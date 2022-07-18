SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week returns on Monday with two winner’s bracket matchups from the Region 2B legion baseball playoffs.

This year’s 2B tournament features six teams in a double elimination tournament, which will be played in Dell Rapids.

The tournament begins on Monday, July 18 with four games.

Dell Rapids will meet Flandreau in the first game of the tournament at 12:30 p.m. on Monday. That game will be followed by Garretson vs. Baltic at 3:00 p.m.

Then, the first two winner’s bracket contests will be the next two games on Monday and those two games will stream on KELOLAND.com as the Games of the Week.

Madison and Sioux Valley had the fortune of earning first round byes. They will play in tonight’s livestream games and they’ll await the winners of the first-round matchups.

Monday’s contest is set to stream at 5:30 p.m. followed by the second game at 8 p.m. You can watch both games on KELOLAND.com.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter.