maverick defense is ranked No. 1 in Division II in yards allowed per game (233.2)
– MSU ranks fifth in Division II in rushing yards allowed per game with 65.3
– Minnesota State has allowed the third fewest first downs in Division II this season with 148

NSIC North Division All-Conference First Team Offense
72Hank BellefyOLJr.Bemidji StateBemidji, Minn.
1Jalen FryeRBSo.Bemidji StateMahtomedi, Minn.
69Nick NiemiOLSr.Bemidji StateCloquet, Minn.
6Malik WilliamsWRJr.Bemidji StateLake Worth, Fla. 
62Joe WoodsOLSr.Bemidji StateFertile, Minn.
76Brent LaingOLSo.Minnesota DuluthLakeville, Minn.
9John LarsonQBJr.Minnesota DuluthBraham, Minn. 
61Noah LeBlancOLJr.Minnesota DuluthHayward, Wis.
26Wade SullivanRBSo.Minnesota DuluthLakeville, Minn.
3Grady BresnahanWRJr.MSU MoorheadCasselton, N.D.
7Dakota LarsonWRSo.Northern StateSpring Creek, Nev.
87Anthony CarverTESr.St. Cloud StateMilwaukee, Wis.
NSIC North Division All-Conference First Team Defense
9Gabe AmesLBJr.Bemidji StateRosemount, Minn. 
99Alex HoffmanDLSr.Bemidji StateLakeville, Minn.
20Michael JunkerDBSr.Bemidji StateHastings, Minn.
3Bill AtkinsDBSr.Minnesota DuluthMinnetonka, Minn.
49Isaac ErdmannLBSr.Minnesota DuluthMenasha, Wis. 
94Tom JohnsonDLSr.Minnesota DuluthFreedom, Wis. 
11Austin KuryloDBSo.Minnesota DuluthBristol, Wis. 
97Dan MonsonDLJr.Minnesota DuluthInver Grove Heights, Minn. 
51Nate PearsonLBJr.Minnesota DuluthLake Nebagamon, Wis.
46Cole RefsniderLBSo.Minnesota DuluthRoberts, Wis.
8Deiondre TaylorDBSr.MSU MoorheadCrest Hill, Ill.
45Graham MillerLBSr.St. Cloud StateMinneapolis, Minn. 
NSIC North Division All-Conference First Team Special Teams
87Danny KittnerWRSo.University of MaryGilbert, Ariz. 
4JoseLuis MorenoKSr.Minot StateSan Lorenzo, Calif.
4JoseLuis MorenoPSr.Minot StateSan Lorenzo, Calif.
NSIC North Division All-Conference Second Team Offense
19Brendan BeaulieuWRSo.Bemidji StateCottage Grove, Minn. 
33Zach OjileTESo.Minnesota DuluthBlaine, Minn. 
70Zach OruruoOLSr.Minnesota DuluthMadison, Wis. 
10Jake RichterWRJr.MSU MoorheadDetroit Lakes, Minn. 
6Jakup Sinani QBJr.MSU MoorheadOak Creek, Wis.
21Ali MohamedRBFr.Minot StateGlendale, Ariz.
62Parker FranzenOLSr.Minot StateCasper, Wyo. 
70Sebastian GutierrezOLJr.Minot StatePasco, Wash.
1Isaiah CherrierRBSo.Northern StateMinnetonka, Minn.
61Drew FahrmanOLSr.Northern StateFargo, N.D.
73Robert KraklowOLJr.St. Cloud StateMukwonago, Wis. 
9John SolbergWRSr.St. Cloud StateCambridge, Minn.
NSIC North Division All-Conference Second Team Defense
34Gunnar FeldhegeDBSo.Bemidji StateCold Spring, Minn. 
13Yaquub MohamedLBSo.Bemidji StateKansas City, Mo. 
9Joe WarnerDLSr.Minnesota CrookstonSt. Louis Park, Minn.
52Joe KordusLBJr.Minnesota DuluthMenasha, Wis. 
5Barry MorelandDBJr.Minnesota DuluthZion, Ill.
52Darius Woods-SteichenDLJr.MSU MoorheadMahnomen, Minn.
24Preston DroesslerLBSr.Northern StateCuba City, Wis.
20Chance OlsonDBJr.Northern StateLangford, S.D.
99Joe CarpenterDLJr.St. Cloud StateRobbins, Ill. 
97Ferris IngrahamDLSr.St. Cloud StateEvanston, Ill. 
