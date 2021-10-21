11AAA, 11AA and 11A playoff brackets released

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Week ten has come to a close and that means that it’s time for the playoffs in the state’s three largest classes.

The quarterfinal round begins on Thursday, October 28.

CLASS 11AAA

#1 Harrisburg vs. #8 Rapid City Stevens
#2 Brandon Valley vs. #7 Jefferson
#3 Roosevelt vs. #6 O’Gorman
#4 Washington vs. #5 Lincoln

Below is the bracket for the 11AAA playoffs:

CLASS 11AA

#1 Tea Area vs. #8 Sturgis Brown
#2 Brookings vs. #7 Aberdeen Central
#3 Pierre vs. #6 Watertown
#4 Yankton vs. #5 Mitchell

Below is the bracket for the 11AA playoffs:

CLASS 11A

#1 Madison vs. #8 Sioux Falls Christian
#2 Canton vs. #7 Milbank
#3 Vermillion vs. #6 Tri-Valley
#4 Dell Rapids vs. #5 West Central

Below is the bracket for the 11A playoffs:

