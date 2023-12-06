SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KELO) — Four players scored in double figures on Wednesday as #2 Dordt improved to 11-0 on the season.

The Defenders saw a 12 point halftime lead balloon to 21 after three quarters, on their way to an 81-63 win over Briar Cliff.

Former Ethan standout, Karly Gustafson posted a team high 18 points. Bailey Beckman added 14, while Gracie Schoonhoven tallied 12. Janie Schoonhoven tallied a double-double of ten points and 12 rebounds.

Kennedy Benne led all scorers with 20 points for the Chargers.

Dordt will meet Hastings on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Sioux Center, Iowa.