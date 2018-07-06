Drop A Day: The Patient-Friendly Way

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

By Advertiser Vance Thompson Vision

Cataract surgery is changing. Patients can choose "drop a day" aftercare to reduce the number of drops they need and increase the chances of success.

At Vance Thompson Vision, we are continually looking for the latest advancements in eye surgery technology, diagnosis, and care. One exciting new option for your cataract surgery can help make caring for your eyes after surgery simpler than ever before.

Traditional post-operative care for cataract surgery requires routine eye drop schedules that can be time-consuming and hard to follow. These schedules call for 4-12 drops per day, at various points throughout the day, which can be frustrating and confusing for many patients.

“The drops leading up to and after surgery are the most frustrating part of cataract surgery,” says Dr. Vance Thompson. “They’re expensive, hard to remember, and some of our older patients need to have their loved ones stop by to help them.”

That’s why Vance Thompson Vision is proud to offer our “Drop a Day” cataract surgery. During your cataract procedure, your surgeon is now able to inject the proper drop combination behind the newly placed lens in your eye. Having the medications added to your eye in this way drastically reduces the need for a constant eye drop schedule. This advancement in cataract surgery means you’ll only need one eye drop per day -- providing you with a more cost-efficient and convenient way to care for your eyes.

Although it’s rare that other drops will be needed after “Drop a Day” cataract surgery, we'll take the time to educate you on the potential of using other drops to lower intraocular pressure, control inflammation, or prevent infections.

Vance Thompson Vision is focused on finding the best possible vision solutions for our patients, and we are currently the only practice in the region offering this exciting care option. Schedule your free cataract consultation today and be sure to ask about the Drop-a-Day aftercare program.

Get a 20-Point Cataract Checklist, click here!