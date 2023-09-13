SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND Sports Livestream Game of the Week returns this week with a top five showdown in 11AAA football.

Top-ranked and undefeated Lincoln is set to host #4 Harrisburg at Howard Wood Field.

The Patriots are coming off a dominant performance. They knocked off previous #2 Jefferson, 48-0.

Harrisburg improved to 2-1 last Saturday, after their strong win over Rapid City Stevens in the Tiger Bowl.

Kick-off is set for 5 p.m. and you can stream the game on KELOLAND.com.

Play-by-play will be provided by Grant Sweeter.