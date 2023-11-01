SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The final two livestream games of the 2023 football season are set for Friday, with two spots in the 11AAA state championship up for grabs.

Top-seed Lincoln is set to host #4 Brandon Valley. That game is set for 6:00 p.m. at Howard Wood Field, with Grant Sweeter on the call.

The other semifinal also begins at 6 p.m. with #2 Harrisburg hosting #3 O’Gorman. However, due to a scheduling conflict, that game will not begin livestream coverage until the conclusion of the KELOLAND News at 6.

Coverage of that game will begin at 6:30 with KELOLAND’s Ian Sacks on the call.

You can stream both games on KELOLAND.com.