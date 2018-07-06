Cataracts Can't Stop You

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A grandchild’s graduation from college, a family wedding, your lifelong dream vacation. Don’t let cataracts get in the way of doing everything you want to do.

It’s time to enjoy all that life has to offer and that includes seeing your best. If you don’t want to miss a thing, then you should consider one of the many options for cataract surgery at Vance Thompson Vision.

We believe in educating patients to make informed decisions about all aspects of their health. When you come for a comprehensive evaluation for cataracts, we’ll review all your options to determine if cataract surgery is right for you.

Are you frustrated with your current vision?

Do you feel like your lifestyle is impaired by your vision?

Do you have trouble seeing while driving?

Is your vision level getting worse?

If so, learn more about the choices you have to remove the cataract and replace the natural lens of your eye with one of the new advanced intraocular lens implants (IOL’s) available today. If you’re ready to proceed with cataract surgery, you need to decide on the following things.



Do you mind wearing glasses in your daily activities? If you choose to do as much as possible without glasses at distance and you don’t mind wearing reading glasses to see up close, then an advanced standard lens implant may be right for you.

If you prefer to reduce your dependence on glasses at both near and far, then you may prefer one of the accommodating or multifocal lens options available. These lenses function much like a pair of eyeglasses with progressive or bifocal lenses and help you to see at multiple distances. The Symfony lens features extended depth of focus allowing high-quality far vision as well as a continuous range of quality vision through intermediate and into near vision.

Do you have astigmatism? If you choose an advanced lens option following cataract surgery, an IOL to correct astigmatism can be selected to reduce your dependence on glasses for distance, and/or near vision. A traditional standard lens implant does not correct for astigmatism and glasses would be required following surgery to see up close or in the distance.\

Cataract Surgery With ReLACSTM

ReLACSTM or Refractive Laser-Assisted Cataract Surgery is a custom, blade-free cataract removal procedure now offered at Vance Thompson Vision. Surgeons experience more control and flexibility, plus ReLACS features real-time tools for an accurate visual of what’s going on inside the eye. This custom laser-assisted approach reduces the energy used in the eye to break up and remove the cataract.

ReLACS and a variety of intraocular lenses may give patients even more visual freedom after cataract surgery to enjoy all the things to see and do. Learn more about your options by clicking here!

