HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) – It was a beautiful night for racing at I-90.

We begin in the Hobby Stock feature where Brandon Jurrens would race ahead for the victory.



Moving now to the Street Stocks, Dustin Gulbrandson who’s won plenty of times in the Hobby Stock but here earns his first ‘W’ in the Street Stocks.

Skipping ahead to the B-Mods, it’s Tyler Tesch who crossed the checkered flag first.



In the King of the hill special for the Street Stocks, John Hoing would take home the 700 dollar payout.

But the story of the night was the 14-year-old Amelia Eisenschenk who would become the youngest driver to win a feature race at I-90 Speedway.