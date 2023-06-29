SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of the largest softball tournaments in South Dakota returns this weekend to Sioux Falls.

Preparation has been underway for months as the Sioux Falls People for Youth prepare for this year’s Ringneck Softball Tournament.

“We probably start two months in advance by putting the pools together and getting everything done. As far as getting the trailers rented and all that, that’s all year long,” tournament director Rick Graff said.

Standup: 130 teams are playing in this year’s tournament. The squads are split into five divisions, ranging from ages 10-18.

“We’re not the biggest tournament in South Dakota. We’re the second biggest tournament in South Dakota, other than the state tournament, but this is one of the best tournaments for competition wise. There are some good teams that come here,” Graff said.

Teams from eight states and Canada will make up this year’s field, adding to the already high anticipation of the three day event.

“These girls can’t wait to get here. That’s all I’ve heard from the last month from the coaches. This is one of the biggest tournaments that they attend all year long and especially the teams coming from Canada, they can’t wait to get here,” Graff said.

And for sports fans from Sioux Falls, it’s a chance to see some of the best softball that the Midwest has to offer.

“There’s no gate fee to come in, so come out and enjoy it. If you can watch a game great, if you can watch ten games… you’re going to have fun watching it,” Graff said.

The tournament begins with pool play Friday afternoon and all day Saturday. The bracket play is set to begin Sunday with the championships being held at 6:30.