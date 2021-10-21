11AAA, 11AA and 11A playoff brackets released

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Week ten has come to a close and that means that it’s time for the playoffs in the state’s three largest classes.
The quarterfinal round begins on Thursday, October 28.
CLASS 11AAA
|#1 Harrisburg vs. #8 Rapid City Stevens
|#2 Brandon Valley vs. #7 Jefferson
|#3 Roosevelt vs. #6 O’Gorman
|#4 Washington vs. #5 Lincoln
Below is the bracket for the 11AAA playoffs:
CLASS 11AA
|#1 Tea Area vs. #8 Sturgis Brown
|#2 Brookings vs. #7 Aberdeen Central
|#3 Pierre vs. #6 Watertown
|#4 Yankton vs. #5 Mitchell
Below is the bracket for the 11AA playoffs:
CLASS 11A
|#1 Madison vs. #8 Sioux Falls Christian
|#2 Canton vs. #7 Milbank
|#3 Vermillion vs. #6 Tri-Valley
|#4 Dell Rapids vs. #5 West Central
Below is the bracket for the 11A playoffs: