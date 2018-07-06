What Is Best For My Eyes?

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

By Advertiser Vance Thompson Vision

If you’re like most people interested in LASIK to reduce their dependence on glasses and contact lenses, you probably have a lot of questions. Which procedure is best for my eyes? How do different procedures work? Which technology is best for what I need? How much does LASIK cost? Am I even asking the right questions?

These are just some of the important questions about LASIK. And it’s important to know the answer to these questions prior to your LASIK surgery.

Thankfully, there are multiple vision correction options to meet you individual needs. Options for laser vision correction include LASIK, PRK, and SMILE, a new and comfortable laser vision correction procedure. Higher corrections may be candidates for innovative permanent lenses inserted into the visual system. With all these options, how will you choose? This is why it’s important to go to a LASIK surgery center with access to all these innovative vision correction technologies and years of experience participating in clinical research to provide the most advanced treatments available.

Understanding your options begins with a consultation with your optometrist or ophthalmologist to determine which procedures may be right for you and your unique eyes.

Our LASIK eye surgery providers in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Fargo, North Dakota, and Bozeman, Montana have invested in the world’s most advanced technology. This technology, coupled with our participation in research and years of expertise ensures our commitment to the best possible outcomes.

How will the providers determine the best technology and treatment for my vision? At Vance Thompson Vision, it’s our goal to pair you with the best procedure possible. You’ll have an extremely thorough diagnostic eye exam and discuss your lifestyle and procedure expectations with your optometrist or ophthalmologist. All your results will be considered to determine the best surgical fit for you.

How will I pay for the procedure? Most patients utilize one of our easy payments options such as 12

months no-interest, a Health Savings Account, or flexible spending accounts.

At Vance Thompson Vision, we know that seeing your best is about being your best. It’s our goal to provide clear answers for your clear vision. Schedule your free consultation with us today. And download our 15 Point Checklist, a guide to understanding the difference quality laser vision correction can make.

Sponsored

