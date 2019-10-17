2019-20 NSIC men’s basketball preseason coaches poll

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – Minnesota State was selected by the league coaches as the preseason favorites in the NSIC for the 2019-20 season. The Mavericks received 214 points, garnering seven first places votes to sit six points ahead of second place Augustana. The Vikings had 208 points and six first place votes. Minnesota Duluth was third with 196 points and the other three first place votes.

In the divisional rankings, Minnesota Duluth was the unanimous choice in the north, picking up all seven first place votes for 49 points. Northern State was second with 40 points and the other first place vote (coaches cannot vote for their own team). In the south, Minnesota State held the top spot with 47 points and five first place votes. Augustana was second with 44 points and the other three first place votes.

NSIC coaches rank each team from 1 to 15 with a first place vote receiving 15 points, second place 14, third place 13, etc. Coaches do not rank their own team or vote for their own players in the preseason poll.

The NSIC regular season championship will be based on the 22-game schedule. Each team will play teams in their division twice (14) and teams in the other division once (8). An NSIC North and South Division Champion will also be awarded. Divisional standings will also be based on all 22 NSIC contests played. In the case of a tie, co-champions will be awarded.

The 16-team NSIC / Sanford Health Men’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Championships are set to take place Sat.-Tues., February 29 to March 3 at the Sanford Health Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. First round games will be played on the campus of the top eight seeds on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

The 2019-20 men’s basketball season gets underway on Friday, November 1 with Wayne State at the D2CCA Division II Tip Off Classic with the rest of the league starting up on Friday, November 8. Conference action beginning for the majority of teams on Saturday, November 30.

North Division Points

1. Minnesota Duluth (7) 49

2. Northern State (1) 40

3. Minnesota State Moorhead 39

4. Minnesota Crookston 25

5. Bemidji State 21

6. St. Cloud State 20

7. University of Mary 18

8. Minot State 12

first place votes in ( )

South Division Points

1. Minnesota State (5) 47

2. Augustana (3) 44

3. Winona State 37

4. Sioux Falls 25

5. Wayne State 24

6. Southwest Minnesota State 22

7. Upper Iowa 18

8. Concordia-St. Paul 7

first place votes in ( )

Overall Points

1. Minnesota State (7) 214

2. Augustana (6) 208

3. Minnesota Duluth (3) 196

4. Northern State 177

5. MSU Moorhead 169

6. Winona State 164

7. Minnesota Crookston 109

8. St. Cloud State 106

9. Bemidji State 100

10. Sioux Falls 96

10. Wayne State 96

12. Southwest Minnesota State 91

13. Upper Iowa 62

14. University of Mary 59

15. Minot State 51

16. Concordia-St. Paul 22

first place votes in ( )