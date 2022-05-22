Which Wreck It Ralph toys are best?

The worlds of film animation and video games came together in the popular Wreck It Ralph movies. These Disney films saw the characters of a video game deal with the struggles of life behind the screen. The characters from Wreck It Ralph include a bunch of different fictional and real-life video game stars. Ralph, Venellope and Fix-It-Felix have all been transformed into fun toys.The best Wreck It Ralph toy is the Ralph Breaks The Internet Figure, which brings his character to life with battery operated arms.

What to know before you buy a Wreck It Ralph toy

Ralph’s character

Ralph, also known as Wreck It Ralph, is from the fictional video game called Fix-It-Felix Jr. Believe it or not, Ralph is the villain in the game and his aim is to destroy Felix’s repairs. The movie follows Ralph’s story as he begins to question his role in the game. He’s a kind hearted guy outside of his job and has second thoughts about being a video game villain. His journey takes him on another mission to save an arcade game from being destroyed. Ralph is a large man, wears overalls and has giant fists made for smashing.

Venellope

Venellope von Schweetz is Ralph’s best friend in the film. She’s a small girl who’s a menace on the race track. Her game, Sugar Rush, has sidelined her from racing due to her glitch. When Ralph hears about her troubles, he aims to help get her back on the track. Venellope and Ralph travel throughout several different video games in the film, as they try to keep all of the arcade’s characters alive and well.

Other characters

Wreck It Ralph is filled with various video game characters that interact with one another. Some are villains, others are friends. In Ralph’s game, Felix is his reluctant arch rival. He’s a repairman that’s determined to fix everything in sight before Ralph can get his giant fists swinging. Felix is small in stature and wears blue denim and a blue repairman shirt. Sergeant Calhoun, who eventually becomes Felix’s spouse, is the commanding officer in the game Hero’s Duty. There’s also Duncan the doughnut and Long John from the Sugar Rush police, Taffyta Muttonfudge, one of Venellope’s racing rivals, and King Candy, the ruler of Sugar Rush.

What to look for in a quality Wreck It Ralph toy

Customization

Some Wreck It Ralph toys can be customized using various pieces. For example, the Net User, which comes with the Sergeant Calhoun figure has several heads, bottoms and tops that can be used to create your own character. There are also customization options when it comes to mixing and matching certain toys. The Venellope car toy has an open passenger seat that can fit Ralph. This gives you the chance to cruise around your home with the two main characters from the film.

Interactivity

Having interactive toys is always a better option. Some Wreck It Ralph 2 toys are battery powered, allowing Ralph to move his arms in a smashing motion. They also have built-in voice boxes that say lines directly from the movie. The Venellope car includes two missile launchers in her trunk which shoot plastic missiles. These interactive elements add more value to playtime than toys that leave everything to the imagination. Keep in mind that batteries will need to be purchased separately in most cases.

Soft plastic

There are two main types of plastics that are used for Wreck It Ralph toys. Hard plastic is generally cheaper to manufacture and can be found on lesser quality toys. These toys can potentially be dangerous if thrown due to their hard exteriors. If you want a higher quality Wreck It Ralph toy, look for one made with soft plastic. They’ll not only be a safer product for kids, but also they’ll be much easier to use during playtime.

How much you can expect to spend on a Wreck It Ralph toy

Wreck It Ralph toys cost between $10–$50.

Wreck It Ralph toy FAQ

Do Wreck It Ralph toys require batteries?

A. If the toy has interactive features like voice lines, firing mechanisms or lights, then it will require batteries. Be sure to check with the manufacturer to see if batteries are included in the package.

What age are Wreck It Ralph toys made for?

A. Most Wreck It Ralph toys are made for children ages five to eight years old. This is due to their interactive nature that requires some knowledge of basic electronics. Some toys do contain small pieces that can pose a choking hazard.

What’s the best Wreck It Ralph toy to buy?

Top Wreck It Ralph toy

Ralph Breaks The Internet Figure

What you need to know: This Ralph Breaks The Internet toy comes from the sequel to the popular Wreck It Ralph movie.

What you’ll love: Ralph stands 9-inches tall and wears his red overalls and orange undershirt. He’s battery powered and can say various phrases straight from the movie.

What you should consider: This toy requires three LR44 batteries, which are included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Wreck It Ralph toy for the money

Wreck It Ralph 2 Calhoun Figure

What you need to know: Calhoun comes to life in this action figure from the Wreck It Ralph sequel.

What you’ll love: The figure stands over 4-inches tall and comes in an all black tactical jumpsuit. She has five points of articulation including her hands, legs and head. As a bonus, this toy comes with a Net User figure that can be customized using a series of heads, tops and bottoms.

What you should consider: This is a collectible edition with four other figures available.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ralph Breaks the Internet Venellope with Vehicle

What you need to know: The lovable character Venellope comes crashing in with this fun toy car.

What you’ll love: Venellope is shown here with her car from the Slaughter Racing game. The car is bright red with pink flames and Venellope wears black sunglasses. There are two hidden missile launchers in the trunk that actually fire small plastic missiles.

What you should consider: This car does fit Ralph in the passenger’s seat, but he’s sold separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

