2019 NSIC Football All-Conference Teams

NSIC Offensive Player of the Year
#23 Nate Gunn (RB, 6-2, 220, Sr., Minooka, Ill. / Minooka HS)
Minnesota State University, Mankato
– Leads MSU with 1,309 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns
– His 1,309 rushing yards are the third-most in a season in team history
– The 21 touchdowns are the second most in a season in team history
– Has rushed for more than 100 yards in seven games this season
– Set a team record with six touchdown carries vs. Sioux Falls
– Is Minnesota State’s all-time career leader in carries (787), rushing yards (4,564) and touchdown carries (55)
NSIC Defensive Player of the YEAR
#52 Chris Garrett (DL, 6-4, 230, Jr., Milwaukee, Wis. / Wisconsin Lutheran HS)
Concordia University, St. Paul
– Two-time All-NSIC South First Team selection
– Reigning 2018 AFCA & AP All-America First Team
– Two-time NSIC Defensive Player of the Week
– Earned D2Football.com National Defensive Player of the Week once
– National leader with seven forced fumbles, 3rd most in DII history
-Set DII career record with 15 forced fumbles
– Second-straight year leading NSIC in sacks (1.27/game), ranking 2nd in DII
– Second in the NSIC and ninth in NCAA DII with 1.9 TFLs per game
– Set CSP career sacks record with 36.5, ranking 13th in DII career history
– Has 48.5 career TFLs in just 28 games played following junior year
– Set school record with 6.5 TFLs and second-most sacks (5.0) in CSP history with DII & NSIC single game highs vs MSU Moorhead
NSIC Offensive Newcomer of the Year
#21 Ali Mohamed (RB, 5-10, 185, Fr., Glendale, Ariz. / Apollo HS)
Minot State University
– Led Minot State with 817 rushing yards, averaging 74.3 yards per game
– Scored seven touchdowns, six rushing on the season
– Added another 15.3 receiving yards per game
– Led Minot State with 1044 all-purpose yards in 2019
– Ranked fifth in the NSIC rushing and tenth in all-purpose yards
– Set Minot State record for D2 era single season rushing yards
NSIC Defensive Newcomer of the Year
#29 Jack Leius (DB, 6-1, 195, Jr., Plymouth, Minn. / Robbinsdale Armstrong HS)
Minnesota State University, Mankato
– Second on the team in tackles with 47
– Has notched 7.0 tackles for a loss and one sack
– Added two interceptions on the season
– Recorded a season-high seven tackles in four games this season, including three consecutive games
– Is a member of the No. 1 ranked defense in Division II in total yards allowed per game (233.2) and points allowed per game (12.5)
NSIC Coach of the Year
Jerry Olszewski (Seventh Season)
Augustana University
– Guided the Vikings to the playoffs for the second time in his tenure at Augustana and for fifth time in program history
– Is the second coach at Augustana to lead a team to at least nine wins on two occasions
– Augustana secured a perfect home record under his guidance in 2019
– Has oversaw a team that ranks third in the nation in turnovers gained, fourth in third-down conversion defense and sixth in fourth-down conversion defense
– In seven seasons at Augustana, he has compiled a 47-31 record
NSIC Assistant Coach of the Year
Jim Glogowski (Fourth Season)
Minnesota State University, Mankato
– Coordinated the MSU defense that is ranked No. 1 in Division II in points per game allowed (12.5)
– The Maverick defense is ranked No. 1 in Division II in yards allowed per game (233.2)
– MSU ranks fifth in Division II in rushing yards allowed per game with 65.3
– Minnesota State has allowed the third fewest first downs in Division II this season with 148
|NSIC North Division All-Conference First Team Offense
|72
|Hank Bellefy
|OL
|Jr.
|Bemidji State
|Bemidji, Minn.
|1
|Jalen Frye
|RB
|So.
|Bemidji State
|Mahtomedi, Minn.
|69
|Nick Niemi
|OL
|Sr.
|Bemidji State
|Cloquet, Minn.
|6
|Malik Williams
|WR
|Jr.
|Bemidji State
|Lake Worth, Fla.
|62
|Joe Woods
|OL
|Sr.
|Bemidji State
|Fertile, Minn.
|76
|Brent Laing
|OL
|So.
