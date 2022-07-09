Last-minute prep for Prime Day

Although Amazon recently announced that Prime members can enjoy “no food-delivery fees with a free, one-year Grubhub+ membership,” that is not the big news. The top Amazon news story today is Prime Day is tomorrow! The 48-hour event that members have been waiting for all year long is about to happen.

If you didn’t realize it was tomorrow, don’t worry, there’s still time to prepare. But only if you act fast. This last-minute guide will walk you through all the essential Prime Day information so that you know how to prepare, participate and get the best deals. You can even get some early deals to start saving before the event begins.

Prime Day: What you need to know

When is Prime Day?

Prime Day 2022 begins at 12:00 a.m. (PT) on July 12. It lasts for 48 hours.

Who can participate in Prime Day?

Anyone who is an Amazon Prime member can take advantage of the deals that are available on Prime Day. If you aren’t already a member (and you haven’t been in the last 12 months), you can sign up for a free 30-day trial period on Amazon’s Prime page. During the trial period, you will have full access to all the benefits of being a Prime member, including participating in Prime Day.

After the trial period, membership costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. If you are a student, membership is $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Membership for government assistance recipients and qualifying EBT individuals is $6.99 per month.

Prime Day: how to prepare

Even though Prime Day lasts 48 hours, that time goes fast and it’s not enough time to peruse all the deals. To get the most out of the day, you need to prepare. Here are three last-minute things you can do to get ready.

Make a shopping list

Take a break from the day, sit down and dream. What do you need? What have you been putting off getting? What do you want? Whether it is a power tool set that you need for minor home repairs or that smart TV that you’ve had your eye on for months, put it on the list, so you have a goal for tomorrow.

Fill your cart

Don’t stop by just creating a shopping list. Go on Amazon and fill your shopping cart today. Alternatively, you can add items to a wish list if you’re afraid you might accidentally buy them before they go on sale. This way, when tomorrow comes, you have already done the legwork. Now, all you have to do is click at the right time, and it is yours.

Install the Amazon app

The most important thing you can do to make tomorrow go as smoothly as possible is to download the Amazon app. Once you have this on your smartphone, you can set it to “watch” for deals. Just turn on the notifications in the app’s settings and select the items you want to watch. When they go on sale, you will get a notification to tell you it’s time to buy.

Prime Day: how to get the best deals

Besides preparing, there are a few ways to get the most out of Prime Day even after it starts.

Shop the entire event

Prime Day is a live event. Hour to hour, things change. New products go on sale. To take full advantage of everything the celebration offers, stick around for both days. If you just jump online early and grab a few items on the first day, you might miss the biggest deals.

Act fast

Some sales, such as Lightning Deals, are over in the blink of an eye. When they pop up, you have to be ready to take advantage of them. They either last for a limited time or have a limited supply available. If you delay by even a few minutes, you could miss out.

Ask Alexa

If you already have an Alexa device, the easiest way to shop is to ask Alexa. To take advantage of this, just ask, “Alexa, what are my deals?” Even better. If you want to make the purchase, Alexa will place your order for you, too.

Consider older models

While everyone is scrambling to get the latest models and next-generation gadgets, the price of older models drops dramatically. If you do not need the upgraded version, you can save an incredible amount of money simply by buying last year’s model.

Be flexible

It is important to create a shopping list of essential items you want to look for to keep impulse buying to a minimum. However, if an Echo Dot is available for 60% off, that might be a deal that is too good to pass up. Even if it is not for you, it might make the perfect gift for a friend or family member.

Top early sales

Amazon Halo Band

The Halo Band is a simple device that straps to your wrist and monitors steps, heart rate, sleep time and more. Currently, this model is available for 55% off. Sold by Amazon

Amazon Smart Thermostat

An Amazon smart thermostat gives you full control of your energy usage, letting you set the temperature no matter where you are. You can use it to reduce your annual energy bill. Currently, this thermostat is available for 30% off. Sold by Amazon

Echo Show 5

Released in 2021, this model can be the command center of your home. It lets you make calls, set timers, check your calendar and more, all by using your voice. The 2MP camera delivers high-resolution images for video modes. Currently, the Echo Show 5 is available for 59% off. Sold by Amazon

Fire 7 Tablet

If you want to save, the 2019 Fire 7 tablet is currently available for 53% off the regular price making it just $32.98. This model has 32GB of internal storage, 1GB of RAM and up to 7 hours of battery time. Sold by Amazon

Echo Dot

This 4th Gen Echo Dot has a sleek design that lets you place it in a small space so it can be conveniently positioned in any room to control your smart home. It also delivers a big sound for maximum entertainment. Currently, this model is available for 60% off. Sold by Amazon

Fire TV Stick

If you don’t need 4K streaming, this device is a great buy. It provides access to over one million movies and TV episodes and comes with an Alexa voice remote for convenience. Currently, this Fire TV Stick is available for 58% off. Sold by Amazon

Amazon Smart Plug

This Amazon smart plug turns any outlet into a voice-controlled switch. The struggle-free installation and hub-free operation make this product a great first step in making your home smart. Currently, this smart plug is available for 48% off. Sold by Amazon

Fire 7 Kids Pro Tablet

There’s no more economical way to get your kids started on self-learning. This item is not a toy. It is a fully functioning tablet for kids 6 years old and up that provides access to a wide range of educational materials. Currently, this model is available for 50% off. Sold by Amazon

Kindle Kids

Not only is Kindle Kids kinder to the earth than printed books, it offers a level of interaction that kids just can’t get from a printed page. Purchase includes a year of Amazon Kids+ and the product has a two-year worry-free guarantee. Currently, Kindle Kids is available for 55% off. Sold by Amazon

Echo Dot Kids

Parents aren’t the only people who can benefit from a voice assistant. Besides enjoying music, reading books and playing interactive games, this Echo Dot can help kids with their homework. Currently, the Echo Dot Kids is available for 58% off. Sold by Amazon

Click here for more deals this Prime Day.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.