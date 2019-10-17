2019-20 NSIC women’s basketball preseason coaches poll

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – Minnesota State University Moorhead was selected by the league coaches as the overall and north division preseason favorite in the NSIC for the 2019-20 season.

The Dragons received nine first place votes and amassed 217 points. Sioux Falls received six first place votes to rank second with 214 points and was the coaches’ choice in the south division. Minnesota Duluth was third overall with 194 points and a first place vote while Augustana was fourth and Minnesota State fifth.

NSIC coaches rank each team in the NSIC in the overall poll and team from their division in the divisional poll. In the overall poll coaches rank from 1 to 15 with a first place vote receiving 15 points, second place 14, third place 13, etc. Coaches do not rank their own team or vote for their own players.

The regular season champion will be based on the 22-game NSIC schedule. Each team will play teams in their division twice (14) and teams in the other division once (8). An NSIC North and South Division Champion will also be awarded. Divisional standings will also be based on all 22 NSIC contests played. In the case of a tie, co-champions will be awarded.

The 16-team NSIC / Sanford Health Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Championships are set to take place March 1-3 at the Sanford Health Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. First round games will be played on the campus of the top eight seeds on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

The 2019-20 women’s basketball season gets underway on Friday, November 1 with the University of Mary playing in the D2CCA Invite, the rest of the league begins Friday, Nov. 8 while conference action begins on Saturday, November 30.

North Division Points

1. MSU Moorhead (6) 48

2. Minnesota Duluth (1) 43

3. St. Cloud State (1) 37

4. University of Mary 32

5. Northern State 25

6. Minnesota Crookston 16

7. Bemidji State 15

8. Minot State 8

first place votes in ( )

South Division Points

1. Sioux Falls (7) 49

2. Augustana 39

3. Minnesota State (1) 35

4. Winona State 28

5. Wayne State 25

6. Southwest Minnesota State 21

7. Concordia-St. Paul 20

8. Upper Iowa 7

first place votes in ( )

Overall Points

1. MSU Moorhead (9) 217

2. Sioux Falls (6) 214

3. Minnesota Duluth (1) 194

4. Augustana 169

5. Minnesota State 156

6. St. Cloud State 155

7. University of Mary 140

8. Winona State 125

9. Southwest Minnesota State 107

10. Concordia-St. Paul 104

11. Wayne State 103

12. Northern State 82

13. Bemidji State 49

14. Minnesota Crookston 48

15. Minot State 40

16. Upper Iowa 17

first place votes in ( )