|Minnesota Duluth
|Lakeville, Minn.
|9
|John Larson
|QB
|Jr.
|Minnesota Duluth
|Braham, Minn.
|61
|Noah LeBlanc
|OL
|Jr.
|Minnesota Duluth
|Hayward, Wis.
|26
|Wade Sullivan
|RB
|So.
|Minnesota Duluth
|Lakeville, Minn.
|3
|Grady Bresnahan
|WR
|Jr.
|MSU Moorhead
|Casselton, N.D.
|7
|Dakota Larson
|WR
|So.
|Northern State
|Spring Creek, Nev.
|87
|Anthony Carver
|TE
|Sr.
|St. Cloud State
|Milwaukee, Wis.
|NSIC North Division All-Conference First Team Defense
|9
|Gabe Ames
|LB
|Jr.
|Bemidji State
|Rosemount, Minn.
|99
|Alex Hoffman
|DL
|Sr.
|Bemidji State
|Lakeville, Minn.
|20
|Michael Junker
|DB
|Sr.
|Bemidji State
|Hastings, Minn.
|3
|Bill Atkins
|DB
|Sr.
|Minnesota Duluth
|Minnetonka, Minn.
|49
|Isaac Erdmann
|LB
|Sr.
|Minnesota Duluth
|Menasha, Wis.
|94
|Tom Johnson
|DL
|Sr.
|Minnesota Duluth
|Freedom, Wis.
|11
|Austin Kurylo
|DB
|So.
|Minnesota Duluth
|Bristol, Wis.
|97
|Dan Monson
|DL
|Jr.
|Minnesota Duluth
|Inver Grove Heights, Minn.
|51
|Nate Pearson
|LB
|Jr.
|Minnesota Duluth
|Lake Nebagamon, Wis.
|46
|Cole Refsnider
|LB
|So.
|Minnesota Duluth
|Roberts, Wis.
|8
|Deiondre Taylor
|DB
|Sr.
|MSU Moorhead
|Crest Hill, Ill.
|45
|Graham Miller
|LB
|Sr.
|St. Cloud State
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|NSIC North Division All-Conference First Team Special Teams
|87
|Danny Kittner
|WR
|So.
|University of Mary
|Gilbert, Ariz.
|4
|JoseLuis Moreno
|K
|Sr.
|Minot State
|San Lorenzo, Calif.
|4
|JoseLuis Moreno
|P
|Sr.
|Minot State
|San Lorenzo, Calif.
|NSIC North Division All-Conference Second Team Offense
|19
|Brendan Beaulieu
|WR
|So.
|Bemidji State
|Cottage Grove, Minn.
|33
|Zach Ojile
|TE
|So.
|Minnesota Duluth
|Blaine, Minn.
|70
|Zach Oruruo
|OL
|Sr.
|Minnesota Duluth
|Madison, Wis.
|10
|Jake Richter
|WR
|Jr.
|MSU Moorhead
|Detroit Lakes, Minn.
|6
|Jakup Sinani
|QB
|Jr.
|MSU Moorhead
|Oak Creek, Wis.
|21
|Ali Mohamed
|RB
|Fr.
|Minot State
|Glendale, Ariz.
|62
|Parker Franzen
|OL
|Sr.
|Minot State
|Casper, Wyo.
|70
|Sebastian Gutierrez
|OL
|Jr.
|Minot State
|Pasco, Wash.
|1
|Isaiah Cherrier
|RB
|So.
|Northern State
|Minnetonka, Minn.
|61
|Drew Fahrman
|OL
|Sr.
|Northern State
|Fargo, N.D.
|73
|Robert Kraklow
|OL
|Jr.
|St. Cloud State
|Mukwonago, Wis.
|9
|John Solberg
|WR
|Sr.
|St. Cloud State
|Cambridge, Minn.
|NSIC North Division All-Conference Second Team Defense
|34
|Gunnar Feldhege
|DB
|So.
|Bemidji State
|Cold Spring, Minn.
|13
|Yaquub Mohamed
|LB
|So.
|Bemidji State
|Kansas City, Mo.
|9
|Joe Warner
|DL
|Sr.
|Minnesota Crookston
|St. Louis Park, Minn.
