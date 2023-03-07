SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State women’s basketball team are once again champions of the Summit League Tournament.

In the 15 years the tournament has been held in Sioux Falls, SDSU has won the title 10 times and played in 12 championship games. That history may not have played a role in the team’s 93-51 blowout victory over sixth-seeded Omaha, but it makes this current SDSU’s program-record 21-game winning streak stand out even more.

SDSU (28-5) will head to its 11th NCAA Tournament after going 21-0 in Summit League conference play throughout the regular season and postseason tournament.

“It was a great tournament for us. We played well all three days,” SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston said after the game. “We defended like crazy.”

On Tuesday, the Jackrabbits never trailed in front of a crowd of 6,002. An intense man-to-man SDSU defense held Omaha to just 8 points in both the first and second quarters for a 44-16 halftime lead. The large lead carried into the second half as Omaha was never able to slow the SDSU offense down.

Haleigh Timmer scored 18 points to pace SDSU, while Paige Meyer had 16 points, Paiton Burckhard had 14 points and Myah Selland added 11 points and 5 rebounds.

“We worked hard, stayed true to the system and got the win,” Timmer said. “We came out and set the tone.”

SDSU last won the Summit League Tournament championship in 2019 and made a NCAA Sweet 16 run that season.

For Omaha, which fell to 15-17 on the season, Katie Keitges had 11 points and Polina Nikulochkina had 8 points.

“We’re excited for what’s next,” Selland said after the game. “No better way to go out then to play in the NCAA Tournament.”

All tournament team: SDSU’s Haleigh Timmer (MVP), Myah Selland and Paige Meyer. Kansas City’s Manna Mensah and Omaha’s Elena Pilakouta.

KELOLAND News will have more coverage of the SDSU women as the team awaits its NCAA Tournament seed and opponent on Selection Sunday.