13Matthew LechnerDBSr.St. Cloud StateWaukesha, Wis.
44Devon KrzanowskiLBSo.St. Cloud StateFond du Lac, Wis.
NSIC North Division All-Conference Second Team Special Teams
82Bailey MeyerPSr.University of MarySheboygan, Wis.
1Dain HudsonWRSo.Minnesota DuluthWaukesha, Wis. 
46Adam StageKJr.St. Cloud StateAppleton, Wis.
NSIC North Division All-Conference Honorable Mention Team
87Jacob AndersonWRSrBemidji StateMerrill, Wis. 
71Ryan FullerOLJr.Bemidji StateNecedah, Wis.
48Matt GrossTESr.Bemidji StateNapoleon, N.D. 
75Joshua WlehDLJrBemidji StateBrooklyn Park, Minn.
78Drake LalimOLFr.University of MarySaint Stephen, Minn. 
8Paul GuptillLBSr.University of MaryQuinn, S.D. 
7Jarad ZittlemanDBJr.University of MaryMandan, N.D.
54Will CrossLBSr.Minnesota CrookstonTurtle Lake, Wis.
5Jalin ScottQBSr.Minnesota CrookstonHouston, Texas
77Trey CahalanOLFr.Minnesota DuluthChamplin, Minn.
28Cazz MartinRBJr.Minnesota DuluthRochester, Minn. 
82Kurtis WeigandWRSo.Minnesota DuluthBlaine, Minn.
7Quincy WoodsWR Jr.Minnesota Duluth Bolingbrook, Ill.
64Nathan BelisleOLSr.MSU MoorheadAthens, Wis.
57Jordan MagnusonDLJr.MSU MoorheadValley City, N.D. 
33Matt SchohLBJr.MSU MoorheadWinona, Minn.
32Shad VedaaDBJr.MSU MoorheadVelva, N.D.
7Isaiah BigbyDBFr.Minot StateLas Vegas, Nev.
2Ben BolinskeQBJr.Minot StateMinot, N.D.
14Lavante BushnellWRSr.Minot StateStockton, Calif.
96Zach MohsDLSr.Northern StateHorace, N.D.
4Hunter TrautmanQBJr.Northern StateSt. Francis, Minn.
2Dwayne LawhornQBSr.St. Cloud StateGermantown, Wis.
72Skyler KurtDLSr.St. Cloud StateLodi, Wis. 
47Zach SteckleinOLBJr.St. Cloud StateMt. Horeb, Wis.
NSIC South Division All-Conference First Team Offense
18Sean EngelWRJr.AugustanaChaska, Minn. 
75Jake LacinaOLSr.AugustanaSt. Paul, Minn.
70Rich KellyOLSr.Concordia-St. PaulPlainfield, Ill.
66Jared GossenOLSo.Minnesota StateDe Pere, Wis. 
69Evan HeimOLSr.Minnesota StateDe Pere, Wis.
23Nate GunnRBSr.Minnesota StateMinooka, Ill.
86Tyler SchmidtTESr.Minnesota StateCedar Falls, Iowa
84Shane ZylstraWRSr.Minnesota StateSpicer, Minn.
74Nolan KernOLSr.Sioux FallsEau Claire, Wis.
2Caden WaltersQBSr.Sioux FallsDodge City, Kan.
80Daniel DavisWRSr.SMSUTarpon Springs, Fla.
23Sam Santiago-LloydRBJr.Winona StateMilwaukee, Wis.
NSIC South Division All-Conference First Team Defense
59Logan SwansonDL Jr.AugustanaMankato, Minn.
17Eli WeberDBSo.AugustanaDawson, Minn.
52Chris GarrettDLJr.Concordia-St. PaulMilwaukee, Wis. 
17Jack CurtisDBSr.Minnesota StateLombard, Ill.
3Zach RobertsonLBSr.Minnesota StateRochester, Minn.
34Onte BurnsLBSo.SMSUPlymouth, Minn.
4Cory HollowellDBSr.SMSUCorona, Calif.
38Erik HansenDLJr.Upper IowaBurlington, Ill.
97Jacob ProtzmanDLSr.Wayne StateGrimes, Iowa 
55Tyler ThomsenLBSr.Wayne StateFremont, Neb.
4Isaiah HallDBJr.Winona StateMinneapolis, Minn.
7Nick PridgeonLBSr.Winona StateWauwatosa, Wis.