|52
|Joe Kordus
|LB
|Jr.
|Minnesota Duluth
|Menasha, Wis.
|5
|Barry Moreland
|DB
|Jr.
|Minnesota Duluth
|Zion, Ill.
|52
|Darius Woods-Steichen
|DL
|Jr.
|MSU Moorhead
|Mahnomen, Minn.
|24
|Preston Droessler
|LB
|Sr.
|Northern State
|Cuba City, Wis.
|20
|Chance Olson
|DB
|Jr.
|Northern State
|Langford, S.D.
|99
|Joe Carpenter
|DL
|Jr.
|St. Cloud State
|Robbins, Ill.
|97
|Ferris Ingraham
|DL
|Sr.
|St. Cloud State
|Evanston, Ill.
|13
|Matthew Lechner
|DB
|Sr.
|St. Cloud State
|Waukesha, Wis.
|44
|Devon Krzanowski
|LB
|So.
|St. Cloud State
|Fond du Lac, Wis.
|NSIC North Division All-Conference Second Team Special Teams
|82
|Bailey Meyer
|P
|Sr.
|University of Mary
|Sheboygan, Wis.
|1
|Dain Hudson
|WR
|So.
|Minnesota Duluth
|Waukesha, Wis.
|46
|Adam Stage
|K
|Jr.
|St. Cloud State
|Appleton, Wis.
|NSIC North Division All-Conference Honorable Mention Team
|87
|Jacob Anderson
|WR
|Sr
|Bemidji State
|Merrill, Wis.
|71
|Ryan Fuller
|OL
|Jr.
|Bemidji State
|Necedah, Wis.
|48
|Matt Gross
|TE
|Sr.
|Bemidji State
|Napoleon, N.D.
|75
|Joshua Wleh
|DL
|Jr
|Bemidji State
|Brooklyn Park, Minn.
|78
|Drake Lalim
|OL
|Fr.
|University of Mary
|Saint Stephen, Minn.
|8
|Paul Guptill
|LB
|Sr.
|University of Mary
|Quinn, S.D.
|7
|Jarad Zittleman
|DB
|Jr.
|University of Mary
|Mandan, N.D.
|54
|Will Cross
|LB
|Sr.
|Minnesota Crookston
|Turtle Lake, Wis.
|5
|Jalin Scott
|QB
|Sr.
|Minnesota Crookston
|Houston, Texas
|77
|Trey Cahalan
|OL
|Fr.
|Minnesota Duluth
|Champlin, Minn.
|28
|Cazz Martin
|RB
|Jr.
|Minnesota Duluth
|Rochester, Minn.
|82
|Kurtis Weigand
|WR
|So.
|Minnesota Duluth
|Blaine, Minn.
|7
|Quincy Woods
|WR
|Jr.
|Minnesota Duluth
|Bolingbrook, Ill.
|64
|Nathan Belisle
|OL
|Sr.
|MSU Moorhead
|Athens, Wis.
|57
|Jordan Magnuson
|DL
|Jr.
|MSU Moorhead
|Valley City, N.D.
|33
|Matt Schoh
|LB
|Jr.
|MSU Moorhead
|Winona, Minn.
|32
|Shad Vedaa
|DB
|Jr.
|MSU Moorhead
|Velva, N.D.
|7
|Isaiah Bigby
|DB
|Fr.
|Minot State
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|2
|Ben Bolinske
|QB
|Jr.
|Minot State
|Minot, N.D.
|14
|Lavante Bushnell
|WR
|Sr.
|Minot State
|Stockton, Calif.
|96
|Zach Mohs
|DL
|Sr.
|Northern State
|Horace, N.D.
|4
|Hunter Trautman
|QB
|Jr.
|Northern State
|St. Francis, Minn.
|2
|Dwayne Lawhorn
|QB
|Sr.
|St. Cloud State
|Germantown, Wis.
|72
|Skyler Kurt
|DL
|Sr.
|St. Cloud State
|Lodi, Wis.
|47
|Zach Stecklein
|OLB
|Jr.
|St. Cloud State
|Mt. Horeb, Wis.
|NSIC South Division All-Conference First Team Offense
|18
|Sean Engel
|WR
|Jr.
|Augustana
|Chaska, Minn.
|75
|Jake Lacina
|OL
|Sr.
|Augustana
|St. Paul, Minn.
|70
|Rich Kelly
|OL
|Sr.
|Concordia-St. Paul
|Plainfield, Ill.
|66
|Jared Gossen
|OL
|So.
|Minnesota State
|De Pere, Wis.
|69
|Evan Heim
|OL
|Sr.
|Minnesota State
|De Pere, Wis.
|23
|Nate Gunn
|RB
|Sr.
|Minnesota State
|Minooka, Ill.
|86
|Tyler Schmidt
|TE
|Sr.
|Minnesota State
|Cedar Falls, Iowa
|84
|Shane Zylstra
|WR
|Sr.
|Minnesota State
|Spicer, Minn.
|74
|Nolan Kern
|OL
|Sr.
|Sioux Falls
|Eau Claire, Wis.
|2
|Caden Walters
|QB
|Sr.
|Sioux Falls
|Dodge City, Kan.
|80
|Daniel Davis
|WR
|Sr.
|SMSU
|Tarpon Springs, Fla.
|23
|Sam Santiago-Lloyd
|RB
|Jr.
|Winona State
|Milwaukee, Wis.
|NSIC South Division All-Conference First Team Defense
|59
|Logan Swanson
|DL
|Jr.
|Augustana
|Mankato, Minn.
|17
|Eli Weber
|DB
|So.
|Augustana
|Dawson, Minn.
|52
|Chris Garrett
|DL
|Jr.
|Concordia-St. Paul
|Milwaukee, Wis.
|17
|Jack Curtis
|DB
|Sr.
|Minnesota State
|Lombard, Ill.
|3
|Zach Robertson
|LB
|Sr.
|Minnesota State
|Rochester, Minn.
|34
|Onte Burns
|LB
|So.
|SMSU
|Plymouth, Minn.
|4
|Cory Hollowell
|DB
|Sr.
|SMSU
|Corona, Calif.
|38
|Erik Hansen
|DL
|Jr.
|Upper Iowa
|Burlington, Ill.
|97
|Jacob Protzman
|DL
|Sr.
|Wayne State
|Grimes, Iowa
|55
|Tyler Thomsen
|LB
|Sr.
|Wayne State
|Fremont, Neb.
|4
|Isaiah Hall
|DB
|Jr.
|Winona State
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|7
|Nick Pridgeon
|LB
|Sr.
|Winona State
|Wauwatosa, Wis.
|NSIC South Division All-Conference First Team Special Teams
|5
|Jake Balliu
|RS
|Jr.
|Winona State
|Lake Villa, Ill.
|9
|Paul Ortiz
|K
|Sr.
|Winona State
|Chula Vista, Calif.
|9
|Paul Ortiz
|K
|Sr.
|Winona State
|Chula Vista, Calif.
|NSIC South Division All-Conference Second Team Offense
|16
|Jarod Epperson
|RB
|Fr.
|Augustana
|Omaha, Neb.
|27
|Justin Arnold
|WR
|Sr.
|Minnesota State
|Chaska, Minn.
|74
|Carter Dowdle
|OL
|Jr.
|Minnesota State
|Cottage Grove, Minn.
|70
|Hunter Toppel
|OL
|Jr.
|Minnesota State
|DeForest, Wis.
|18
|Kyle Barnetche
|TE
|Sr.
|Sioux Falls
|Susanville, Calif.
|1
|Nate Johnson
|WR
|Sr.
|Sioux Falls
|Vista, Calif.
|34
|Thuro Reisdorfer
|RB
|So.
|Sioux Falls
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|63
|Nick Zimmerman
|OL
|Sr.
|Sioux Falls
|Rosendale, Wis.
|2
|Boyer Bouman
|QB
|Sr.
|SMSU
|Holland, Minn.
|65
|Zach Stratmoen
|OL
|Sr.
|SMSU
|Dawson, Minn.
|5
|Jake Balliu
|WR
|Jr.
|Winona State
|Lake Villa, Ill.
|73
|Carter Berlin
|OL
|Jr.
|Winona State
|Augusta, Wis.
|NSIC South Division All-Conference Second Team Defense
|3
|Michael Kloza
|DB
|Sr.
