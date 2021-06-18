10th Annual Dakota Classic opened with pool play on Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 10th Annual Dakota Classic Legion baseball tournament began on Friday with 40 teams from 5 different states competing at 8 different host sites for the pool play portion of the tournament. Click the video player above to view highlights from the Renner vs. Watertown, Harrisburg vs. Creighton Prep, and Sioux Falls East vs. Beresford games.
Friday’s Results
Harmodon East Pool
Sioux Falls East 3 Beresford 0
Sioux Falls East 7 Omaha Gross 6
Omaha Gross 11 Beresford 10
Buffalo, MN 10 Blue Springs, MO 0
Harmodon West Pool
Sioux Falls West 6 Jackson, MN 2
Norfolk, NE 15 Sioux Falls West 0
Norfolk, NE 12 Jackson, MN 0
Pierre 19 Wayzata, MN 5
Renner Pool
Renner 5 Watertown 0
Renner 6 Ralston, NE 4
Ralston, NE 8 Watertown 7
Newhawka, NE 11 St. Peter, MN 3
Augustana Pool
Renner 307 Yankton 5
Lincoln North 6 Renner 2
Lincoln North 13 Yankton 2
Eden Prairie, MN 5 Dickinson, ND 0
Lennox Pool
Worthington, MN 6 Lennox 3
Omaha Central 15 Worthington, MN 3
Omaha Central 16 Lennox 2
Columbus, NE 7 East Grand Forks, MN 2
Harrisburg Pool
Harrisburg 13 Huron 5
Harrisburg 15 Creighton Prep 7
Creighton Prep 5 Huron 1
Shakopee, MN 10 Kindred, ND 2
Brandon Valley Pool
Brandon Valley 8 Sioux Falls Post 15 0
Gretna, NE 12 Sioux Falls Post 15 0
Gretna, NE 14 Brandon Valley 6
Fargo Post 2 6 Chanhassen, MN 2
West Central Pool
Brookings 14 West Central 3
Brookings 5 Orono, MN 0
Orono, MN 12 West Central 10
Lincoln Pius, NE 9 Fargo Post 400 7