 
NSIC South Division All-Conference First Team Special Teams
5Jake BalliuRSJr.Winona StateLake Villa, Ill. 
9Paul OrtizKSr.Winona StateChula Vista, Calif.
9Paul OrtizKSr.Winona StateChula Vista, Calif.
NSIC South Division All-Conference Second Team Offense
16Jarod EppersonRBFr.AugustanaOmaha, Neb.
27Justin ArnoldWRSr.Minnesota StateChaska, Minn.
74Carter DowdleOLJr.Minnesota StateCottage Grove, Minn. 
70Hunter ToppelOLJr.Minnesota StateDeForest, Wis.
18Kyle Barnetche TESr.Sioux FallsSusanville, Calif.
1Nate Johnson WRSr.Sioux FallsVista, Calif.
34Thuro Reisdorfer RBSo.Sioux FallsSioux Falls, S.D.
63Nick ZimmermanOLSr.Sioux Falls Rosendale, Wis.
2Boyer BoumanQBSr.SMSUHolland, Minn.
65Zach StratmoenOLSr.SMSUDawson, Minn.
5Jake BalliuWRJr.Winona StateLake Villa, Ill. 
73Carter BerlinOLJr.Winona StateAugusta, Wis.
NSIC South Division All-Conference Second Team Defense
3Michael KlozaDBSr.AugustanaWylie, Texas
43T.J. LiggettLBSo.AugustanaRosemount, Minn.
99Brayden ThomasDLJr.Minnesota StateBismarck, N.D.
95Michael BuetowDLJr.Minnesota StateFond du Lac, Wis.
49Alex GoettlLBSr.Minnesota StateNorth Mankato, Minn.
1Parrish MarrowDBSr.Minnesota StatePittsboro, N.C.
20Cole SchroedermeierDBJr.Minnesota StateSioux Falls, S.D.
90Logan DykstraDLSr.Sioux FallsHull, Iowa 
31Michael Enalls LBJr.Sioux FallsSioux Falls, S.D. 
36Tucker StoutDBSr.Sioux FallsSpokane, Wash.
11Michael GomezDLJr.Winona StateCary, Ill.
1Devon MooreLBJr.Winona StateChicago, Ill.
 NSIC South Division All-Conference Second Team Special Teams
23Luis GuaritaKSo.AugustanaSao Paulo, Brazil
35Adien BeltPFr.SMSUSioux City, Iowa
4Isaiah HallRSJr.Winona StateMinneapolis, Minn.
NSIC South Division All-Conference Honorable Mention Team
26Kenneth GriffinCBSr.Augustana New Orleans, La.
53Kevin HartmanOLJr.AugustanaFalcon Heights, Minn.
45Anthony KarmazynTESr.AugustanaCentennial, Colo.
47Kyle TheisLBSr.Augustana Germantown, Wis.
26Jackson DobbsDLSr.Concordia-St. PaulLittle Canada, Minn.
45Jake PortzLBSo.Concordia-St. Paul Plainfield, Ill.
32Dalton SmerchekLBJr.Concordia-St. PaulCasco, Wis.
42Jordan BergrenDESr.Minnesota StateElgin, Ill.
4Ty’Shonan BrooksDBJr.Minnesota StateBrooklyn Park, Minn.
7JD EkowaQBJr.Minnesota StatePlainfield, Ill.
21Cade JohnsonDBJr.Minnesota StateRedwood Falls, Minn.
5Ryan SchlichteQBSr.Minnesota StateMankato, Minn.
10Brody GranthamLBSr.Sioux FallsHayti, S.D. 
22Ryan NiemanDBSr.Sioux FallsMentone, Calif. 
51Nick ZimmermanDLSr.Sioux FallsOceanside, Calif.
32Garrett ChapmanDBJr.SMSUSacramento, Calif.
27Davaeon JohnsonDBSr.SMSUSacramento, Calif.
1Max SimmonsRBSr.SMSUBloomington, Minn.
70Sam JenningsOLSo.Upper IowaWinfield, Iowa 
96Christian RuffDLSr.Upper IowaPlainfield, Ill.
13Alexander StevensWRJr.Upper IowaDetroit, Mich.
62Ryan KennedyOLSo.Wayne StateNorwalk, Iowa
28Ethan KnudsonKSr.Wayne StateHarlan, Iowa
20Cam GavinDBJr.Winona StateNew Lenox, Ill.
95Cole LaLibertyDLJr. Winona StateChetek, Wis.

#NSICFB