|Augustana
|Wylie, Texas
|43
|T.J. Liggett
|LB
|So.
|Augustana
|Rosemount, Minn.
|99
|Brayden Thomas
|DL
|Jr.
|Minnesota State
|Bismarck, N.D.
|95
|Michael Buetow
|DL
|Jr.
|Minnesota State
|Fond du Lac, Wis.
|49
|Alex Goettl
|LB
|Sr.
|Minnesota State
|North Mankato, Minn.
|1
|Parrish Marrow
|DB
|Sr.
|Minnesota State
|Pittsboro, N.C.
|20
|Cole Schroedermeier
|DB
|Jr.
|Minnesota State
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|90
|Logan Dykstra
|DL
|Sr.
|Sioux Falls
|Hull, Iowa
|31
|Michael Enalls
|LB
|Jr.
|Sioux Falls
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|36
|Tucker Stout
|DB
|Sr.
|Sioux Falls
|Spokane, Wash.
|11
|Michael Gomez
|DL
|Jr.
|Winona State
|Cary, Ill.
|1
|Devon Moore
|LB
|Jr.
|Winona State
|Chicago, Ill.
|NSIC South Division All-Conference Second Team Special Teams
|23
|Luis Guarita
|K
|So.
|Augustana
|Sao Paulo, Brazil
|35
|Adien Belt
|P
|Fr.
|SMSU
|Sioux City, Iowa
|4
|Isaiah Hall
|RS
|Jr.
|Winona State
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|NSIC South Division All-Conference Honorable Mention Team
|26
|Kenneth Griffin
|CB
|Sr.
|Augustana
|New Orleans, La.
|53
|Kevin Hartman
|OL
|Jr.
|Augustana
|Falcon Heights, Minn.
|45
|Anthony Karmazyn
|TE
|Sr.
|Augustana
|Centennial, Colo.
|47
|Kyle Theis
|LB
|Sr.
|Augustana
|Germantown, Wis.
|26
|Jackson Dobbs
|DL
|Sr.
|Concordia-St. Paul
|Little Canada, Minn.
|45
|Jake Portz
|LB
|So.
|Concordia-St. Paul
|Plainfield, Ill.
|32
|Dalton Smerchek
|LB
|Jr.
|Concordia-St. Paul
|Casco, Wis.
|42
|Jordan Bergren
|DE
|Sr.
|Minnesota State
|Elgin, Ill.
|4
|Ty’Shonan Brooks
|DB
|Jr.
|Minnesota State
|Brooklyn Park, Minn.
|7
|JD Ekowa
|QB
|Jr.
|Minnesota State
|Plainfield, Ill.
|21
|Cade Johnson
|DB
|Jr.
|Minnesota State
|Redwood Falls, Minn.
|5
|Ryan Schlichte
|QB
|Sr.
|Minnesota State
|Mankato, Minn.
|10
|Brody Grantham
|LB
|Sr.
|Sioux Falls
|Hayti, S.D.
|22
|Ryan Nieman
|DB
|Sr.
|Sioux Falls
|Mentone, Calif.
|51
|Nick Zimmerman
|DL
|Sr.
|Sioux Falls
|Oceanside, Calif.
|32
|Garrett Chapman
|DB
|Jr.
|SMSU
|Sacramento, Calif.
|27
|Davaeon Johnson
|DB
|Sr.
|SMSU
|Sacramento, Calif.
|1
|Max Simmons
|RB
|Sr.
|SMSU
|Bloomington, Minn.
|70
|Sam Jennings
|OL
|So.
|Upper Iowa
|Winfield, Iowa
|96
|Christian Ruff
|DL
|Sr.
|Upper Iowa
|Plainfield, Ill.
|13
|Alexander Stevens
|WR
|Jr.
|Upper Iowa
|Detroit, Mich.
|62
|Ryan Kennedy
|OL
|So.
|Wayne State
|Norwalk, Iowa
|28
|Ethan Knudson
|K
|Sr.
|Wayne State
|Harlan, Iowa
|20
|Cam Gavin
|DB
|Jr.
|Winona State
|New Lenox, Ill.
|95
|Cole LaLiberty
|DL
|Jr.
|Winona State
|Chetek, Wis.
#NSICFB