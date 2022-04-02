The best sleep aid for travel

There are very few things people look forward to more than getting away on vacation. Even if just for a weekend, taking a trip and breaking from the routine can be a memorable and refreshing experience. However, you can ruin it when you don’t get enough sleep.

Many people struggle to fall asleep on a plane. For others, it can be challenging to sleep in an unfamiliar bed in a strange room. No matter what the source of your sleeping troubles, some products can help you get the rest you need to enjoy your vacation and make the most of your time away from home.

What to consider before purchasing sleep aids for travel

Whether your problem is falling asleep, staying asleep or waking up in the middle of the night, you don’t have to suffer anymore. Many sleep aid medications, natural remedies and products utilize the latest technology that can help you find that much-needed relief.

And if you have trouble sleeping on a plane, you can come prepared next time you board a flight with a travel pillow, travel blanket and noise-canceling headphones.

The best sleep aid medications

ZzzQuil, Nighttime Sleep Aid LiquiCaps, 25 mg

Fall asleep soundly in less than 20 minutes and wake refreshed after getting your 8 hours with this sleep aid perfect for intercontinental airplane travel. Each serving contains two liquicaps of Diphenhydramine HCI and is non-habit-forming.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

HealthA2Z Sleep Aid, Diphenhydramine HCl 50mg, 250 Softgels

This budget-friendly option has ingredients similar to the name-brand product and will help you fall asleep just as quickly and stay asleep. This is a great option for adults and kids over 12 to take at bedtime or as directed by their doctor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

The best natural sleep aids

Carlyle Melatonin 12 mg Fast Dissolve 180 Tablets

This dissolvable berry-flavored melatonin supplement enhances rest. This is also ideal for relieving jet lag, making this an excellent option for airplane travel.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Melatonin by Nature’s Bounty, 100% Drug Free Sleep Aid

This is a natural sleep aid option that is drug-free, safe and vegetarian. It will help support your ability to relax and sleep so that you can enjoy your vacation. The quick-dissolve 3 mg of Melatonin is a non-habit-forming sleep aid that you can use at home or on vacation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Zleep – Sleep Patches to Enhance Sleep, Reduce Insomnia, and Eliminate Tiredness

You simply stick it on and sleep with this 100% natural, toxin-free patch. It includes various sleep stimulation ingredients that are delivered into the bloodstream via the skin. These fast-acting patches are an excellent alternative to natural pill supplements. The timed-release process will ensure you stay calm and asleep for 8 hours.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Som Sleep, The Original Sleep Support Formula

Users should take this sleep aid drink 30 minutes before going to bed. It is packed with Magnesium and B6 to help your sleep cycle run smoothly, while the L-Theanine and GBA will enhance relaxation and the melatonin helps kick start the process of falling asleep naturally. These are low-calorie, sugar-free and vegan with no gluten, dairy, allergens or preservatives.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

The best technology-enhanced sleep aids

Ebb CoolDrift Versa Sleep System – Drug-Free, Portable Sleep Technology

A revolutionary advancement in wearable sleep technology, this system uses precise and continuous cooling to reduce metabolic technology and calm a racing mind. This has been backed by decades of research and clinical trials to provide an all-natural, drug-free sleep solution. The portable design makes this ideal to pack for travel and to use on airplanes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Topblan Fuzzy Faux Fur Weighted Blanket

This comfortable and plush weighted blanket offers optimal pressure and distributed weight that provides a sense of calm and can help induce deep sleep. It’s an excellent option for airplane travel as it can ease anxiety and help you sleep on the plane.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Dodow – Sleep Aid Device

This metronome light system is a new technological advancement in natural sleep aids. It helps teach the brain to fall asleep more easily. Created by insomniacs seeking natural sleep, this device has been shown to reduce the time it takes the average person to fall asleep.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

White Noise Sound Machine | Portable Sleep Therapy

A portable noise sound machine is a great option for those who regularly suffer from sleep disorders or travel. It features six natural sounds, including thunder, ocean, rain, summer night, brook and white noise.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sleep Aid Device for Adults, Hand-held Micro-Current Intelligent Relieve Anxiety Depression Fast Sleep Instrument

The microcurrent stimulates neurotransmitters in the cerebral cortex, which helps with mood regulation, anxiety and promotes healthy sleep. This lightweight, portable and easy-to-use device is ideal for travel and can help you sleep much better when on vacation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Hatch Restore – Sound Machine, Smart Light

This helps support healthy cortisol levels, which will allow you to develop a more natural and personalized sleep-wake routine. Enhance relaxation with hundreds of soothing sounds, white noise and lights controlled through the app or direct touch.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sleep Headphones, Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless 3D Eye Mask

Utilizing 3D ergonomic technology, this mask blocks out 100% of the light to create a completely pitch-black zone. You can even listen to music without having to wear an additional pair of headphones. This eye mask is perfect for travel, vacations and sleeping on planes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

